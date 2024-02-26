Musical Instrument Museum’s Bernstein exhibit honors the ‘Maestro’

click to enlarge The museum's Leonard Bernstein display can be seen in the Artist Gallery. Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard. Tickets are $20 general admission is $20, $15 teens, and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Visit mim.org for tickets and information.

Revered conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein is receiving a new wave of public interest since the award nominations started coming in for "Maestro," actor/director Bradley Cooper's 2023 film in which he portrays the legend.But celebrating Bernstein is a regular thing at Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum.In its 14 years, the MIM has earned a reputation as a stellar cultural institution that houses more than 360 exhibits featuring instruments and video footage from cultures and nations around the world. It's one of only two museums in the world dedicated solely to instruments. (The other, located in Brussels, is significantly smaller.)In addition to global music, the museum spotlights popular music icons, and at the moment, Bernstein has his own display on the first floor in the Artist Gallery.Bernstein is perhaps best known for composing 1957’s “West Side Story”; he wrote the music and the late Steven Sondheim wrote the lyrics. At the age of 40, Bernstein became the youngest American music director ever to be appointed to the New York Philharmonic.Considered to be a prodigy, Bernstein was a versatile artist who managed to have his talents grace everything from symphonic music to television and film, though diversity wasn’t just limited to his stage and screen presence. His private life including sexual orientation is also explored in “Maestro,” which is available on Netflix. Whether Bernstein was gay or bisexual is still a topic of speculation, but there's no question that he was an enigmatic trailblazer.With its ongoing mission to honor the instruments and people who have influenced the magic of lyrical sound, MIM's curators were naturally excited about the film and Bradley's portrayal of Bernstein.Andrew Walesch, artistic director of MIM Music Theater, says the film beautifully captures Bernstein's multifaceted character, "delving into his profound passion for music, his personal struggles and his lasting impact on society. Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Bernstein was nothing short of extraordinary; he brought authenticity and depth to the role, embodying the essence of Bernstein with remarkable skill and nuance. Watching Cooper's performance, I felt as though I was witnessing Bernstein himself, experiencing the highs and lows of his extraordinary life and career. It's rare tofind such a captivating and genuine depiction of a musical icon, and 'Maestro' succeeded admirably in this regard."MIM acquired a few special articles of Bernstein's clothing loaned to them from Brazilian composer and conductor Flavio Chamis. The exhibit includes Bernstein's vest and tie, and perhaps the conductor's most important instrument: his baton. Bernstein's display is located next to a tribute to Albert "Al" Aaron, a legendary jazz horn player from Pittsburgh.Walesch says the Bernstein exhibit is a must-see for anyone interested in exploring his life and legacy."The exhibit offers a curated collection of artifacts and a multimedia display that provides a comprehensive overview of Bernstein's remarkable career. Guests will have the opportunity to explore key moments and themes in his life. Moreover, the exhibit serves as a complement to the broader MIM experience, enriching visitors' understanding of the intersection between music history and cultural heritage. It's a wonderful peek into the life of a visionary artist."For those who aren't enthusiasts and have only seen the movie but are curious and intrigued by Bernstein, he did so much more than what the movie could depict. Walesch says seeing the exhibit up close and personal is important for several reasons."As a pioneering composer, conductor, and educator, he transcended traditional boundaries, venturing into multiple genres such as classical, Broadway, and film," he explains. "His versatility not only showcased his immense talent but also made classical music more accessible and engaging for audiences of all ages. Bernstein's compositions also often delved into important social and political themes, using his platform to promote equality and understanding through music. His commitment to addressing these issues through his work adds an invaluable dimension to his legacy, cementing his place as a cultural icon.""Maestro" is up for seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Sound. The Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10.