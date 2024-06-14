Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November

Sarah Silverman is the latest big-name comedian to announce a national tour.
The Sarah Silverman: Postmortem tour will see the comedian bringing her signature witty humor and thought-provoking insight to over 30 cities across the U.S.
The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 14.
Tickets went on sale Friday morning on the Ticketmaster website. Seats start at $64.
Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her most recent special "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love" was nominated for a Grammy , Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and is streaming on Max.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 19, St. Louis, Stifel Theatre
Sept. 20, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall
Sept. 21, Cleveland, KeyBank State Theatre
Sept. 28, Las Vegas, Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Oct. 25, Brooks, Calif., Cache Creek Casino Resort
Oct. 26, Reno, Nev., Silver Legacy Casino
Nov. 1, Madison, Wis., Orpheum Theater
Nov. 2, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 3, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 7, Charleston, S.C., Charleston Music Hall
Nov. 8, Durham, N.C., DPAC
Nov. 9, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 14, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 15, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
Nov. 21, Philadelphia, The Met
Dec. 5, Kansas City, Mo., The Midland Theatre
Dec. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Dec. 26, Seattle, Paramount Theater
Dec. 27, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Dec. 28, San Francisco, The Masonic
Jan. 3, Salt Lake City, Kingsbury Hall
Jan. 4, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Jan. 5, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody Theater
Jan. 9, Tampa, Fla., Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock (two shows)
Jan. 10, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live Orlando
Jan. 11, Miami, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Jan. 12, Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Jan. 17, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Jan. 18, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Jan. 22, Concord, N.H., Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts
Jan. 23, Providence, R.I., Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Jan. 24, Medford, Mass., Chevalier Theatre
Jan. 25, Boston, The Wilbur