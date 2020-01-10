 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Sí, Se Puede mural at Chicano Por La Causa.EXPAND
The Sí, Se Puede mural at Chicano Por La Causa.
Lynn Trimble

The 10 Best Metro Phoenix Murals of 2019

Lynn Trimble | January 10, 2020
AA

Although some consider Roosevelt Row the epicenter of murals in metro Phoenix, this year’s top picks illustrate the fact that great murals are always going up throughout the Valley. Mural artists found inspiration in a myriad of places this year, including music, desert wildlife, and justice for indigenous women. Here’s a look at 10 of our favorites, which reveal the diverse aesthetics of some of the region’s best-loved muralists and street artists.

Sí, Se Puede
Isaac Caruso

Isaac Caruso painted this massive mural at Chicano Por La Causa. The mural is located on an east-facing wall at 6850 West Indian School Road. The mural depicts several family members anchored by a young child. The mural measures 90 feet wide and 20 feet tall. At the top center of the piece, the artist wrote, "Sí, Se Puede."

La Morena's mural in the alley east of The Churchill at 901 North First Street.EXPAND
La Morena's mural in the alley east of The Churchill at 901 North First Street.
Lynn Trimble
No More Stolen Sisters
La Morena

La Morena painted this mural in an alley just east of The Churchill, located at 901 North First Street. It’s part of a collaborative project called the 1 1/2 Street Project, which includes works by several of Phoenix’s most popular muralists. The mural, which includes the words “No more stolen sisters,” raises awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

Part of the Reclamation mural in Mesa.EXPAND
Part of the Reclamation mural in Mesa.
Lynn Trimble
Reclamation
Breeze, Duane Manuel, and Thundr1

A trio of indigenous artists with distinctive styles painted this mural located in Mesa. The piece reflects the Native identity of the Salt River and Gila River communities. The mural, located on Cherry Street south of University Drive, includes both abstract designs and figurative work. The line work by Thomas “Breeze” Marcus reflects elaborate basketry designs.

This Miguel Angel Godoy mural enlivens the warehouse district.EXPAND
This Miguel Angel Godoy mural enlivens the warehouse district.
Lynn Trimble
Warehouse District mural
Miguel Angel Godoy

Miguel Angel Godoy painted a cheerful array of desert plants as part of a larger collaborative work that also includes several images that reference the history of the region. The majority of the mural, which is located on Grant Street west of Seventh Street, was painted between March and October. It enlivens the surrounding warehouse district.

Geremy Cites' work near Stacy's @ Melrose at 4343 North Seventh Avenue.EXPAND
Geremy Cites' work near Stacy's @ Melrose at 4343 North Seventh Avenue.
Lynn Trimble
Desert wildlife mural
Geremy Cites

Geremy Cites painted a series of animals on unused structures along a portion of the Melrose Curve. His owl, quail, and jackalope figures are outlined in black and set against hot pink backdrops. They’re situated next to Stacy’s @ Melrose at 4343 East Seventh Avenue, where the artist painted a desert backdrop centered by a pair of rainbow-colored wings.

The Cultura mural on North 16th Street.EXPAND
The Cultura mural on North 16th Street.
Lynn Trimble
Cultura
Graffaholeks Crew

Several artists who work together under the name Graffaholeks Crew painted a giant portrait of a woman wearing rose-colored sunglasses, flanked by bold designs. It’s located on the south side of the Mia’s Flowers building at 1612 North 16th Street, which sits at the intersection with McDowell Road.

Part of Jeff Slim's mural behind Palabras Bilingual Bookstore at 1738 East McDowell Road.EXPAND
Part of Jeff Slim's mural behind Palabras Bilingual Bookstore at 1738 East McDowell Road.
Lynn Trimble
Autodidacta//Ólta’
Jeff Slim

Jeff Slim painted this mural pairing desert botanicals and references to reading on a wall along the parking lot behind Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, which is located at 1738 East McDowell Road in the "Miracle Mile" part of Phoenix. The mural includes a figure based on one of the bookstore’s ardent supporters.

The central portion of Kayla Newnam's mural on Roosevelt Street east of Central Avenue.
The central portion of Kayla Newnam's mural on Roosevelt Street east of Central Avenue.
Kayla Newnam

Not Another Bird Mural in Phoenix
Kayla Newnam

Kayla Newnam transformed a parking garage into a giant canvas with this work, which is anchored by a peacock that measures 26 feet high and 40 feet wide. The mural’s title references previous bird murals painted in the area, by artists including Brian Boner and Lauren Lee. The mural is located on Roosevelt Street east of Central Avenue. It features distinctive iconography reflecting social media culture.

Maggie Keane's massive Prince mural at 1350 West Roosevelt Street.
Maggie Keane's massive Prince mural at 1350 West Roosevelt Street.
Lynn Trimble
Prince mural
Maggie Keane

Maggie Keane created a giant homage to the musician Prince in the Grand Avenue arts and historic preservation district. It’s located on an exterior wall for Rodriguez Boxing Club, which is located at 1350 West Roosevelt Street. The mural features several images of the iconic musical artist, including one that includes sunglasses made with 36-inch mirrors.

Osiris Rain's latest mural was inspired by immigrant rights.EXPAND
Osiris Rain's latest mural was inspired by immigrant rights.
Lynn Trimble
Immigrant rights mural
Osiris Rain

Osiris Rain painted this private-commission mural in May. Like many of his artworks, the piece was inspired by immigrant rights. The mural is located near Fourth Street and Southern Avenue. The design features Rain's characteristic mix of portraiture and geometric designs. 

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

