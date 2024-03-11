The Brides of March bar crawl brought white-gowned fun to Phoenix

click to enlarge A group of Brides of March participants outside of Charlie's Phoenix. The landmark LGBTQ bar on Camelback Road was the first stop on the bar crawl. Benjamin Leatherman

These sisters dressed up as a bride and groom for this year's Brides of March.

A bevy of brides pose for a photo in the parking lot of Charlie's Phoenix.

Brides of March participants leave Charlie's Phoenix and head for Stacy's @ Melrose, the second stop on the bar crawl.

It's a nice day for a white wedding dress.

Brides of March 2024 participants en route to Stacy's @ Melrose.

Brides of March participants wore a variety of dresses to the event.

Wonder Woman makes an appearance at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024.

Posing in front of the angel wings mural on the exterior of Stacy's @ Melrose.

Brides of March always draws a crowd.

Here come the brides.

Walking down Seventh Avenue towards Stacy's @ Melrose.

Spirited fun while crossing the street during the Brides of March.

Weddings and bar crawls are always better with friends.

They came dressed for a wedding of the highest caliber.

The brides got plenty of honks from passing drivers as they headed down Seventh Avenue.

The bride on the left won the award for the best-made dress.

Brides of March participants take a stylish stroll down Seventh Avenue.

Brides of March 2024 participants on the front patio of Stacy's @ Melrose.

Brides of March participants hit up five different spots along Seventh Avenue during the bar crawl, including Stacy's @ Melrose, Thunderbird Lounge and The Rock.

The participant on the left won a high-heel footrace and earned the award for the fastest bride.

These brides inside Stacy's @ Melrose were all smiles.

Friends having fun during Brides of March 2024.

Some of the many bearded brides at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024.

Relaxing on the back patio of Stacy's @ Melrose. The popular LGBTQ spot was the second stop on Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.

These Brides of March participants are all dressed up and ready to drink.

His facial hair is so epic that it won him the award for the best bearded bride.

They took a ride on the coin-operated horse in front of Thunderbird Lounge.

Posing for a photo inside of Thunderbird Lounge. The Melrose District bar was the third stop on the Brides of March crawl.

Men and women alike wore wedding dresses during the Brides of March.

Brides of March participants filled Thunderbird Lounge's enormous outdoor patio.

This mushroom-themed bride was a fun guy.

Experiencing bridal bliss on Thunderbird Lounge's outdoor patio.

Not everyone at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024 wore a wedding dress.

Vowing to have a good time at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024 bar crawl.

Making a scene on the outdoor patio at Thunderbird Lounge during Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.

Drinks were de rigueur at Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.

More than a hundred metro Phoenix residents said “yes” to the dress on Saturday afternoon as they participated in Brides of March 2024.The annual bar crawl and urban prank, which takes place in cities across the U.S. spoofs wedding traditions and the Ideas of March, involves participants of every gender identity wearing bridal gowns in public while visiting multiple drinkeries.Such was the case on Saturday during Phoenix’s Brides of March, which is put on by pranking and counterculture group the Arizona Cacophony Society. Dozens dressed as brides and gathered at landmark local LGBTQ bar Charlie’s Phoenix before heading down Seventh Avenue and stopping at such Melrose District spots as Stacy’s, Thunderbird Lounge and The Rock.Phoenix New Times followed the brides during their crawl and captured the fun of this year’s event. Here are 30-plus photos from Phoenix’s Brides of March 2024.