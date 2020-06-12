11 Ways to Shop Local With Black-Owned Businesses in Metro Phoenix

Ongoing protests and calls for racial justice are highlighting the need for increased equity in Phoenix and beyond. And if you're looking for ways to support black creatives and entrepreneurs, check out this list of black-owned businesses in metro Phoenix, which can help you shop local for everything from books to fashion.

Galeana 39

Curtis Parham recently transitioned Galeana 39 from a brick and mortar store in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Phoenix to an online shop. The shop (which was inspired by a 2014 sabbatical in Alamos, Sonora, Mexico) specializes in custom-poured natural soy candles. Learn more on the Galeana 39 website.

Archwood Exchange

Founded in May 2016, Archwood Exchange presents marketplaces that feature dozens of black-owned businesses. Recently, they opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Phoenix, which operates as a collective. Find details on the Archwood Exchange Facebook page.

Uncle Blue’s Gourmet Beverages

This small business does online orders and local delivery for fresh-squeezed lemonade, specializing in all-natural, organic, and gluten-free options. Get more information on the Uncle Blue's Gourmet Beverages Facebook page.

EXPAND A few of Tricee Thomas' designs. Keshia Lane

Tricee Thomas Designs

Fashion designer Tricee Thomas presents local fashion shows, does fashion consulting, and helps clients with services such as closet assessments. She’s doing one-on-one appointments for people who are social distancing due to COVID-19. Learn more on the Tricee Thomas Designs website.

Andy’s Shoe Shine

Andy and Grace Milsap have had spent decades in the shoe shine business. They’ve been located in downtown Phoenix for 13 years, where they have in-store services but also operate mobile shoe shine chairs for conventions and other events. Get details on the Andy's Shoe Shine Facebook page.

Elev8ed Cre8ions

This family-operated business makes hip parenting-friendly items such as family backpacks and diaper caddy organizers, which you can order online. Find more information on the Elev8ed Cre8ions Facebook page.

Phx Soul

Tremain Jasper is the owner and managing editor for PhxSoul.com, an online resource launched in 2006 that helps community members “learn about the great African-American events, organizations, business, and people that are here in the Valley of the Sun.” Learn more on the PhxSoul.com website.

EXPAND David Hemphill of Black Theatre Troupe talks about equity in theater. Lynn Trimble

Black Theatre Troupe

Black Theatre Troupe, where David Hemphill serves as executive director, presents theater works that “illuminate the African-American experience and culture.” The theater has postponed the remainder of its current season due to COVID-19. Find more information on the Black Theatre Troupe website.

Grassrootz Books & Juice Bar

Tremikus Muhammed and Ali Nervis operate this downtown bookstore that’s community-owned by Phoenix Local Organizing Committee. The store specializes in books by black authors and community events such as film screenings. They’re currently doing online orders due to COVID-19. Learn more on the Grassrootz Books & Juice Bar Facebook page.

Alterations and Creations

This small business in Roosevelt Row does monogramming, alterations, and dry cleaning. Their specialties include bridal alterations, and working with leather and suede. They do dry cleaning for clothing, bedding, draperies, and rugs. Get details on the Alterations and Creations Facebook page.

Purple Gurl's

Based in Glendale, Purple Gurl's has an online store that specializes in air-popped, whole grain, and non-GMO kernels. Recently, they started carrying ice cream. Find more information on the Purple Gurl's Facebook page.