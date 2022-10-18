Six Halloween Events Happening in Metro Phoenix This Month

click to enlarge Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry, and Nell Campbell in 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. 20th Century Fox

Here's your chance to tour the historic city of Mesa cemetey. Vic Linoff/Mesa Historical Museum

click to enlarge Test your knowledge of Stranger Things at The Hot Chick in Scottsdale. The Hot Chick

These days, it seems like events related to Halloween aren't relegated to October 31 — they're spread out across the whole month. If you're looking for something spooky to do around metro Phoenix, we've got plenty of suggestions.is a cult classic and Halloween favorite, so Found:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting two themed dinners based on the film. The four-course menu will be: Act I, “Janet & Brad Attend a Wedding” soup; Act II, “Things Get Pretty Bloody” orange salad; Act III, “Meatloaf Is on the Plate”; and Act IV, a Rocky Road Creation dessert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22. Cost is $79 per person.Cemeteries at night may be spooky, but the tour of Mesa's historic graveyard will be taking place early in the day on Saturday, October 22. From 8 to 10 a.m., you'll get a guided tour of the cemetery with a focus on the entertainers who are buried there, including country music legend Waylon Jennings. Cost is $20.Long before there was Shaun of the Dead, World War Z, or 28 Days Later, George Romero's Night of the Living Dead set the conventions for zombie movies. The 1968 film about a group of strangers who take refuge in a house when the dead start to rise from the grave has been indescribably influential to later generations of horror directors. On Monday, October 24, Majestic Tempe 7 will show Night of the Living Dead in its original, analog, 35mm film format, giving you the opportunity to watch a horror classic the way it was meant to be seen. Cost is $12 plus taxes and fees, and the show starts at 7.For October, Scottsdale nightspot The Hot Chick made its weekly trivia night Halloween-themed, and they're finishing the month strong with Stranger Things Trivia on Tuesday, October 25. Test your knowledge of the beleaguered citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, for the chance to win prizes and bragging rights. There'll also be food and drink specials like $7 fried chicken nachos, $7 Teremana margaritas, and $3 Coronas all night long. Trivia starts at 7 p.m., and there's no cost to attend.In our opinion, bats are sweet rather than spooky, but a presentation on these winged creatures of the night is still part of Tempe Public Library's Halloween programming. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, an educator from the Arizona Game and Fish Department will talk about the types of bats found in Arizona and address some common myths about them. You'll also learn about places around the Valley you can see bats in their natural habitat. There's no cost to attend, but you must register on the library's website.Rosson House, the 1895 Queen Anne Victorian house in downtown Phoenix, gives haunted house vibes all year round. But on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, you can enjoy a number of spooky activities inside the historic mansion. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the house and see objects like a mourning dress, wicker coffin, and a replica Ouija board. Afterward, head to the museum store for food and drinks. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Costumes are encouraged, and the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.