Phoenix Considers Installing a Black Lives Matter Mural Downtown, Plus More Art News

What Will I Say to the Sky and the Earth II by Meryl McMaster is part of "Larger Than Memory."

Lots going on in the Phoenix arts world lately. In case you missed some of it, here's a roundup of recent local art news.

Heard Museum Will Open Its Largest Contemporary Art Exhibit

The Heard Museum will open its largest exhibition of contemporary art on September 4. “Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art From Indigenous North America" will feature diverse works by more than 20 artists working in the United States and Canada during the 21st century. The museum is located at 2301 North Central Avenue.

EXPAND Lauren Lee’s mural on the side of Shaneland Arts, which recently closed due to the effects of COVID-19. Robrt L. Pela

Shaneland Arts Closed Due to COVID-19

Shaneland Arts announced on August 24 that it would be closing immediately due to the impacts of COVID-19. The space, which was operated by Shane McCall and Mike Stein, opened in August 2019 at 301 East Camelback Road. Before closing, Shaneland Arts offered art classes, retail items, creativity consultants, and exhibits.

Phoenix Considers Black Lives Matters Street Mural Downtown

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee of the Phoenix City Council will consider installing a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Phoenix. The item is on the subcommittee's September 2 agenda, although the agenda indicates that the committee may vote to discuss the item in executive session, which would mean that members of the public would not be able to hear the discussion. If the subcommittee recommends the mural be installed, it will still need full city council approval.

EXPAND Duane Daniels (left) and Mike Traylor from the cast of Black Theatre Troupe's Breakfast With Mugabe. Laura Durant

Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Black Theatre Troupe, headed by David Hemphill, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company, which has been based at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center at 1333 East Washington Street since 2013, is planning to present five productions during its 2020/21 season, including Sistas the Musical and Ain’t Misbehavin’.

EXPAND David Emitt Adams received a 2015 artist research and development grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Artist Research and Development Grant Applications Are Open

Arizona Commission on the Arts recently opened its 2021 round of research and development grants, designed in part to help artists expand their art practice. The commission will hold a virtual information session on September 4, and applications are due on October 15.

EXPAND The Shemer Arts Center may soon get a little bigger. Shemer Arts Center

Shemer Art Center Plans Expansion

Shemer Art Center is raising money to expand its campus by acquiring property and a home located at 4601 North Arcadia Drive. The center is located on the southeast corner of Arcadia Drive and Camelback Road. Expansion plans call for using the additional space to offer more classes, workshops, lectures, events, and youth activities.

EXPAND Stacey Gordon inside her Puppet Pie studio on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Puppet Pie Plans Mobile Puppet Workshops

The Puppet Pie studio located at 1301 Grand Avenue recently acquired an ice cream truck that puppeteer Stacey Gordon will be using to take her puppets to the streets of Phoenix. The truck is currently being refurbished, as Gordon works to raise money for the new adventure, which was conceived as a way to provide outdoor puppet shows and workshops to small groups during the pandemic.

EXPAND This temporary public art work includes more than 2,000 masks. Mesa Community College

New Art Installation Includes 2,000 Face Masks

The Art Gallery at Mesa Community College recently installed a temporary work of public art called Wave, which was created by artists Ronna Nemitz and Debra Everett using more than 2,000 masks. The artists plan to make more masks to reflect additional Arizona deaths due to COVID-19. The work is on view at 1833 West Southern Avenue in Mesa.

Phoenix Trolley Museum Acquires Old Trolley Car

The Phoenix Trolley Museum, located at 1117 Grand Avenue, recently received a donation of a Phoenix trolley car identified as one of only a few cars that survived a car barn fire in 1947. The donation came as the museum is undertaking a campaign to raise $30,000 so it can buy the property where it is currently leasing space.

EXPAND Eliana Pipes received the 2020 Arizona Theatre Company National Latinx Playwriting Award. Arizona Theatre Company

Eliana Pipes Wins 2020 National Latinx Playwriting Award

The winner of the 2020 Arizona Theatre Company National Latinx Playwriting Award is Eliana Pipes, an Oregon playwright whose Dream Hou$e imagines life for two Latinx sisters selling their family home on an HGTV-style television show as a way to capitalize on the neighborhood’s gentrification. Pipes will receive $1,000, and ATC will workshop her play. Submissions for the 2021 award are being accepted through November 1.

EXPAND Bill Dambrova's mural was previously featured at the Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue light rail station. Valley Metro

Valley Metro Seeks New Artsline Artists

Valley Metro is looking for artists to spotlight during spring and fall 2021 as part of its Artsline program. Chosen artists, who will each receive a $2,500 honorarium, will create murals for the Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue light rail station. Applications should be submitted through Artlink by September 8.

EXPAND Movement Source Dance Company will receive an arts grant from the City of Phoenix. Robin Silver

Phoenix Announces New Artist Grants

The Phoenix City Council approved $815,346 in 2020/21 community arts support grants during its August 26 meeting. The program will fund 80 grants for 75 organizations in several sectors, including visual art, dance, theater, and more. Applications for two new COVID-19 relief programs will open on August 31 through the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. The deadline for both is September 18.