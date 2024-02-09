 See Champ Styles’ colorful art at ‘Son of the Spraycan’ closing event | Phoenix New Times
See Champ Styles’ colorful art at ‘Son of the Spraycan’ closing event

The prominent Phoenix muralist and street artist's bold, fun works are on display at The Mood Room.
February 9, 2024
Champ Styles, right, and his father, Such Styles, pose with a Champ piece inspired by Such.
Champ Styles, right, and his father, Such Styles, pose with a Champ piece inspired by Such. Mike Bengoechea
Talk about a dynamic duo: father Such Styles and his son, Champ Styles, are two of Phoenix's best-known artists, and both men were on hand for the Jan. 18 opening of "Son of the Spraycan," Champ's exhibition at the Mood Room gallery at Park Central.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed Champ's bold, colorful works, many of which were inspired by pop culture.

To see the works in person, visit Mood Room on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. for the show's closing reception. Mood Room is located at 3121 N. Third Ave., #100.
click to enlarge
"Son of the Spraycan" is showing at Mood Room.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Many of Champ Styles' pieces are inspired by pop culture, including this work featuring the Kool-Aid Man.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
A "Futurama"-inspired piece.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Champ Styles chats with local artist Thomas "Breeze" Marcus at the opening reception.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Champ Styles' bold works draw the eye.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Snapping pictures of Champ Styles' work.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Checking out Champ Styles' bright paintings.
Mike Bengoechea
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

