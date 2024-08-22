 Scenic Phoenix location named one of the best makeout spots in U.S. | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Scenic Phoenix location named one of the best makeout spots in U.S.

A dating website surveyed 3,000 people on the best place to kiss in your car. This Phoenix spot made the top 10.
August 22, 2024
Pucker up at this popular Phoenix makeout spot.
Pucker up at this popular Phoenix makeout spot. Matthias Clamer/Getty

4 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A good car makeout sesh can happen anywhere, really, but it's often more memorable at a scenic location.

Dating News, a website dedicated to the latest happenings in online dating, social trends and more, recently surveyed 3,000 people with one question: Where's the best place to make out in your car?

One Phoenix spot made the top 10, and it might not be what you think.

Coming in at No. 8 is South Mountain Park and Preserve, specifically Dobbins Lookout.

Dobbins Lookout is a scenic overlook that sits at 2,330 feet, offering spectacular views of metro Phoenix. It's accessible from the main entrance of the park, located at 10211 S. Central Ave.

click to enlarge A city at sunset as seen from a mountain.
South Mountain: Isn't it romantic?
ronalfy/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

South Mountain Park and Preserve was one of only three Arizona locations on the survey results, which lists the top 150 locations. The other two were Mount Lemmon Scenic Byway in Tucson (64) and Sedona Airport Scenic Overlook (85).

The rest of the top 10 answers were: Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii (1); Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, Tennessee (2); Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado Springs, Colorado (3); Lookout Mountain Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee (4); Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, (5); Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada (6); The 17-Mile Drive, Monterey, California (7); A1A Coastal Highway, Palm Coast, Florida (9); Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway, Rangeley, Maine (10).
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Chase Field to host golfing experience in December

Sports

Chase Field to host golfing experience in December

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix fans were stylin’ at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’

Photos

Phoenix fans were stylin’ at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix: Tickets, artists and more

Valley Life

Your guide to Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix: Tickets, artists and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation