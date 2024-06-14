 Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November

The comedian will bring the Sarah Silverman: Postmortem Tour to town in November.
June 14, 2024
Sarah Silverman is coming to the Valley this fall.
Sarah Silverman is coming to the Valley this fall. Live Nation
Share this:
Sarah Silverman is the latest big-name comedian to announce a national tour.

The Sarah Silverman: Postmortem tour will see the comedian bringing her signature witty humor and thought-provoking insight to over 30 cities across the U.S.

The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 14.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning on the Ticketmaster website. Seats start at $64.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her most recent special "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love" was nominated for a Grammy , Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and is streaming on Max.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Sept. 19, St. Louis, Stifel Theatre
Sept. 20, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall
Sept. 21, Cleveland, KeyBank State Theatre
Sept. 28, Las Vegas, Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Oct. 25, Brooks, Calif., Cache Creek Casino Resort
Oct. 26, Reno, Nev., Silver Legacy Casino
Nov. 1, Madison, Wis., Orpheum Theater
Nov. 2, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 3, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 7, Charleston, S.C., Charleston Music Hall
Nov. 8, Durham, N.C., DPAC
Nov. 9, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 14, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 15, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
Nov. 21, Philadelphia, The Met
Dec. 5, Kansas City, Mo., The Midland Theatre
Dec. 6, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Dec. 26, Seattle, Paramount Theater
Dec. 27, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Dec. 28, San Francisco, The Masonic
Jan. 3, Salt Lake City, Kingsbury Hall
Jan. 4, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Jan. 5, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody Theater
Jan. 9, Tampa, Fla., Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock (two shows)
Jan. 10, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live Orlando
Jan. 11, Miami, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Jan. 12, Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Jan. 17, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Jan. 18, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Jan. 22, Concord, N.H., Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts
Jan. 23, Providence, R.I., Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Jan. 24, Medford, Mass., Chevalier Theatre
Jan. 25, Boston, The Wilbur
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Mattel Adventure Park set to open this year despite VAI Resort delays

Openings & Closings

Mattel Adventure Park set to open this year despite VAI Resort delays

By Benjamin Leatherman
Study confirms: It sucks to be single in Phoenix

Sex & Love

Study confirms: It sucks to be single in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Ticket lottery for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe starts Friday

Theater

Ticket lottery for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe starts Friday

By Jennifer Goldberg
Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

Photos

Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation