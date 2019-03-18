The Best Free Things to Do This Week

Do yourself a favor and stop spending money. This week, you can explore the spring exhibitions at Party Underground, be a part of the solution at Downtown Phoenix Clean-Up, or kick back in the great outdoors at Sunday in the Park. — all for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Jordan Owen

All Cassette Set

Jordan Owen, better known as the founder of Petty Things, is a lover of all things analog. He’s shunned playlists on streaming services. Instead, the DJ has been collecting and mixing together shoegaze, college rock, and post-punk for years. He will share his mixtapes at Valley Bar for an All Cassette Set. The night will be a visual experience as well with old television sets playing VHS tapes of ’80s movies and episodes of The X-Files.

Owen will press play on some great noise-pop at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at 130 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit valleybarphx.com. Jason Keil



Party Underground

Skip the elevator, if you can. There’s a dramatic flight of stairs that will lead you to the Party Underground event happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street, Tempe. Once you’ve made your grand entrance, through spaces designed by international architect Antoine Predock, you can join the free party celebrating the museum’s spring exhibitions. The evening includes screenprinting featuring a design by Daniel Funkhouser, decorating tiles, making buttons and collage art, and enjoying small bites and drinks. Leave time to see the “Funk” exhibit with ceramics by Viola Frey, inside a gallery dotted with giant, brightly-colored FatBoy beanbag chairs. You’ll get to explore plenty of other artwork, too. Visit asuartmuseum.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble

