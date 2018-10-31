Here's Your Guide to November First Friday in Phoenix

Start early, stay late. That's a given for November First Friday, when you'll have about 20 fresh art shows to choose from. We've organized new exhibits by area, to help you cover more ground in less time. And we've put together a list of six must-see exhibitions. Here's a look at what to expect on Friday night.

“Fractured Memory”

Sofia Maria Paz is showing photo composites addressing childhood memories of domestic violence and sexual abuse, which are meant to “bridge the gap between past and present trauma.” The opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at ASU Step Gallery also includes a book launch. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Check out protest-related images at Northlight Gallery. Northlight Gallery

“Remaking America: Engaging in Public”

Several Arizona photographers explore protests and other forms of civic engagement in an exhibition at Northlight Gallery, which addresses issues ranging from migrant rights to police brutality. The exhibit also includes historic photos of civil rights milestones. The opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. includes remarks by several artists starting at 6:30 p.m., plus a playlist of protest songs from DJ Al Page. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Checking out a new piece by Jeff Slim while it was on view on Grand Avenue. Jeff Slim/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Jeff Slim

See new works by Jeff Slim, including paintings on canvas and ceramics. First Friday hours for Hosh (Navajo for “cactus”) Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore are 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes music by a local vinyl collective called The Crate Creepers, whose titles span five decades. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by Ragnar Kjartansson at Phoenix Art Museum. Phoenix Art Museum

“Ragnar Kjartansson: Scandinavian Pain and Other Myths”

Be one of the first people to see a new exhibition at Phoenix Art Museum, which features work by an Icelandic contemporary artist who explores “Nordic identity, melancholia, repetition, and popular culture.” Museum admission is by voluntary donation from 6 to 10 p.m. The First Friday lineup also includes a film screening, musical performance, life drawing, and dance performance of a new piece choreographed by Nicole Olson. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

“Yua: Henti Matisse and the Inner Arctic Spirit”

Explore connections between works by French artist Henri Matisse and Inuit culture, in a new exhibition at Heard Museum, where admission is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening also includes I Am Yup’ik film screenings and performance by Byron Nicholai, whose work includes creating rap albums in the Yup’ik language. Learn more on the Heard Museum website.

Painting by Lucretia Torva spotted during an earlier exhibit at Grand ArtHaus. Lucretia Torva

Carmody Foundation Grant Recipients Show

Ten artists awarded Carmody Foundation grants are showing work in various media at Sisao Gallery inside Oasis on Grand. Participating artists include Damian Amoros, Malena Barnhart, Tal Dvir, Jason Hugger, Diego Perez, Jennyfer Stratman, Lucretia Torva, Michael Viglietta, Joan Waters, and Adriana Zavalza. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get additional details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Look for work by Such Styles at Grand ArtHaus. Such Styles

Grand Avenue

“From 1 Generation 2 the Next”

See works by father and son creative force Such and Champ Styles, as well as paintings by Robert Gentile, inside Grand ArtHaus. Each of the artists infuse graffiti sensibilities with popular culture and everyday experiences. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Getting a look at details for a piece by Marlys Kubicek. Marlys Kubicek

“In My Humble Opinion”

Marlys Kubicek is showing prints and collages that reveal her take on a host of contemporary issues, from guns to the environment. For her collage pieces, the artist often blends painting and printmaking, while incorporating newspaper, children’s artwork, and assorted objects. First Friday hours for Five15 Arts at Chartreuse are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Getting a look at Heather Freitas' work at {9} The Gallery. Heather Freitas

“Sinners & Saints x Temptations & Treats”

For a new series of pointillist mixed-media works, Heather Freitas explores the intersection of her own childhood memories with “modern day adult temptations,” spurred on by the realization that she would soon be reaching a milestone birthday. See how the eco-artist incorporates recycled materials into these works at {9} The Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Pellis: An Anti-Ode to Things”

Head to Abe Zucca Gallery to see new works by artists Abe Zucca and Kenosha Drucker. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Check out functional ceramics by C. Marcus McCarty at Practical Art. C. Marcus McCarty

Central Corridor

“Bottles & Bowls: Works by C. Marcus McCarty”

Practical Art is showing functional ceramic works with sculptural elements inspired by the artist’s family, travels, and everyday encounters – each of which embody playfulness, creativity, and possibility. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m. Get additional details on the Practical Art website.

"Dia de los Muertos"

See how diverse altars exhibited inside the @Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library honor those who’ve passed away, during First Friday hours from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The evening also includes a musical performance by the Son Jarocho Collective from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix Public Library website.

EXPAND Denise Miles painted this piece through Circle the City. Circle the City

“Inspired Soles”

Circle the City, a nonprofit that provides holistic healthcare to people experiencing homelessness, is showing more than 50 artworks created by individuals who’ve received their services. See the exhibit during an artist reception that happens from 6 to 8 p.m. inside The Studio at Found:RE Phoenix. Proceeds of artwork sales go the artists, and visitors are encouraged to bring a new or gently used pair of shoes to donate to the organization. Get details on the Facebook event page.

"Botanarium"

The Shortcut Gallery shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe is showing works by Linda Cato, a Tucson-based artist, educator, and activist who views art as a tool for social change. The artist works in collage, ink, and other media with a studio practice centered on nontoxic and sustainable materials. First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix General Facebook page.

Getting up close with a piece by Kim Sweet. Kim Sweet

Roosevelt Row/Garfield

“UnBecoming”

Kim Sweet is showing paintings, drawings, and photo transfers that reflect experiences such as self-deception and false starts, as well as love and hope. First Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 9 p.m. Find additional information on the Eye Lounge Facebook page.

“American Renaissance 2.0”

Phoenix Center for the Arts is showing works by Nik Ripley, an artist who describes his work as a mix of street art and abstract modernism, inside its Larry Wilson Gallery. During First Friday hours from 6 to 9 p.m., visitors can explore works that reflect the artist’s penchant for tapping into his subconscious. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Look for this piece by Michele Schuck at Olney Gallery. Michele Schuck

“Southwest Landscapes in Oil”

See oil paintings by Michele Schuck and Bobby Lee Krajnik, two artists with vastly different ways of capturing and reflecting desert environments. First Friday hours at Olney Gallery inside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

TaLisa is doing an interactive exhibit in Roosevelt Row. Xico Inc.

“Women + Wonder”

Xico Arte y Cultura presents an interactive exhibition of mixed media works by TaLisa, which is designed to convey strength, beauty, and diversity while “evoking feelings of creative freedom and wonder.” Featured works were created using oil with inks, in addition to acrylic paint and street markers. First Friday hours inside the shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Montage for the Mud”

Sundown Gallery is showing photographic collages by Ryan Barrett. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Look for Ryan Boyd's work at Alwun House. Ryan Boyd

"Ryan Boyd: Breath Before Brush"

Alwun House is showing works created using a stream of consciousness approach, by an artist who uses his own breath and a straw to blow the paint that forms his amalgamations of color and form. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.