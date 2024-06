Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November

Sarah Silverman is the latest big-name comedian to announce a national tour.The Sarah Silverman: Postmortem tour will see the comedian bringing her signature witty humor and thought-provoking insight to over 30 cities across the U.S.The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 14.Tickets went on sale Friday morning on the Ticketmaster website . Seats start at $64.Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her most recent special "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love" was nominated for a Grammy , Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and is streaming on Max.The full list of tour dates is below:Sept. 19, St. Louis, Stifel TheatreSept. 20, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial HallSept. 21, Cleveland, KeyBank State TheatreSept. 28, Las Vegas, Pearl Theater at Palms Casino ResortOct. 25, Brooks, Calif., Cache Creek Casino ResortOct. 26, Reno, Nev., Silver Legacy CasinoNov. 1, Madison, Wis., Orpheum TheaterNov. 2, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreNov. 3, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon AuditoriumNov. 7, Charleston, S.C., Charleston Music HallNov. 8, Durham, N.C., DPACNov. 9, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens AuditoriumNov. 15, San Diego, San Diego Civic TheatreNov. 21, Philadelphia, The MetDec. 5, Kansas City, Mo., The Midland TheatreDec. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitDec. 26, Seattle, Paramount TheaterDec. 27, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallDec. 28, San Francisco, The MasonicJan. 3, Salt Lake City, Kingsbury HallJan. 4, Denver, Paramount TheatreJan. 5, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody TheaterJan. 9, Tampa, Fla., Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock (two shows)Jan. 10, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live OrlandoJan. 11, Miami, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterJan. 12, Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreJan. 17, New York City, Beacon TheatreJan. 18, New York City, Beacon TheatreJan. 22, Concord, N.H., Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The ArtsJan. 23, Providence, R.I., Veterans Memorial AuditoriumJan. 24, Medford, Mass., Chevalier TheatreJan. 25, Boston, The Wilbur