Super Bowl Merch Is on Sale at the Phoenix Convention Center. Here Are the Details

February 13, 2023 7:43AM

Benjamin Leatherman
Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and although the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it's Phoenicians who really won, having experienced a week of fun all across the Valley.

The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center was the marquee event (other than the game itself, of course), and well, they've got some merch left over.

The NFL Shop at the Super Bowl Experience announced last night that official Super Bowl merchandise will be on sale today at the convention center, which is located at 100 North Third Street.

The Fan Appreciation sale covers all products except for championship gear, and items will be up to 50 percent off.

This is a one-day sale on Monday, February 13, that runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
