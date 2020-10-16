All Over Metro Phoenix, Art Functions as Political Dissent

Artists have politics on the brain these days (just like the rest of us). That’s good news for people looking for ways to explore art in the run-up in to the presidential election. Here’s a look at metro Phoenix murals, exhibits, and art happenings with a political twist.

'Roadside Attraction'

Dozens of metro Phoenix artists created works for "Roadside Attraction: Now It’s Political," a collaborative project that includes temporary art installations placed around metro Phoenix. There’s an online map you can use to find the artworks, which include several noted below. You can up the fun factor by printing out a "Roadside Attraction" bingo card before you go.

EXPAND Part of Saskia Jorda's When there are nine project. Saskia Jorda

Saskia Jorda responded to her own anxieties and fears about the country’s future by creating a work called Prayer for America. The piece will include 50 American flags bound into oversized prayer beads intended to convey both the idea of America “curled up in a ball against its own force” and the concepts of “contemplation, penance, and hope.” She’ll be doing a performative binding of flags at ASU Art Museum this weekend, then showing the completed piece at Walter Gallery in November.

Jorda is also doing an ongoing project called When there are nine, which comprises street art inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic lace collars. So far, she’s spray-painted collars at women-owned businesses that include Barrio Café, Changing Hands, Desert Crafted, Hazel & Violet, MADE, and Practical Art.

Check out Patricia Sannit's work at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Patricia Sannit



Patricia Sannit built a ceramic speaker’s platform called We the People, which includes bricks carved by community members. The piece is installed in an interior courtyard for SMoCA, where it serves to remind viewers of the importance of civil dialogue and shared civic responsibility. Museum-goers can stand on the platform to speak their own words about matters of civic life.

Christopher Jagmin created a sound work titled Political Party, which will play continuously outside the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) entrance for the rest of October. The piece features more than 80 political characters in a cacophony designed to mirror museum openings and highlight the prevalence of anxiety in contemporary life.

EXPAND Look for this bacpac mural on Seventh Avenue near the I-10. Jeremie "bacpac" Franko

Street Art

They Risked Death to Vote; You Don’t Have To

Seventh Avenue and I-10

Jeremie “bacpac” Franco painted a mural on Seventh Avenue near the I-10 exit, taking her inspiration from young Latinx voters, Muslim women in the Middle East, and American suffragettes. “How shameful it is,” she says, “that these women stood up to declare their rights, and we just take it for granted and don’t bother to vote.”

EXPAND Check out this collaborative mural at The Hive. La Morena

Vote Out Hate

The Hive

La Morena worked with several artists to create a voting theme mural on the front of The Hive, a creative mixed-use space in the Coronado neighborhood, and area that’s also home to the Oak Street alley filled with murals by dozens of local artists. The mural features the text “Vote Out Hate” and images celebrating diversity.

EXPAND Shepard Fairey's work is part of the Remember What They Did project. Artists United For Change

Political Art Posters

Grand Avenue Arts and Historic Preservation District

Look for a variety of politically-themed art posters along Grand Avenue, including wheat paste works by Shepard Fairey, the New York-based artist who created the iconic image of Barack Obama used in the 2008 presidential campaign. His works are part of a national initiative called "Remember What They Did."

Ann Morton, Blue MAGA, official "Donald J. Trump Make America Great Again Hat — Red Red Cap/Red", blue embroidery floss, 8 x 10.5 x 6 inches, unique. Lisa Sette Gallery

Exhibits

‘Blue: A Call to Action Exhibition’

Lisa Sette Gallery

More than a dozen artists explore themes related to politics and civic life in this group exhibition at Lisa Sette Gallery. It’s one of several exhibitions curated by Sette to reflect both the historical and contemporary landscape in America political, social, and cultural life. The exhibit includes several artists based in metro Phoenix, including Alan Bur Johnson, Annie Lopez, Matt Magee, and Carrie Marill. Viewing is by appointment. The exhibit continues through January 2, 2021.

EXPAND Steve Hampton, A Great Catch, 2020, Oil on linen, 3' x 4' (detail). Fine Art Complex 1101

'Art at the Edge of Conspiracy’

Fine Art Complex 1101

This group exhibition featuring works in diverse mediums from photography to fiber art addresses issues at the heart of the election season. The Fine Art Complex 1101 exhibit is designed to raise uncomfortable truths, prompt new perspectives, and create conversations. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on November 1.

EXPAND Carolyn Lavender has been making political art for many years. Carolyn Lavender

Social Media

Several artists are making political works and posting them on social media. Follow Eric Cox to see works portraits of political figures, and Carolyn Lavender to see works inspired by Donald Trump. (Look for one of Lavender's political works in the Eye Lounge retrospective.)

You can follow Ann Morton to learn more about her community art project called "The Violet Protest," which will be featured in a 2021 exhibit at Phoenix Art Museum.

EXPAND Detail of the Good Trouble Bucket installation created by Joan Baron and Gloria Martinez-Granados. Joan Baron

Events

Now It’s Political

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center

Saturday, October 17



Artists Gloria Martínez-Granados and Joan Baron, whose collaborative work titled Good Trouble Bucket was inspired by civil rights icon John Lewis, will be presenting an installation and video projection at the Carver Museum from 7 to 10 p.m. Jon Linton will be on site with his Let’s Be Better Humans bus painted by metro Phoenix artists.

EXPAND Explore Saskia Jorda's work during an event coming to ASU Art Museum. Saskia Jorda

Roadside Attraction After Dark

ASU Art Museum

Saturday, October 17

Head to the parking lot at ASU Art Museum to see videos with a political twist from 7 to 9 p.m., plus a 6 p.m. performance by Saskia Jorda for her Prayer for America project. Video artists include Estrella Esqualín, Miguel Angel Monzón, Gregory Sale, and others. Admission is free.

Throwback to installation day for Karen Fiorito's newest work on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

'Indivisible 2020'

Virtual Exhibit Opening Reception

Saturday, October 24

Karen Fiorito, the California-based artist who has created several billboards with political themes, including the iconic anti-Trump billboard previously on view on Grand Avenue in Phoenix, is curating a group show filled with artworks that elevate human, civil, and voting rights amid the backdrop of division and social injustice. Take a virtual tour during the opening reception from noon to 3 pm MST.