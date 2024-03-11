The Brides of March bar crawl brought white-gowned fun to Phoenix

[
More than a hundred metro Phoenix residents said “yes” to the dress on Saturday afternoon as they participated in Brides of March 2024.
The annual bar crawl and urban prank, which takes place in cities across the U.S. spoofs wedding traditions and the Ideas of March, involves participants of every gender identity wearing bridal gowns in public while visiting multiple drinkeries.
Such was the case on Saturday during Phoenix’s Brides of March, which is put on by pranking and counterculture group the Arizona Cacophony Society. Dozens dressed as brides and gathered at landmark local LGBTQ bar Charlie’s Phoenix before heading down Seventh Avenue and stopping at such Melrose District spots as Stacy’s, Thunderbird Lounge and The Rock.
Phoenix New Times followed the brides during their crawl and captured the fun of this year’s event. Here are 30-plus photos from Phoenix’s Brides of March 2024.
click to enlarge
A group of Brides of March participants outside of Charlie's Phoenix. The landmark LGBTQ bar on Camelback Road was the first stop on the bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
These sisters dressed up as a bride and groom for this year's Brides of March.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A bevy of brides pose for a photo in the parking lot of Charlie's Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March participants leave Charlie's Phoenix and head for Stacy's @ Melrose, the second stop on the bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
It's a nice day for a white wedding dress.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March 2024 participants en route to Stacy's @ Melrose.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March participants wore a variety of dresses to the event.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Wonder Woman makes an appearance at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Posing in front of the angel wings mural on the exterior of Stacy's @ Melrose.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March always draws a crowd.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Here come the brides.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Walking down Seventh Avenue towards Stacy's @ Melrose.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Spirited fun while crossing the street during the Brides of March.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Weddings and bar crawls are always better with friends.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
They came dressed for a wedding of the highest caliber.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The brides got plenty of honks from passing drivers as they headed down Seventh Avenue.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The bride on the left won the award for the best-made dress.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March participants take a stylish stroll down Seventh Avenue.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March 2024 participants on the front patio of Stacy's @ Melrose.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March participants hit up five different spots along Seventh Avenue during the bar crawl, including Stacy's @ Melrose, Thunderbird Lounge and The Rock.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The participant on the left won a high-heel footrace and earned the award for the fastest bride.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
These brides inside Stacy's @ Melrose were all smiles.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Friends having fun during Brides of March 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Some of the many bearded brides at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Relaxing on the back patio of Stacy's @ Melrose. The popular LGBTQ spot was the second stop on Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
These Brides of March participants are all dressed up and ready to drink.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
His facial hair is so epic that it won him the award for the best bearded bride.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
They took a ride on the coin-operated horse in front of Thunderbird Lounge.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Posing for a photo inside of Thunderbird Lounge. The Melrose District bar was the third stop on the Brides of March crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Men and women alike wore wedding dresses during the Brides of March.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Brides of March participants filled Thunderbird Lounge's enormous outdoor patio.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This mushroom-themed bride was a fun guy.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Experiencing bridal bliss on Thunderbird Lounge's outdoor patio.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Not everyone at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024 wore a wedding dress.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Vowing to have a good time at Phoenix's Brides of March 2024 bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Making a scene on the outdoor patio at Thunderbird Lounge during Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Drinks were de rigueur at Phoenix's Brides of March bar crawl.
Benjamin Leatherman
