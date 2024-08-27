The coolest tattoos we saw at Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024 in Phoenix

At the Arizona Biltmore Resort, expert hands were busy slinging ink during the Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024 in Phoenix. Hundreds of tattoo artists from across the Valley and the U.S. gathered in the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom over the three-day event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, to create stunning body art.
Some pieces were eerie or intense, like the dark surrealism by tattoo legend Paul Booth. Others were vibrant and playful, featuring pop culture icons like Darth Vader or the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” Each tattoo was crafted by some of the best professionals in the country.
Hell City, one of Arizona’s largest tattoo events, also featured competitions, with judges awarding trophies for the best work in a variety of categories.
Here’s a look at some of the coolest tattoos we encountered at Hell City 2024 in Phoenix.