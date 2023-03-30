Your Ultimate Guide to Rainbows Festival in Phoenix: Entertainers, Schedule, and Safety

More than 20,000 people came out to the inaugural edition of the free event, which was founded by local civic activist Don Hamill. And they kept coming back.
Two decades later, it’s a fixture for LGBTQ people in the Valley that’s organized by the folks behind the Phoenix Pride festival. Not much else has changed, though. It's still free, still located at Heritage Square, and still open to everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Functioning as a smaller sister event to Pride in October, the weekend-long Rainbows Festival offers 150-plus vendors, two stages of live entertainment — think DJs, musicians, drag queens, and other talents — and a block party vibe.
Upwards of 30,000 people attended last year and organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd at the 2023 edition, which runs on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.
This year’s Rainbows Festival, though, will take on a greater significance. It's happening at a time when LGBTQ people in Arizona in the Valley and across the U.S. are under increased scrutiny and outright attack. The Republican-controlled Arizona legislature is advancing bills restricting drag shows, LGBTQ education, and trans rights.
Drag events are also being targeted, including a bomb threat made to Brick House Coffee in Tempe while it was hosting a local drag story hour in February. And earlier this year, a gay couple in Queen Creek was told by their HOA to remove a pride flag from outside their home after it was vandalized.
Jeremy Helfgot, a Rainbows Festival spokesperson, tells Phoenix New Times that with LGBTQ people under attack, this year’s event will be as much of a statement of unity and defiance as it will be a celebration of LGBTQ culture and community.
“For members of the LGBTQ+ community, having safe spaces like the festival where individuals can openly express who they are without fear is of vital importance,” he says. “And it's more important in this moment than ever because the LGBTQ+ community, and particularly the transgender community, has been under such a harsh and sustained attack.”
Mike Fornelli, executive director of Phoenix Pride, says the festival is unique because of its price point.
Helfgot says organizers will also implement security measures to ensure the safety of festival attendees in response to the recent threats to drag queen story events in Tempe and Tucson.
“We are hosting two stages of drag performances [and] this year’s Rainbows Festival is going to be an incredible event,” he says. “But even more than just an event, it's going to be a statement. And I think it's a statement that's going to be heard loud and clear that Arizona's LGBTQ+ community is here, it is here to stay.”
Fornelli says the festival is still a celebration of drag and the diversity of LGBTQ people.
“The festival is a celebration and shows people that drag isn’t harmful. It's entertainment. It's meant to be fun, and anybody is more than welcome to come and see if they want to. Nobody's forcing it upon anybody,” he says. “But the festival is more than just drag; it's also about the community as a whole. So educating people — be it about drag, pronouns, identity, LGBTQ rights, or human rights in general — is an education process for those that want to learn no matter what the issue is. And we’re here to do that.”
When and Where Is The Rainbows Festival?
It takes place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Historic Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street in downtown Phoenix. The festival encompasses almost the entirety of the square and stretches from Fifth to Seventh streets and from Monroe to Adams streets.
What Are the Hours?
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the festival runs until 6 p.m.
Who Can Attend?
Rainbows Festival is an all-ages event where inclusivity is celebrated. As such, it's open to everyone. “Anybody is welcome,” Helfgot says. “But it's not just limited to the LGBTQ+ community and allies. We welcome people in who may have never had any interaction before with the LGBTQ+ community or might not be familiar with its history or culture.”
That said, organizers won’t tolerate anyone who might try to disrupt the festival. “If you want to come participate and be there positively, we welcome that,” Helfgot says. “If you come to start trouble, obviously you'll immediately be asked to leave.”
What's the Theme of This Year's Festival?
“Express Yourself,” which Fornelli says is inspired by the 1989 Madonna hit of the same name and ties into the overall theme of the Rainbows Festival and two of the event's headlining performers.
“It just kind of fit, because Niki Haris was Madonna's backup singer for 18 years, Venus D-Lite is a Madonna impersonator, and they’re performing for us this year. And Madonna is also about to do her 40th-anniversary tour,” Fornelli says. “But also, express yourself means being who you are. Don't be afraid of what anybody else is going to think about you. We’re a welcoming community, so you should come out and be yourself. And that’s one of the things the festival is about.”
How Much Does Admission Cost?
Nothing. Admission to the Rainbows Festival is free.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?
As with most events in downtown Phoenix, Valley Metro Rail is the way to go. Fares are $2 one-way and $4 for an all-day pass. The eastbound station is at Third and Jefferson streets while the westbound station is at Third and Washington streets. Both are within a few minutes walk from Heritage Square. Helfgot also recommends ride-sharing services like Uber, Lyft, and Waymo. A pick-up and drop-off lane will be located along Seventh Street between Van Buren and Monroe streets.
Where Can I Park?
Street parking is available within a short walking distance of Heritage Square for $1 or $1.50 per hour but spaces tend to be limited during busy weekends. Several parking structures are nearby, including the Heritage Square Garage, 123 North Fifth Street, and the Phoenix Convention Center East Garage, 601 East Washington Street. Both are $15 per vehicle, per day and you can reserve a space and pre-pay in advance online at space.aceparking.com. (Other nearby structures can be located via the same site.) Valley Metro also offers free “Park-and-Ride” lots throughout the Valley along the light rail’s route.
Where Are the Entrances?
Entrances to the festival are located at Seventh and Adams streets, Seventh and Monroe streets, and Fifth and Monroe.
Will There Be Security Screenings?
Yes. Helfgot says there will be bag checks and other screenings conducted at each entrance, but declined to provide specifics due to safety concerns. “We'd almost rather not mention specific details of our security plan [since] we don't want to give anyone a chance to try and find a way to work around it,” he says. “People should know there will be security [and] bags will be checked.”
What Other Safety Measures Will Be Taken?
Helfgot says off-duty Phoenix police officers will have a presence at the festival due to it being held at a city park. “We’re also working regularly and on an ongoing basis with law enforcement and intelligence partners at the local, county, state, and federal level and we’ll be in constant contact even throughout the weekend,” he says. “Safety is the absolute top priority above all else and that's going to be unchanged with this event.”
What Can’t I Bring Inside?
Actual weapons or items that could be used as weapons. Tasers, incendiary devices, chemicals, and hazardous materials are also verboten, as are outside food and drink, illegal drugs, glass bottles, skateboards, roller blades, CamelBak-style water bladders or hydration packs, or other items security decides will have an adverse effect on the event. Umbrellas and prescription medication in labeled containers are OK.
Can I Use Cannabis At the Festival?
Nope. Sorry cannabeasts, but it ain’t allowed since the event is on city property.
So What Should I Bring?
All of the usual festival requisites, including comfortable walking shoes, adequate sun protection, and your cell phone and a government-issued ID. Bags and backpacks are allowed, but will be searched upon entry. You can even bring pets, but they must be leashed at all times.
What Food Will Be Available?
Thirteen different food vendors will be at the festival, many of which will be set up along Sixth Street. They’ll offer a variety of selections available for purchase, ranging from pizza and burgers to street food.
Where Can I Get My Drink On?
If your thirst needs quenching, food vendors will be selling soft drinks and water. There will also be three separate beverage stations with both non-alcoholic options and a variety of beer, wine, and mixed cocktails.
What About Water?
Festival attendees will be permitted to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water of any size. Refillable plastic or aluminum bottles are also allowed if they’re empty upon entry, and a free refill station will be available near the entrance at Seventh and Monroe streets.
What’s the Vendor Lineup?
More than 150 vendors and exhibitors will occupy the tents, booths, and tables arranged throughout the festival. The lineup will feature a mix of local businesses which “run the gamut from national banks to auto companies to retailers.” There will also be community organizations and non-profits.
“It's really anybody and everybody who's looking to connect with the size and strength of the LGBTQ+ and allied community and the buying power that goes with it,” Helfgot says.
Fornelli says attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote and learn more about political issues affecting LGBTQ people. “That's part of the whole making people aware of what the issues are so that they can get out and vote and get educated on what the issues are and make an informed decision on who they need to vote for to protect themselves,” he says.
What Sort of Entertainment Is Planned?
The festival will offer live entertainment on two different stages across both days, including performances by local DJs like Musa Mind and Lindsey Mills, theatrical choir Voices of the Desert, bands like all-female rock cover act Femme Shui, and drag artists. The main stage is underneath the Lath House Pavilion in the northeast corner of Heritage square and will feature the festival’s headliners and other artists and acts. A community stage is at Sixth and Adams streets next to the Arizona Science Center and showcase Phoenix Pride royalty, local pageant talent and competitors, and local professional and semi-pro performers.
Helfgot says the entertainment at Rainbows Festival will be suitable for all ages. “At Pride Festival, it's an [18-and-over] event, and our VIP entertainment is adults only,” Helfgot says. “In terms of the Rainbows Festival, because the event is open to all ages, all of the performances will fit that bill.”
The live entertainment won't include lewd or lascivious material, according to organizers.
“One of the misconceptions that have been surrounding drag is this sense it’s inherently adult-oriented, which it's not. Are there adult-oriented drag shows? Absolutely. Plenty of them, and they take place in adults-only spaces. But the performers we’ve booked, they're all pros and they're going to do shows that are oriented to the audience,” Helfgot says. “To assume that a professional performer is going to get up in front of an all-ages crowd and do something adult-oriented is both insulting and silly. People know who they're performing for and will be appropriate.”
Who Are This Year’s Headliners?
Helfgot describes the festival’s trio of headlining performers — vocalist and dancer Niki Haris and drag superstars Lady Bunny and Venus D-Light — as “pretty incredible and influential,” and it's not just empty praise.
Lady Bunny (performing at 5 p.m. on Saturday) is a drag queen, nightclub DJ, actor, and comedian who founded NYC’s famed Wigstock outdoor drag festival back in the ‘80s. She inspired thousands of drag queens worldwide over the past 42 years, including the Valley talent Barbara Seville.
“I love Bunny. She's a true legend and trailblazer,” Seville says. “She made her mark in culture without the support of a reality show. She was scrappy, feisty, creative, and outrageous when not everyone was clamoring for, or respecting, drag.”
Venus D-Lite (performing at 5 p.m. on Sunday) does a spot-on impersonation of Madonna and does it well. So well that the drag queen once paid tribute to the Queen of Pop on Ricki Lake’s talk show. It's not the first time Venus has appeared on TV, as she was a contestant on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Niki Haris (performing at 5 p.m. on Sunday) also has ties to Madonna, as she performed as the pop superstar’s backing vocalist from 1987 to 2001. The phenomenally talented dancer and pop, R&B, and jazz vocalist also appeared in the documentary Truth or Dare and participated in multiple Madonna tours.
What’s the Performance Schedule?
Here’s a complete rundown of who’s performing at the festival and when they’ll take the stage.
Saturday, April 1
Main Stage
(Hosted by Aimee V. Justice)
10 a.m. — DJ Brad-D
Noon — Femme Shui
1 p.m. — Ruby's Latin Hour
2:25 p.m. — Visionaries
4 p.m. — Alisabeth Von Presley
5 p.m. — Lady Bunny
Community Stage
(Hosted by YoYo Blackfire)
11:30 a.m. — Junior Pride Pageant
1 p.m. — Phoenix Pride Contestants Review Show
3 p.m. — OODrag
4 p.m. — Cluster Truck
Main Stage
10 a.m. — DJ Shorty
Noon — Voices of the Desert
12:30 p.m. — TWOFEW
1:30 p.m. — KingQueen
2:30 p.m. — Musa Mind
3 p.m. — Majik
4:30 p.m. — Venus D. Lite and Niki Haris
Community Stage
Noon — DJ Lindsey Mills
1 p.m. — Cirque Du So Trey
2:30 p.m. — The Boys Are Back
4 p.m. — Spotlight Evolution
Are There Pre-Parties or After-Parties?
Both, actually. The Egyptian Motor Hotel, 765 Grand Avenue, will host Liftoff, the festival's official party, on Saturday. A happy hour and DJ set by DJ Little Off Of Center kicks things off at 6 p.m. The "Rainbow Fabulous" show hosted by Barbara Seville follows at 7:30 p.m. and will feature performances by drag queens Pyraddiction, Jai, and Gizele. A dance party starts at 9 p.m. with tunes from DJ Moody and DJ Brad-D. Tickets are $15-$25.
Châm Pang Lanes, 903 North Second Street, will also offer a 21-and-over Rainbow Fest Drag Brunch at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Fiona the Hippo hosts and drag artists Sandra X-Tasy and Gia Colby will perform. Admission is $10 and proceeds benefit the Phoenix Pride Community Foundation and its scholarship fund.