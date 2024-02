See Champ Styles’ colorful art at ‘Son of the Spraycan’ closing event

click to enlarge "Son of the Spraycan" is showing at Mood Room. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge Many of Champ Styles' pieces are inspired by pop culture, including this work featuring the Kool-Aid Man. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge A "Futurama"-inspired piece. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge Champ Styles chats with local artist Thomas "Breeze" Marcus at the opening reception. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge Champ Styles' bold works draw the eye. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge Snapping pictures of Champ Styles' work. Mike Bengoechea

click to enlarge Checking out Champ Styles' bright paintings. Mike Bengoechea

Talk about a dynamic duo: father Such Styles and his son, Champ Styles, are two of Phoenix's best-known artists, and both men were on hand for the Jan. 18 opening of "Son of the Spraycan," Champ's exhibition at the Mood Room gallery at Park Central.Visitors of all ages enjoyed Champ's bold, colorful works, many of which were inspired by pop culture.To see the works in person, visit Mood Room on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. for the show's closing reception. Mood Room is located at 3121 N. Third Ave., #100.