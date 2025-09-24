 Tamagotchi pop-up comes to Tempe Marketplace this weekend | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What year is it? Tamagotchi pop-up comes to Tempe this weekend

Visitors can try the new Tamagotchi device, play games, take photos and pretend it's still the '90s.
September 24, 2025
Image: Come see the newest generations of Tamagotchis this weekend in Tempe.
Come see the newest generations of Tamagotchis this weekend in Tempe. Tamagotchi
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Remember sneaking peeks at your Tamagotchi under your desk, praying the teacher wouldn’t catch you? The ’90s interactive toy that taught us responsibility and got banned from more than a few classrooms is back and is heading to the Valley.

The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip will stop at Tempe Marketplace this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 and 28, to show off the new generation of toys, now fully in color with 50,000 variations of cute electronic creatures.

The pop-up will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, in The District between Victoria's Secret and Journeys.

At each stop of the interactive experience, attendees can explore custom-built zones, playful activities and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Features include:
  • Tamagotchi Shop: Step inside the Tamagotchi store and get your hands on tour-specific releases and the latest drops, including the brand-new Tamagotchi Paradise and the Road Trip-exclusive Tamagotchi Destinations.

  • Photo Opportunities: Step inside the world of Tamagotchi and strike a pose alongside dimensional characters.

  • Lab Tama Station: Be among the first to try out the latest Tamagotchi device in a colorful play zone.

  • History Station: Take a trip through time with an oversized Tamagotchi timeline, charting the journey from the ’90s to today.

  • “Poop Clean-Up” Sweep Game: Grab your game face and slide Tamagotchi “poop” into the toilet for points (and maybe prizes).

  • Customization Station: Deck out your Tama case or charm with rhinestones, stickers and designs.

  • Tama TV & Animation Zone: Kick back with animated shorts from the Tamagotchi YouTube channel.

For the uninitiated, Tamagotchis are small handheld toys that are like virtual pets. They were released in 1996 and became an instant hit. The egg-shaped toys depicted cute creatures that grew from an egg to adulthood. There were six original pixelized characters.

Tamagotchis needed constant attention. Players would have to feed, play games with and train their pets. A pet could die due to poor care, old age or sickness. In the early 2000s, the keychains took over schools nationwide. But many schools banned them making them even more coveted.

As the story goes, Tamagotchi are aliens that grew from an egg in your keychain to adulthood. There were six original pixelized characters. The Tamagotchi needed constant attention. Players would have to feed, play games with and train their pets. A pet could die due to poor care, old age and sickness.

The fad faded after a few years, but in more recent times, the toy has appeared on TV shows and movies:  Sheldon kept his Tamagotchi alive for at least 12 years in "The Big Bang Theory," and Mei Mei has one in the 2022 Disney film "Turning Red."

Though the heyday may have passed, the brand has continued to release new Tamagotchi products. The company says it has sold over 91 million units around the world since 1996. 
A message from Culture Editor Jennifer Goldberg: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Today
Image: New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

Visual Art

New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

By Matthew Bird
Image: Phoenix’s Tovrea Castle lottery opens soon. How to get tickets

Valley Life

Phoenix’s Tovrea Castle lottery opens soon. How to get tickets

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Arizona State Fair 2025 guide: Tickets, rides, deals and more

Events

Arizona State Fair 2025 guide: Tickets, rides, deals and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

History & Nostalgia

Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

Events

Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

History & Nostalgia

Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

Visual Art

New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

By Matthew Bird
Image: Phoenix’s Tovrea Castle lottery opens soon. How to get tickets

Valley Life

Phoenix’s Tovrea Castle lottery opens soon. How to get tickets

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation