Art Events in Metro Phoenix, Halloween-Week Edition

If you're ready to take in some local arts and culture, you'll have plenty of great options this week, including Halloween events and Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Here's a quick look at in-person and virtual happenings, plus several bits of art news — including grant and exhibit opportunities for artists.

'Monument to the Unelected'

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting an outdoor installation of political signs referencing losing candidates at a private residence located at 2506 North 13th Street. Created by artist Nina Katchadourian, the work will be on view through Thursday, December 3. Obviously, viewers should avoid disturbing the signs or the residents whose yard contains this installation.

Arizona Artists of Color

Scottsdale Public Art has issued a call to artists for an upcoming exhibition titled "West: Arizona Artists of Color." The juried group exhibition will feature works by Arizona-based BIPOC artists exploring “the reality of living in Arizona” during the 21st century. The deadline to apply is Sunday, November 29.

EXPAND Samantha Fresquez (left) and Merryn Omotayo Alaka during a previous Xico Inc. exhibit in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Dia de los Muertos Panel

Xico Inc. and Tempe Center for the Arts are presenting a free Facebook Live panel discussion regarding Dia de los Muertos from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. Panelists, including artists Sam Fresquez and Janet Diaz, will address the tradition’s history and cultural views of death. Fresquez will also discuss an altar she is creating.

Governor’s Arts Awards

The Governor’s Arts Awards will be presented during a free virtual ceremony on Wednesday, October 28. Awards will be presented in four categories: artist, arts administrator/organization, business, and philanthropy. Winners receive awards created by Arizona artists. The event also includes musical performance and a silent auction. Registration is required.

Sustainable Nation

Four local water experts will be speaking during a panel happening after the screening of the documentary film called Sustainable Nation. The film is being shown at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $7.

EXPAND Poet Alberto Ríos recently published his first novel. Andy De Lisle/ASU

Alberto Ríos Novel Release Party

The release party for A Good Map of All Things, the first novel by Alberto RIos, is happening online at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29. Rios is best known to many as Arizona’s inaugural poet laureate. Registration for the ASU Piper Center event is free, but space is limited.

Native American Voting Rights

The Arizona Historical Society is holding an online discussion regarding Native American voting rights, which will feature five experts addressing voting in Arizona, the Southwest, and the U.S. It’s happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29. Registration is required.

Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity

Journalist Paola Ramos will be speaking about her new book titled Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity during an online event that will be moderated by Julián Castro. There is a $5 fee to register for the 6:30 p.m. event happening on Thursday, October 29. It’s being presented by Changing Hands Bookstore.

EXPAND Throwback to Otsukimi, the Japanese Moonviewing Festival, in 2017. Japanese Friendship Garden

Moonviewing Exhibit

The Japanese Friendship Garden is transforming its Otsukimi festival into a two-day exhibit this year, which happens from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31. The exhibit will highlight calligraphy, floral arranging, tea, and other Japanese traditions. Timed-entry general admission tickets are $25.

Reduced Museum Admission

Phoenix Art Museum is reducing admission for visitors younger than 18 from $14 to $5, as well as waiving the $5 special exhibition fee for this age group during pay-what-you-wish museum hours (which are 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and monthly First Fridays). The museum is also extending its weekday hours until 7 p.m. to help students have more opportunities to experience art with social distancing amid the pandemic. These changes will continue through January 31, 2021.

Creative Residency

The nonprofit [nueBOX] is accepting applications for a Studio/LAB residency that will happen during the first half of 2021. The residency will include access to studio space, creative support, feedback, performance opportunities, documentation, and a $250 stipend. BIPOC creatives based primarily in metro Phoenix are especially encouraged to apply. The deadline is Sunday, November 15.

EXPAND Works by Farraday Newsome spotted during a previous exhibit at Mesa Arts Center. Lynn Trimble

‘Distanced But Not Separated’

Mesa Arts Center is showing works by 28 artists as part of this free exhibition, which continues through January 3, 2021. It’s being presented in windows at the center through 8 p.m. daily. Featured artists include Jon Arvizu, Brent Bond, Troy Moody, Farraday Newsome, and Janet Towbin. The exhibit includes glass, metal, ceramics, prints, paintings, and drawings.

Vibrant City Arts Grants

The city of Tempe is accepting applications for grants of up to $2,500 to fund inclusive arts and cultural programming in Tempe. Individuals artists, cultural groups, and nonprofits are among those who can apply. Applicants do not need to be based in Tempe. The application deadline is Thursday, November 19.

Museum Honors Health Care Workers

The Heard Museum is offering free admission for health care workers and first responders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. There will be live musical performance outdoors at the museum during those hours. The offer also applies from November 1 to 15, with proper I.D. Current exhibits include “Larger Than Memory: Contemporary Art from Indigenous North America” and “Maria Hupfield: Nine Years Towards the Sun.”

EXPAND Work by Maggie Keane from a previous "Monsters Menagerie" exhibit at Alwun House. Lynn Trimble

‘Monsters Menagerie’ Exhibit

The "Monsters Menagerie" tradition continues at Alwun House, where you can explore works of art inspired by literal and figurative frights during select hours through Saturday, October 31. The Monsters Ball happens at 7 p.m. on October 31. Tickets are $200 for a table for four. Tickets for the virtual version are $7.50.

2021 Poetry Out Loud

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021 Poetry Out Loud program, which will include virtual rather than in-person events this year. For the first time, homeschooling students and students attending schools not registered with the program can register to participate. The Arizona program has not announced an application deadline.

‘Of Heaven and Earth’ Exhibit

The Eye Lounge artist collective that celebrated its 20-year anniversary this year is presenting this solo exhibition by Eye Lounge member Gina DeGideo, whose new photographic images, video, and text explore “the place we inhabit between earth and spirit.” The Eye Lounge gallery is open select hours, and the exhibit continues through Sunday, November 8.

Heritage Center Reopens

The

reopened with new hours, which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $12. Current exhibits include “Still Marching: From Suffrage to #MeToo” and “Thomas ‘Breeze’ Marcus: Current State."

Outdoor Movie Series

FilmBar has launched an outdoor film series called ZeroWall Cinema with support from Zia Records. Ticket holders will bring their own chairs for the parking lot screenings. The first film in the series is Stop Making Sense, which screens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7. Tickets are $10.95.

Campfire Cuentos

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore invites BIPOC community members to share their stories of the supernatural and ways they honor their ancestors during a free virtual open mic event. Everyone is welcome to join the audience from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Vampire Film Music

Flamenco guitarist Chris Jácome is releasing a digital album on Friday, October 30. The album features music he wrote for the 2015 film Just the Vampire Hunter, including five songs that were not part of the original soundtrack. The preorder download costs $4.99.