Scenic Phoenix location named one of the best makeout spots in U.S.

A good car makeout sesh can happen anywhere, really, but it's often more memorable at a scenic location.
Dating News, a website dedicated to the latest happenings in online dating, social trends and more, recently surveyed 3,000 people with one question: Where's the best place to make out in your car?
One Phoenix spot made the top 10, and it might not be what you think.
Coming in at No. 8 is South Mountain Park and Preserve, specifically Dobbins Lookout.
Dobbins Lookout is a scenic overlook that sits at 2,330 feet, offering spectacular views of metro Phoenix. It's accessible from the main entrance of the park, located at 10211 S. Central Ave.
South Mountain Park and Preserve was one of only three Arizona locations on the survey results, which lists the top 150 locations. The other two were Mount Lemmon Scenic Byway in Tucson (64) and Sedona Airport Scenic Overlook (85).
The rest of the top 10 answers were: Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii (1); Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, Tennessee (2); Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado Springs, Colorado (3); Lookout Mountain Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee (4); Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, (5); Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada (6); The 17-Mile Drive, Monterey, California (7); A1A Coastal Highway, Palm Coast, Florida (9); Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway, Rangeley, Maine (10).