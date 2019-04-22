The Best Free Things to Do This Week in the Phoenix Area

You read that right — zero dollars. This week, you can find out what the secret is all about at Get Weird, watch short films created by emerging artists at Documentary Video Art Festival, or broaden your world view at World Bazaar Phoenix. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Earth Day ’Zines Make and Take

Have you ever had the urge to publish your own magazine? At the Earth Day ’Zines Make and Take, you’ll cut, fold, and compose your own eight-page nature periodical from upcycled materials. Local artist and educator Hannah Irene Walsh will be there to help you build your issue. There is no need to bring your old papers, as all materials will be provided.

Edit your next issue from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 1056 South Country Club Drive in Mesa. For more information, visit bookmans.com. Jason Keil



Earth Day Phoenix Fair

Climate change is happening, but people would rather argue about global warming’s existence than offer solutions on how to stop it. If you are looking for ways you can help, stop by the 10th annual Earth Day Phoenix Fair during your lunch break. Presented by the nonprofit Keep Phoenix Beautiful, exhibitors will be on hand to answer your questions on how you can reduce your carbon footprint. Afterward, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the environmentally friendly food trucks on-site.

Reuse and recycle from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza, 201 West Washington Street. For more information, visit keepphxbeautiful.org. Jason Keil



Checking out Desert Broom Library. Bill Timmerman

Gentle Yoga

For bibliophiles walking amid shelves at the local library, there’s always another fascinating book just around the bend. Yoga books abound, of course. But there’s really no substitute for learning by doing. Beginners are welcome for the free gentle yoga class coming to the Desert Broom Library, 29710 North Cave Creek Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. It’ll be led by Elizabeth Boisson, who practices yoga as a means of healing mind, body, and spirit. Arrive by 11 a.m., when the library will begin handing out free tickets for the first-come, first-served class. All you need is comfortable shoes, a mat or towel, and the willingness to bend a little. Visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org. Lynn Trimble



It's a secret. Lamp Left Media

Get Weird

It’s easier finding Avengers: Endgame spoilers on the internet than it is getting details on Get Weird, the unusual event taking place at Arizona State University Art Museum. Could it be some surrealistic exhibit? When we asked organizers for a photo, we received a picture of a card that reads “Top Secret.” We do know that snacks will be served, and word on the street is everyone will have a good time.

All secrets will be revealed from 5:35 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at 51 East Tenth Street in Tempe. You must have a ticket for this free event. For more information, visit asu.edu. Jason Keil



EXPAND Still image from Eden Bartok's Catoptromantic film. Courtesy of ASU School of Art

Documentary Video Art Festival

Before filmmakers hit the big screen, they spend countless hours making their work and sharing it in venues off the beaten path. Soon, several emerging artists will be showing four-minute snippets of short films created with the intermedia program at Arizona State University School of Art, during the free Documentary Video Art Festival at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street. It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. More than a dozen students are showing works addressing diverse themes, including hiking, architecture, hockey, and the secondary sneaker market. Eclectic offerings also include a film by Sam Fresquez, which explores the experiences of 911 operators. Space is limited, so arrive early if you want to snag a seat. Visit smoca.org. Lynn Trimble

Write On, Downtown

Write On, Downtown has collected work from the students of Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus for 12 years. In the last several years, the journal has shifted its focus to include the myriad voices that make up our community (including a piece by Phoenix New Times contributor Ashley Naftule). There will be a launch party at Changing Hands Phoenix featuring readings by some of the authors and hosted by the publication’s editor and co-founder, Rosemarie Dombrowski.

Read our city’s future from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit changinghands.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Checking out World Bazaar offerings. Courtesy of Local First Arizona

World Bazaar Phoenix

Broaden your world view while supporting local businesses owned by immigrants and refugees, as Local First Arizona and several partner organizations present World Bazaar Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. It’s happening at 1813 West Camelback Road, where you’ll find vendors selling an eclectic assortment of goods reflecting diverse world cultures. Expect plenty of local art, plus handcrafted jewelry, clothing, accessories, and decorative items. The day also includes live music and dance highlighting global cultures, and the chance to sample Middle Eastern sweets and other culinary treats. Presenting organizations include the International Rescue Committee in Phoenix, which helps people fleeing human trafficking, torture, and other types of violence resettle in American communities. Visit localfirstaz.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Puppy love. Courtesy of Arizona Animal Welfare League

ReTAIL: A Market for Mutts

An old children’s song called “Pop Goes the Weasel” gave the furry critter its 15 minutes of fame. But puppy popularity never seems to wane. Nowadays, dogs have their own spa treatments, strollers, and Instagram accounts. So, naturally, they need their own pop-up market. Enter ReTAIL: A Market for Mutts, where you can shop for pet and people products with proceeds benefiting the Arizona Animal Welfare League. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at The Churchill, 901 North First Street. While you’re there, check out adoptable dogs, food and drink samples, and prize raffle. Dogs are welcome. But weasels, not so much. Visit aawl.org. Lynn Trimble

Fiesta del Barrio

If you want to counter false narratives by politicians eager to stoke fear, train your eye on local communities. That’s where people with diverse life experiences are working together to create neighborhoods filled with hope instead of hate. Case in point: a community party called Fiesta del Barrio, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at 1937 West Adams Street. The free celebration includes live music, a bounce house for the kids, and food sales in case you need to grab a bite to eat. It’s being presented by Puente Human Rights Movement, a Phoenix-based organization working to “develop, educate, and empower migrant communities.” You’ll be able to learn more about the grassroots movement while you’re there. Visit puenteaz.org. Lynn Trimble



Jazz performer Jessica Kotu. Courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

A Taste of New Orleans Crawfish Festival

“All that jazz” is more than a catchy phrase at Mesa Arts Center, where they’ve been doing strong jazz programming, from live music to jazz-inspired art exhibits, for many years. Next up is International Jazz Day: A Taste of New Orleans Crawfish Festival, a free outdoor celebration of jazz happening at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Head to the center, located at 1 East Main Street right off the light-rail line, to enjoy vocal and music performances by Donald Harrison, Jessica Kotu, and other creatives whose credentials include playing for several U.S. presidents and major sporting events. Guest chef Louis Rainey will be on hand, too. Visit mesaartscenter.com. Lynn Trimble