 A look back at Phoenix’s LGBTQ bar scene in the ’70s and ’80s | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A look back at Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene in the ’70s and ’80s

Some of the Valley's iconic LGBTQ+ spots of yesteryear, including Charlie's Phoenix, The Connection and Apollo's.
March 21, 2024
Two men compete in a dance contest in the early 1980s at Charlie's Phoenix, one of the Valley's longest-running LGBTQ bars.
Two men compete in a dance contest in the early 1980s at Charlie's Phoenix, one of the Valley's longest-running LGBTQ bars. BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
Share this:
Phoenix's LGBTQ+ bar scene has a lengthy history reaching back decades. In the '70s and ‘80s, establishments such as The Connection, Apollo’s, Taylor’s and Trax thrived, offering the community a place to drink, dance, socialize and be entertained.

Each had its particular atmosphere and amenities: Taylor’s, for instance, was a high-style place with a show club feel and vibrant live entertainment, while The Connection featured an enormous dance floor and elaborate theme parties on the regular.

Many of these LGBTQ+ bars have faded into history, though a handful of spots endure to this day, including Charlie’s Phoenix on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue or Nu-Towne Saloon on Van Buren and 50th streets.

In celebration of the annual Rainbows Festival returning this weekend, Phoenix New Times is presenting a retrospective of vintage photos from some of the Valley’s notable LGBTQ+ bars from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Images were sourced from former employees and the BJ Bud Memorial Archives at Arizona State University Library.
click to enlarge
A vintage photo of the original Nu-Towne Saloon in the early 1970s. The landmark local LGBTQ bar along Van Buren Street in east Phoenix was opened in 1971 by Jimmy Martin and Dennis Kelly and is still operating today.
Ron Wilcox
click to enlarge
A drag artist at legendary downtown Phoenix bar The 307 in the 1980s.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
A vintage snapshot of Taylor’s on Seventh Street north of Indian School Road. The high-class spot operated as a show club and featured live entertainment in the 1980s.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A photo of the now-defunct LGBTQ bar The Club, which was located on Seventh Avenue north of Camelback Road in uptown Phoenix.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
Now-defunct spot The Connection, which was located on Seventh Street just north of Indian School Road. According to longtime employee John La Noue, the bar hosted many memorable dance nights and celebrations.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
Masked patrons of legendary Phoenix LGBTQ bar The Connection during a Halloween party in the early 1980s.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
Celebrating Halloween at The Connection in the early 1980s.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A packed dance floor inside now-defunct LGBTQ spot The Connection.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
An undated photo of a group of Connection patrons performing at the now-defunct bar as a Village People tribute act.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A group of Connection patrons portraying the Village People pose for a photo.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
The winners of an early '80s dance contest at Charlie's Phoenix.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
Dale Williams, owner of The Connection, put on enormous free luaus each year as a way of thanking his patrons. According to former employee John La Noue, the events grew from a small indoor party with "a little folding-card table with a papier-mâché volcano" into an elaborate outdoor celebration in the parking lot.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A towering papier-mache volcano built for one of the annual luaus at The Connection.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A scene from an April Fool's show at now-defunct LGBTQ bar Al E. Gators in April 1987.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
A crowded dance floor during an all-black dance party at now-defunct LGBTQ spot The Connection.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A male dancer at an all-black party at The Connection during the '80s.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A 1986 photo taken inside the now-defunct LGBTQ bar Trax on McDowell Road near 17th Street. The property now operates as Karamba Nightclub.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
A group of Valley residents attend a Halloween party at now-defunct Phoenix LGBTQ bar Apollo's Lounge on Seventh Avenue.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
A performance during the roast of Verna Mae in August 1987 at now-defunct LGBTQ bar Farrah’s.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
Attendees of a costume party at bygone LGBTQ spot Taylor's in central Phoenix.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
The members of the Bronc Busters Review during a performance inspired by "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" at The Connection.
John La Noue
click to enlarge
Another vintage photo of the Bronc Busters Review's production inspired by "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."
John La Noue
click to enlarge
A dance performance at now-defunct Phoenix LGBTQ bar Al E Gators on North Seventh Street in August 1987.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
click to enlarge
A group of participants in the "Mr. B's Contest" at The Bum Steer in 1987. The bygone bar, which was touted in advertisements as "the place to meet a man's man," was located on Seventh Avenue and Hazelwood Street.
BJ Bud Memorial Archives/Greater Arizona Collection/ASU Library
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he primarily focuses on arts, culture, music, and nightlife. He began writing for New Times in 2003 and joined the staff full-time in 2005. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Your guide to Rainbows Festival 2024 in Phoenix: Entertainment, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Rainbows Festival 2024 in Phoenix: Entertainment, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

Photos

A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

By Benjamin Leatherman
The best and worst of Game On Expo 2024 in Phoenix

Video Games

The best and worst of Game On Expo 2024 in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Andretti Indoor Karting &amp; Games opens first Phoenix location

Arts & Culture News

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens first Phoenix location

By Cassie Hepler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation