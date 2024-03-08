 Phoenix’s VNSA Used Book Sale sets all-time fundraising record | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix’s VNSA Used Book Sale sets all-time fundraising record

13,000 shoppers helped raised over $500,000 for local charities.
March 8, 2024
Hundreds of thousands of books are available each year at the VNSA Used Book Sale.
Hundreds of thousands of books are available each year at the VNSA Used Book Sale. Jennifer Goldberg
The 67th annual VNSA Used Book Sale, held Feb. 10 and 11 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, saw the organization's highest fundraising total ever.

The sale raised $516,596 for this year's charity partners: Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County, Phoenix Conservatory of Music and Duet Partners in Health and Aging.

VNSA Book Sale Chair Paula Bostock says, "We did it! We not only landed successfully and completed our mission but broke the ceiling wide open. This is $76,000 more in sales than ever. This is what happens when we work together to raise money for our charities. This is what makes me most proud: We stood together, communicated well, complained a little and completed the mission."

The sale was first held by the Visiting Nurses Service Auxiliary in 1957. According to the VNSA website, "In the mid-'80s, the Visiting Nurse Service Auxillary was purchased by a large hospital corporation. The members of VNSA wanted to continue to support human services in the Phoenix area. With name and brand recognition already well-known, we kept the 'VNSA' initials and became the Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association."

Since 1957, VNSA has raised $10 million for local nonprofit organizations.

This year, the sale brought 13,000 visitors to the fairgrounds, where they browsed more than 500,000 items including books, DVDs, records, magazines, puzzles, games and more.

The 68th Annual VNSA Used Book Sale will be held Feb. 15 and 16, 2025, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Everything is half price on Sunday except for items in the Rare & Unusual section.
