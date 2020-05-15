Phoenix New Times Is Looking for Arts and Culture Writers

Phoenix New Times is looking for freelance writers to help cover the local arts and culture scene.

Stories about visual arts, performing arts, and TV and movies are integral to our coverage, but we're open to much more, including articles about outdoor recreation, metro Phoenix history, shopping, architecture and design, events, and hobbies. We're particularly interested in stories that reflect our current COVID-19 reality and examine the ways that people are consuming culture now.

We're looking for writers who will pitch their own story ideas, take photos (smartphones are okay), and be open to assignments from New Times culture editor Jennifer Goldberg. Reliability and the ability to meet deadlines are crucial. Please email links to published articles and/or unpublished writing samples and a few story ideas about local culture to jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com.