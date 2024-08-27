 Photos: Phoenix Hell City Tattoo Fest’s coolest tattoos | Phoenix New Times
The coolest tattoos we saw at Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024 in Phoenix

There was a lot of amazing ink displayed at the three-day tattoo convention at the Arizona Biltmore.
August 27, 2024
One of the many tattoo artists who slung ink at Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix.
One of the many tattoo artists who slung ink at Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman
At the Arizona Biltmore Resort, expert hands were busy slinging ink during the Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024 in Phoenix. Hundreds of tattoo artists from across the Valley and the U.S. gathered in the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom over the three-day event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, to create stunning body art.

Some pieces were eerie or intense, like the dark surrealism by tattoo legend Paul Booth. Others were vibrant and playful, featuring pop culture icons like Darth Vader or the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” Each tattoo was crafted by some of the best professionals in the country.

Hell City, one of Arizona’s largest tattoo events, also featured competitions, with judges awarding trophies for the best work in a variety of categories.

Here’s a look at some of the coolest tattoos we encountered at Hell City 2024 in Phoenix.
click to enlarge A retro Catwoman tattoo on a leg.
This retro Catwoman tattoo harkens back to the character's origins in the 1940s.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A Darth Vader tattoo on a leg.
This tattoo is strong with the Dark Side of the Force.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A woman displaying a large tattoo on her back.
A participant in Hell City's tattoo contest shows off an amazing-looking backpiece.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge An anime-themed tattoo on an arm.
Anime-inspired tattoos were abundant at Hell City 2024 in Phoenix, including this impressive-looking piece.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A woman shows off her arm tattoo.
In case you don't speak Latin, the phrase "fati amor" on this tattoo translates to "love of fate."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A leg tattoo with the DeLorean from the "Back to the Future."
Great Scott! This tattoo of the DeLorean from the "Back to the Future" trilogy by Manuel Flowers of Next Level Studio in Tempe is a fantastic tribute to the vehicle.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A "Star Wars" tattoo on a leg.
A work-in-progress tattoo inspired by "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A fantasy-themed tattoo on a shoulder.
The colors really pop on this fantasy-themed tattoo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge An Iron Man tattoo on a leg.
Paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most iconic character and the late Stan Lee.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo with a skeleton and butterflies.
Do butterflies and skeletons go together? This Hell City attendees thinks so.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge An arm tattoo inspired by "Metroid."
Fans of Nintendo video games will easily recognize this tattoo inspired by "Metroid."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A large skull tattoo covering a leg.
This intricately gorgeous almost covers an entire leg.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A woman with a chest piece tattoo.
This chest piece was created by the artists of Sacred Culture Tattoo in Yuma.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
We're not saying it was aliens, but it was aliens.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A darkly surrealist tattoo created by the legend Paul Booth at Hell City in Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A woman with a face tattoo.
Face tattoos have become very popular in recent years.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A leg tattoo with an evil Mickey Mouse.
Mickey Mouse takes a dark turn in this leg tattoo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A colorful leg tattoo.
A colorful tattoo inspired by the kitsune myth from Japanese folklore.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A "Breaking Bad" tattoo on a person's chest.
This "Breaking Bad" chest piece featuring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman really cooks.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A backpiece tattoo with an alien.
Xenomorphs are hot right now, thanks to the newly released flick "Alien: Romulus."
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A leg tattoo of characters from "Peter Pan."
This colorfully cartoonish leg tattoo definitely "Hook" you.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo of a cartoon rat.
An amazing-looking Rat Fink tattoo inspired by the cult cartoon character of the same name.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo of a creatue on a person's leg.
This tattoo is both freaky and fun.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Puerto Rican tattoo artist Kevin Navarro (a.k.a. Haze 3000) created this awesome-looking arm tattoo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A leg tattoo of Daenerys Targaryen.
Famed tattoo artist Jamie Lee Parker, a former contestant on "Ink Master," worked on this spectacular Daenerys Targaryen tattoo adorning the leg of Dee Carey from Houston.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge An anime tattoo on a person's shoulder.
Alejandro Guzman (a.k.a. Crush Captain) created this phenomenal tattoo inspired by "Naruto" for Kyle Nolan of Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A leg tattoo of a ghostly woman.
This tattoo of a ghostly woman catches your eye.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A creepy looking tattoo on a person's leg.
Wade Titus of Black Orchid Tattoo Collective spent all three days of Hell City Phoenix creating this wicked bio-organic tattoo leg sleeve for California resident John Comerro.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A colorful tattoo on a person's calf.
A gorgeous tattoo by tattoo artist Jess Brown on the calf of Massachusetts residents Bri Howard.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A large backpiece tattoo featuring a comic book character.
The Marvel Comics character Carnage has never looked fiercer than on this astounding backpiece tattoo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo on a person's leg.
A cosmic and otherworldly tattoo created by Old Town Ink artist Jag.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo on a person's calf.
A gothy and vampire-inspired tattoo on the calf of a Hell City attendee.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tattoo on a person's leg.
This tattoo with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was created by Manuel Flowers of Next Level Studio in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
