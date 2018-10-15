 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Joy Young received the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award in the literary artist category.EXPAND
Joy Young received the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award in the literary artist category.
Joy Young

2018 Mayor's Arts Awards Winners Include Sculptor Kevin Caron and Poet Joy Young

Lynn Trimble | October 15, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Visual artist Kevin Caron and literary artist Joy Young were among the winners of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Awards.

Caron is a former truck driver whose sculptures reflects his passion for metal and movement. His works have been exhibited in and beyond Arizona since 2005. They range from jewelry made with 3-D printing technology to large-scale public art works.

Related Stories

Young is a spoken-word performance artist who highlights social justice issues through personal narratives, often by transgressing real and imagined borders.

Mayor Thelma Williams gives remarks at the 2018 Mayor's Arts Awards ceremony.EXPAND
Mayor Thelma Williams gives remarks at the 2018 Mayor's Arts Awards ceremony.
Fernando Hernandez

Winners were announced during Art in the Park on Thursday, October 11, at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The awards were presented by Phoenix Mayor Thelma Williams and Phoenix Center for the Arts, which announced the nominees in late August.

Finalists were selected in seven categories: dance, visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, young artists, and innovative organizations.

Winners were chosen by a panel that included representatives from the mayor’s office, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Phoenix Center for the Arts, and past award winners. They include Julie Akerly, Scott Spenner, Annie Lopez, Regina Nixon, Dwayne Allen, Nicole Pasteur, and Ashley Hare.

The panel chose the nominees from submissions made by community members and artists, who were able to nominate themselves for consideration this year. More than 200 artists were nominated this year. Panelists looked at criteria including innovation, impact, and integration.

2018 Mayor's Arts Awards nominees gathered at Hance Park for this year's ceremony.EXPAND
2018 Mayor's Arts Awards nominees gathered at Hance Park for this year's ceremony.
Fernando Hernandez

Here are the other creatives honored with a 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award:

Dance Artist: Mary Fitzgerald

Innovative Arts Organization: CALA Alliance

Music Artists: Andria Bunnell and Las Chollas Peligrosas

Theatre Artists: Amy Carpenter and Stacey Hanlon

Young Artist: Ty Muhammed

Each winner received an original work of art by a creative who teaches at Phoenix Center for the Arts.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >