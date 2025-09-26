 Phoenix puppy yoga sessions exercise hearts and smiles | Phoenix New Times
We tried puppy yoga in central Phoenix. Here's what we learned

Puppy yoga is taking Phoenix by storm, and Puppy Yoga Club is the newest place to experience it.
September 26, 2025
Image: Want to try puppy yoga? Sure, you do.
Want to try puppy yoga? Sure, you do. Ofelia Montelongo
For starters, yes: Puppy yoga is a real thing. The trend made its way to Phoenix a few years ago, and since then, it’s only grown in popularity. Prices vary depending on the studio, and there are now several options across the Valley. One of the newest is Puppy Yoga Club, which opened its first Arizona location in February 2025. The company already has studios in 18 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Classes are open to adults and children ages 5 and up. Each 60-minute session usually brings together about 20 participants, ready to share stretches, laughs and of course, puppy cuddles.

So naturally, I had to see what all the fuss was about. Here’s what happened when I gave this furry fitness trend a try.

click to enlarge
Puppy yoga starts off with actual yoga.
Ofelia Montelongo

First impressions

Classes cost about $70 per person. You spot the puppies as soon as you walk into the studio, which is located at 751 Grand Ave. in central Phoenix. When I arrived, yogis of all ages were already being greeted with wagging tails and tiny paws.

Playground rules

Before class began, the manager and instructor gave us the rundown: sign a waiver, use hand sanitizer and grab a mat (they’re provided). The 60 minutes are divided into three parts — traditional yoga, puppy cuddles and yoga with the puppies.

Yes, you can do real yoga

This isn't just puppy playtime; it’s a legit yoga class. The instructor kept it accessible for all levels, and newcomers like me were encouraged to go at our own pace. The first 30 minutes are puppy-free, though you can still hear them in the background, eagerly waiting to join in.

click to enlarge
You'll feel puppy yoga most in your smile muscles.
Ofelia Montelongo

Puppy circle

After yoga, we sat in a circle. That’s when the puppies arrived. The circle keeps them close as they climb into laps, give kisses and yes, tug on hair. These pups are freshly bathed, vaccinated and smell wonderful — no “Frito paws” yet. For a few minutes, it feels like pure puppy heaven.

Different puppies every time

You don’t bring your own dog — the studio provides the pups. At my session, seven fluffy shepherd doodles stole the show. Every class is different, but most puppies are between 8 and 12 weeks old, the ideal age for socializing with humans. In every session, they have around six to 10 puppies.

click to enlarge
Twisting and passing a puppy counts as exercise.
Ofelia Montelongo

Puppies will be puppies

Puppies roam freely throughout the circle, and after the circle breaks, the pups hang around the room in the last part of the session while you do yoga. Be aware: They’ll climb on you, lick your face, nibble your hair, chase toys or sometimes sneak off to a corner to pee. It’s unpredictable, but that’s part of the charm. Ultimately, it is the puppies' choice who they will go and play with.

Yes, you can adopt them

The puppies come from local shelters and breeders, depending on the week.

While Puppy Yoga Club isn’t directly involved in adoptions, the team helps connect people who fall in love with a pup.

“What touched us the most is that some abandoned puppies actually found their forever homes through these sessions. This adventure has also allowed us to build partnerships with rescues, where we not only highlight their work but also make donations to support their mission. For us, it's so meaningful to know that beyond creating moments of happiness, we are also helping to give these puppies a real chance at a better life,” says Lara Robinson, general manager.

click to enlarge
Best. Yoga class. Ever.
Ofelia Montelongo

The wellness factor is real

What I worked on most were my facial muscles — I couldn’t stop smiling. With two puppies sometimes piled on top of me, I understood why people swear the stress-relief benefits are real. The mix of yoga and puppy play left me lighter, happier and with a camera roll full of adorable photos.

Between the laughter, the stretches, and the tiny paws skittering across yoga mats, it’s easy to see why puppy yoga has become such a hit. Sure, it’s about wellness and stress relief, but it’s also about connection — between people, and sometimes between puppies and their future forever homes.

You can find more information about Puppy Yoga Club on their website.

Also, there are other puppy yoga classes around the Valley:

Paws & Breathe
FURBABIES Resort & Spa
Almost There
Wildish Women
Image: Ofelia Montelongo
Ofelia is originally from Mexico. She's writing her first novel, Almost a Pilgrim, and is a freelance writer and photographer.
