A look back at Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene in the ’70s and ’80s

Phoenix's LGBTQ+ bar scene has a lengthy history reaching back decades. In the '70s and ‘80s, establishments such as The Connection, Apollo’s, Taylor’s and Trax thrived, offering the community a place to drink, dance, socialize and be entertained.
Each had its particular atmosphere and amenities: Taylor’s, for instance, was a high-style place with a show club feel and vibrant live entertainment, while The Connection featured an enormous dance floor and elaborate theme parties on the regular.
Many of these LGBTQ+ bars have faded into history, though a handful of spots endure to this day, including Charlie’s Phoenix on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue or Nu-Towne Saloon on Van Buren and 50th streets.
In celebration of the annual Rainbows Festival returning this weekend, Phoenix New Times is presenting a retrospective of vintage photos from some of the Valley’s notable LGBTQ+ bars from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Images were sourced from former employees and the BJ Bud Memorial Archives at Arizona State University Library.