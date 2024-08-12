 Phoenix Zoo releases new info, photos of cubs on World Lion Day | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Zoo releases new info, photos of cubs on World Lion Day

We now know the gender of the two babies who were born at the zoo on June 3.
August 12, 2024
The two boy lion cubs were born on June 3.
The two boy lion cubs were born on June 3. Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

Saturday was World Lion Day, and to celebrate, Phoenix Zoo released new information about two of its cutest residents.

The two lion cubs who were born on June 3, are both boys, the zoo reported, and both are doing well.

According to the press release, "The two cubs are growing quickly and developing their own fun personalities. At 2.5 months old, the boys are already approximately 25 to 30 pounds each."

The cubs were born on June 3, and they were the first African lions to be born at Phoenix Zoo since 1976. Their mother is Zuri, who came to Phoenix from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado last October. Their father was Boboo, a beloved resident of the Zoo who was humanely euthanized on June 28 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

The cubs are his only offspring.

click to enlarge Two lion cubs.
The cubs weigh about 25 to 30 pounds now, the Zoo reported.
Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

Neither Zuri nor the cubs can currently be seen at the zoo.

"The cubs and mom will remain in the nighthouse where they continue to bond, but we look forward to introducing them out into their habitat in the Predator Passage area of the Zoo in the fall," the Zoo said in the press release. 
