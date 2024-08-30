Phoenix’s Cult Classics film series is more than a night at the movies

The crew behind Cult Classics AZ don’t want you just to go to the movies — they want you to be immersed in what’s happening on the screen.
Producing a monthly movie series, they are dedicated to delivering classic films and underground cult favorites back to the big screen. This has proved to create in-demand engaging events for local movie fiends alike.
After relocating from California to Arizona, host, programmer and art director Victor Moreno developed Cult Classics AZ based on a desire to engage with the local film scene. What started as a way for him to make like-minded, cinema-loving friends ended up kickstarting a community for going on 13 years. As a previous programmer at the Alamo Drafthouse, he began purchasing screening rights to niche classic films and hosted his own film revival events.
“I started hanging with people who did stuff like this and became friends with them,” Moreno says matter-of-factly. “I (began) hosting little one-off events in places like Paper Heart, Chandler Cinemas or Madcap Theatres, all these old venues that don't exist in Phoenix anymore.”
Led by a strong DIY ethos, Moreno’s mission proved to outlive a lot of the retired movie theaters by connecting with fans from different walks of life, some of whom became dedicated volunteers who now help run these showings. Often having crossover promotions with businesses like Zia Records, local cinemas and adjacent collectives within the horror or comic book community, Moreno soon found his stride and grew a name for himself. Now, these regular movie events consistently sell out, often days after their release.
It’s apparent that what makes these events extra-special for the Cult Classics AZ crew is watching how it brings people closer together. Friends have been made, and couples have met at events who have since married. Families often attend these events as a fun way to revisit a movie they've watched many times. For parents, it’s a nostalgic experience, recalling when they first saw the film in theaters. For kids, seeing them on the big screen for the first time captivates them in a whole new way.
Moreno goes the extra mile to make movie magic come to life in an engaging way for the audience. For a screening of "Back to the Future," he called in a favor to have a replica of the iconic DeLorean displayed for attendees to enjoy. He once packed his old '80s Toyota pickup truck with 100 pepperoni pizzas for a showing of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
Fan turned security/event staff Andrew Vasquez remembers the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" screening fondly since it was his first time experiencing one of his favorites in a theater.
“Being able to actually watch 'Ninja Turtles' in the theater with a whole bunch of people who love the movie is a really cool experience. You're in the theater with surround sound and you're like, ‘This is so much better," Vasquez says.
A lot of factors go into play when selecting a movie, but at its core, the audience drives it. The preshow is almost as exciting as the movie itself. The experience starts in the lobby, where movie-themed props, photo ops and a merch table filled with specialized T-shirts and posters designed by Moreno keep fans entertained.
Once everyone is seated, Moreno strolls out with a microphone in hand to introduce himself: “Hey, it’s your pal Victor.” He gives out raffle prizes and teases upcoming showing announcements, getting everyone hyped and primed before the lights go out. He also choose certain movie trailers that are underrepresented or have a strong underground following.
Co-host and event staffer Jasper “Jasparino” Crawford says, “What’s always has been great about Cult Classics AZ is that it's grassroots. That’s kind of what sets us apart — it's inclusive. The movies that we show are chosen by the audience. During our preshow, we encourage them, and say, 'We’re going to show you trailers. If you like the trailer, cheer.”
Afterward, audience members walk away with more than “another night at the movies"; they've created a memory. In some ways, they carry a piece of the flick with them, having connected with what’s on the screen. With a team of 10 people who come from various life experiences, each crew member is passionate about coming together once a month to make this happen for other movie enthusiasts.
“What we do is foster like a communal experience where people can make friends and have a space where they feel safe away from their day-to-day,” Moreno says. “Whether it's their troubles, stress or, you know, just not having something to do. We try to make a spot where they can feel like they can be their authentic selves, no matter what that might be, and foster their own creativity from what we do.”