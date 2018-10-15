2018 Mayor's Arts Awards Winners Include Sculptor Kevin Caron and Poet Joy Young

Visual artist Kevin Caron and literary artist Joy Young were among the winners of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Awards.
Caron is a former truck driver whose sculptures reflects his passion for metal and movement. His works have been exhibited in and beyond Arizona since 2005. They range from jewelry made with 3-D printing technology to large-scale public art works.
Young is a spoken-word performance artist who highlights social justice issues through personal narratives, often by transgressing real and imagined borders.
Winners were announced during Art in the Park on Thursday, October 11, at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
The awards were presented by Phoenix Mayor Thelma Williams and Phoenix Center for the Arts, which announced the nominees in late August.
Finalists were selected in seven categories: dance, visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, young artists, and innovative organizations.
Winners were chosen by a panel that included representatives from the mayor’s office, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Phoenix Center for the Arts, and past award winners. They include Julie Akerly, Scott Spenner, Annie Lopez, Regina Nixon, Dwayne Allen, Nicole Pasteur, and Ashley Hare.
The panel chose the nominees from submissions made by community members and artists, who were able to nominate themselves for consideration this year. More than 200 artists were nominated this year. Panelists looked at criteria including innovation, impact, and integration.
Here are the other creatives honored with a 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award:
Dance Artist: Mary Fitzgerald
Innovative Arts Organization: CALA Alliance
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Music Artists: Andria Bunnell and Las Chollas Peligrosas
Theatre Artists: Amy Carpenter and Stacey Hanlon
Young Artist: Ty Muhammed
Each winner received an original work of art by a creative who teaches at Phoenix Center for the Arts.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!