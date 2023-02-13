Super Bowl Merch Is on Sale at the Phoenix Convention Center. Here Are the Details

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and although the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it's Phoenicians who really won, having experienced a week of fun all across the Valley.



The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center was the marquee event (other than the game itself, of course), and well, they've got some merch left over.



The NFL Shop at the Super Bowl Experience announced last night that official Super Bowl merchandise will be on sale today at the convention center, which is located at 100 North Third Street.



The Fan Appreciation sale covers all products except for championship gear, and items will be up to 50 percent off.



This is a one-day sale on Monday, February 13, that runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.