The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Attention, cheapos. This week, you can put your knowledge to the test at Disney Movie Trivia, feast your eyes on some treasures in the Burton Barr Rare Book Room, or geek out at the Phoenix Independent Comic Show. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Step inside Vision Gallery in Chandler. Lynn Trimble

'Selections from the Permanent Collection'

Vision Gallery in Chandler is mixing it up this summer, showing works of public art on a rotating basis as it gets various pieces ready for installation around the city. See the free “Selections from the Permanent Collection” exhibit at the gallery, 10 East Chicago Street, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Then, circle back sometime before the show closes on August 23, because what the museum is showing will shift over time. It's exhibited some unique public art works in the past, including Ruth Knowles’ life-size ostrich sculpture called Olivia Ostrich Buys Fresh & Local, which references the city’s renowned ostrich festival. Lynn Trimble

Disney Movie Trivia

Disney keeps turning its animated library into mediocre live-action films, but viewers of a certain age remember it was truly an event when the studio released one of its classic films on video. If you wore out your VCR watching Dumbo or The Little Mermaid, then you and your friends just might win Disney Movie Trivia. There will be five rounds of questions ranging from Lady and the Tramp to The Lion King. Just don’t consider your team “poor, unfortunate souls” if you don’t win it all.

Quiz upon a star at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at Growler U.S.A., 5415 East High Street, #101. Jason Keil

EXPAND Feeling the moon love with art by Manny Burruel. Lynn Trimble

Apollo 11

Fifty years after the first American astronaut set foot on the moon, the School of Earth and Space Exploration at ASU is celebrating with an evening that includes a free screening for the 2019 film Apollo 11, plus time with ASU experts who’ve helped make space exploration possible. ASU’s Apollo 11 Mission event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, inside the Interdisciplinary Science & Technology Building IV, 781 Terrace Mall on the Tempe campus. It kicks off with a 5:30 p.m. reception and meet-and-greet, which includes light refreshments. The film starts at 6:35 p.m. and you can stay after for an 8 p.m. Q&A with moon exploration experts Mark Robinson and Craig Hardgrove. Lynn Trimble

'All Art Arizona'

Maybe you’re eager to support local artists, but don’t have time to run around town visiting art spaces. A summer exhibition called “All Art Arizona” can help you with that. Head to Gilbert to see works by dozens of emerging and established artists in Arizona, including Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Scarlett Decker, Jeff Falk, Daniel Friedman, Lena Klett, Ellen Nemetz, Cyd Peroni, and Hyewon Yoon.

Featured works at Art Intersection, 207 North Gilbert Road, include paintings, photographs, sculpture, and more. Participating artists address diverse themes including personal identity, social media, and water scarcity. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. The free exhibit continues through July 28. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Up close with one of Lizzy Taber's works addressing climate change. Lynn Trimble

'Climate of Unrest'

The new “Climate of Unrest” exhibit at Modified Arts, 407 East Roosevelt Street, includes works by eight artists who bring diverse materials and sensibilities to the issue of the environment, using photography, drawing, sculpture, and other media to consider the toll human activity is taking on the planet. Carolyn Lavender draws real animals alongside manufactured counterparts. William LeGoullon photographs objects used in desert target practice. Andrew Manning paints animals in human settings. And Lizzy Taber creates abstractions based on mapping the shifting seafloor. Additional artists include Jeff Chabot, Sean Deckert, Luis G. Hernandez, and Molly Koehn. The opening reception happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19. The free group show runs through August 10. Visit modifiedarts.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Peeking inside the Rare Books Room at Burton Barr Central Library. Lynn Trimble

Rare Book Room

Odds are you’ve only scratched the surface of what your local library has to offer. Consider the case of Burton Barr Central Library, the flagship branch of the Phoenix Public Library located at 1221 North Central Avenue. It’s home to a Rare Book Room filled with historical books and ephemera, contemporary artist-made books, and reference books illuminating the history of books and book arts. Get a good look when the library hosts a Rare Book Room tour from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

You’ll get to see cuneiform tablets inscribed about 4,000 years ago in Babylonia, a Coptic scroll from 6th century Egypt, a page from the 1455 Gutenberg Bible, and a Shakespeare Folio from 1632. The tour also includes time with artist books featuring summer and desert themes, created with diverse papers and techniques. The tour is free, but online registration is required. Lynn Trimble

Look for Russ Kazmierczak Jr. at Bookmans Phoenix. Randi Lapham

Phoenix Independent Comic Show

Never fear if you couldn’t make it to San Diego for this year’s Comic-Con, because Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is doing a little something to help ease your pain. Bookmans Phoenix, 8034 North 19th Avenue, is holding a free Phoenix Independent Comic Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Local comic book authors will be on hand to show, sell, and discuss their work. For Nick Cagnetti, that includes pre-release copies from his "Pink Lemonade" series coming out in October, plus additional titles and original art. The lineup also includes Russ Kazmierczak Jr. of Amazing Arizona Comics, plus Jessica Dzielinski and Coop Bolton. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Checking out The Day We Walked on the Moon. Smithsonian Channel

The Day We Walked on the Moon

In honor of the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon walk, completed during the Apollo 11 mission, the Heard Museum will be screening the Smithsonian Channel’s 44-minute film The Day We Walked on the Moon. The film features astronauts, their family members, and members of the mission control team recounting events of the day and sharing their own personal reflections. The free screenings will happen inside the museum’s Steele Auditorium, 2301 North Central Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Lynn Trimble

A Tribute to Larry Levan + Paradise Garage

Legendary house and disco DJ Larry Levan would be celebrating 65 years on Planet Earth this year, had he not tragically died in 1992. The DJ’s legacy lives on in the aesthetic he gave birth to when he started his decade-long residency at the famous New York nightclub Paradise Garage. The local vinyl collective Hi-Dreams will pay their respects to the trailblazer with A Tribute to Larry Levan + Paradise Garage, a set that includes some of the funkiest cuts from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, including Parliament-Funkadelic and The Sugarhill Gang. Mitch Freedom, Greg Wytes, and Joyable Jake will be behind the tables. Let the spin begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. Jason Keil

All about the games. Erin Meadows and Andy

Games for Dames+

If you’ve watched Stranger Things, you may have noticed there is something missing when the three main characters play Dungeons and Dragons: the opposite sex. Women enjoy role-playing games just as much as the boys do, which is why the organization Do Better Gaming created Games for Dames+. If you’re someone who identifies as female or nonbinary who is interested in learning about board gaming in a safe environment, then stop by and learn from one of the game masters on-site or participate in a Dungeons and Dragons character creation station.

Roll the dice from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at Imperial Outpost, 4920 West Thunderbird Road in Glendale. This is a free event for those 16 years old and up. Jason Keil