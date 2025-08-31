 Phoenix Harkins Theatres locations host ‘Downton Abbey’ movie parties | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Harkins Theatres locations host ‘Downton Abbey’ movie parties

The end of the “Downton Abbey” saga is nigh. Here's where to celebrate the final film with your fellow fans.
August 31, 2025
Image: Laura Carmichael, left, stars as Lady Edith and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale."
Laura Carmichael, left, stars as Lady Edith and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale." Rory Mulvey/Focus Features
Hold onto your tea bags, because the saga of "Downton Abbey" is coming to an end.

After six seasons and two movies, full-length feature film "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" will open in theaters on Friday, Sept. 12 and close the book on the Crawley family.

To celebrate, two Harkins Theatres locations will host movie parties. Admission to the party is $25 and includes a ticket to see "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale"; a medium popcorn; a choice of The Classic Mary cocktail, mocktail or soda; exclusive photo ops; and a collectible tea infuser. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Downton finest.

The festivities begin on Thursday, Sept. 11, the night before the official release date. at Harkins Theatres Camelview at Fashion Square 14. That location will host a 6 p.m. party (movie starts at 6:30 p.m.) and a 6:30 p.m. party (movie starts at 7 p.m.). Harkins Theatres Camelview at Fashion Square 14 is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale.

The next night, Friday, Sept. 12, Harkins Theatres Arrowhead Fountains 18 will host a 6 p.m. party (movie starts at 6:30 p.m.) and a 6:30 p.m. party (movie starts at 7 p.m.). The theater is located at 16046 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Peoria.
In addition to the parties, a number of Harkins locations will offer early-access screenings of the film at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The following locations are participating:

Arizona Mills 18 w/ IMAX, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
Chandler Fashion 20, 3159 W. Chandler Blvd.
Estrella Falls 16, 15010 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear
Park West 14, 9804 W. Northern Ave., Peoria
SanTan Village 16, 2298 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Scottsdale 101 14, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

According to the official Focus Features synopsis, the film is "the cinematic return of the global phenomenon" and "follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future."
Image: Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
