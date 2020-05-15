 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Are you passionate about the Phoenix arts scene?EXPAND
Are you passionate about the Phoenix arts scene?
David Ho/Flickr Creative Commons

Phoenix New Times Is Looking for Arts and Culture Writers

Jennifer Goldberg | May 15, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Phoenix New Times is looking for freelance writers to help cover the local arts and culture scene.

Stories about visual arts, performing arts, and TV and movies are integral to our coverage, but we're open to much more, including articles about outdoor recreation, metro Phoenix history, shopping, architecture and design, events, and hobbies. We're particularly interested in stories that reflect our current COVID-19 reality and examine the ways that people are consuming culture now.

We're looking for writers who will pitch their own story ideas, take photos (smartphones are okay), and be open to assignments from New Times culture editor Jennifer Goldberg. Reliability and the ability to meet deadlines are crucial. Please email links to published articles and/or unpublished writing samples and a few story ideas about local culture to jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the Editorial Operations Manager for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.