The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Harold and Maude

Harold and Maude may be the ultimate odd couple. One is a young man eager to escape his mother’s clutches, even if it means faking his own death. The other is an elderly woman with a quirky outlook, who shares his fondness for attending random funerals. That’s how they meet, developing a friendship that leads to unconventional romance.

PHX Film Collective will screen the 1971 cult classic, which features a soundtrack by Cat Stevens, at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1201 North Third Street. The 7 p.m. screening on Thursday, February 13, will include Q&A time with producer Charles Mulvehill and actress Shari Summers. Tickets are $8.50. Lynn Trimble

Kufrin won't be handing out any roses at the Mesa Arts Center. Mesa Arts Center

The Bachelor Live On Stage

The ABC reality show The Bachelor has been airing for 23 editions now, and its die-hard fans have plenty of questions. (Like, did Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh, the program’s original winner, wind up staying together?) If you’re one such member of Bachelor Nation, save the date of Thursday, February 13, and plan to spend the evening at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street in Mesa.

Former contestants Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin will host The Bachelor Live On Stage, a fan event featuring the pair answering questions about the show, dishing loads of behind-the-scenes gossip, and even hooking up a local bachelor with a date. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $40 to $80 and a VIP meet-and-greet package is $150. Benjamin Leathermen

Hitting that art sweet spot. ASU

'Sugar Coated'



Chloe Torri describes herself as an “anxious millennial,” but she’s also a talented artist who moved from Chicago to Phoenix to study art at ASU. Now, she’s presenting “Sugar Coated,” her MFA thesis exhibit with works that reflect the angst of modern life. Check it out at Harry Wood Gallery, 900 South Forest Mall, located just inside the entrance to the ASU art building in Tempe.

Torri describes her work as “an investigation of interpersonal relationships, communication, and self-expression,” realized in the context of contemporary Internet culture. Expect a thoughtful yet playful exploration of the way people “sugar-coat” their online personas, with broader implications for navigating the complex nature of identity. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. Lynn Trimble

Galentines Craft Night

Are you taking a pass on romance this Valentine’s Day? Pour your heart and soul into crafting instead, as Sunshine Craft Co, 700 West Campbell, presents Galentines Craft Night. They’re all in for “celebrating ovaries for brovaries,” so they’ve put together a fabulous evening of creativity and conversation.

It’s happening from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. Arrive by 9 p.m. to get started on any craft kits you want to buy, which run $15 and up. You can bring your own libations (within limits). If you like to plan, you can check your DIY project choices online before you head over to join the fun. Lynn Trimble



Dolla Dolla Dance Party

The folks behind the Blunt Club hip-hop party series are debuting their Dolla Dolla Dance Party, paying everyone a crisp George Washington (that’s $1) for the mere gift of attendance. Once inside, you can then use that fresh dollar on drink specials, or expand your stack by catching bills from the money gun. There’ll also be DJ sets from M2, Tricky T, Fact135, and Pickster, as well as live art installations. Getting paid to party down is something worth loving.

The 21-and-over party goes down at 10 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Space is limited. Chris Coplan

It honestly doesn't hurt ~that~ much. Benjamin Leatherman

Body Art Expo 2020

What separates a good tattoo from a bad one? Picking the right artist is the first step. An experienced and talented ink-slinger can keep your potential piece from becoming some muddled abomination suitable for being mocked online.

At Body Art Expo 2020 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road, you’ll have plenty of talent to choose from. More than 200 artists from all over the U.S. will gather inside the exhibit building, which runs from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16. And if getting needled doesn’t hold your attention, there will also be freak shows, tattoo contests, live entertainment, and “extreme human suspensions.” Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Early-bird admission is $18. Benjamin Leatherman

Exploring the Rio Salado habitat. Lynn Trimble

Rio Salado Water Walk

The Museum of Walking, headed by Tempe artist Angela Ellsworth, is working with partners at ASU to present a contemplative Rio Salado Water Walk meant to honor the sacred water of the desert and heighten awareness for the city’s relationship to the river. Sharon Day (Ojibwe) will lead the multiday walk, which begins at the headwaters of the Rio Salado. Single-day walkers are welcome on Friday, February 14, plus other days.

Participants should read the online guidelines, which explain how and where people can join the walk in progress. People are free to join for any length of time. The event is free. High-visibility clothing, walking shoes, and refillable water bottles are recommended. Lynn Trimble

Pretty in Pink Valentine's Day Party

If ever there was a film perfect for Valentine’s Day, it’s Pretty in Pink. The 1986 Brat Pack film, written by the late John Hughes, embodies many of the ups and downs relating to matters of the heart, from unrequited love and high-school crushes to winning the affections of your dreamboat.

Fittingly, the flick will be the inspiration behind Thunderbird Lounge’s Pretty in Pink Valentine’s Day Party on Friday, February 14. The Hi-Dreams DJ Collective will spin ‘80s tunes (including songs from the soundtrack) inside the retro bar while the film and other John Hughes movies are screened. Costumes inspired by the film (and the ’80s in general) are suggested. The party starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free. Thunderbird Lounge is at 710 West Montecito Avenue. Benjamin Leatherman

Cheers! Alexandra Gaspar

Beer Can Derby

Some folks recycle old beer cans, while others build a pyramid-like monument to excess and laziness. But why not use beer cans to secure eternal glory instead? Four Peaks Brewing is celebrating Arizona Beer Week by hosting its annual Beer Can Derby. They’ll supply the main kit (wheels, axles, framing, empty can, etc.), and you can bring the added weights and cool racing fin to complete your mean machine. There’s four grand prizes this year, ranging from $100 to $25 Four Peaks gift cards, plus trophies and local fame/celebrity. So come for the championship and stay for the sweet suds.

The derby is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Four Peaks, 2401 South Wilson Street in Tempe. Race entrance is just $10. Chris Coplan



Eyes on the prize. Jim Louvau



Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Fest

Even with spring training still a week away, there’s a great opportunity to scratch that baseball itch. The Arizona Diamondbacks are opening their home field for Fan Fest, which is about the closest people will get to the action without throwing a 75 mph curveball. The event features a photograph and autograph session with players, clubhouse tours, a stage show featuring team broadcasters and alumni, and the Diamondbacks Foundation Yard Sale. It sounds like a home run of a day. The fest is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. Entry is free, but be sure to reserve your spot at dbacks.com. Chris Coplan

Let the good times roll. Lynn Trimble

ASU Art Museum New Artists' Workshop



Giant magnetic words fill a magnetic space on a wall inside the new ASU Art Museum’s new Artists’ Workshop. It’s one of many elements that families and museum guests of all ages can enjoy during Playfest, a free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Head to 51 East 10th Street in Tempe if you want to explore museum exhibits, try hands-on art activities, and learn more about art basics in a creative setting.

The Artists’ Workshop has comfy seating for exploring art books, a long table for drawing, and technology that’ll help you explore your inner muse. But you’ll want to explore other museum spaces as well. You’ll find videos, paintings, sculptures, and other artworks to spark your imagination. Lynn Trimble

Elevating women's voices. Lynn Trimble

The Vagina Monologues



Although The Vagina Monologues debuted in 1994, the play still resonates today. Created by activist and playwright Eve Ensler, it addressed the stigma surrounding rape and abuse, as well as women’s sexuality. It’s been performed around the world ever since, as a way of giving voice to women who’ve experienced sexual violence and trauma.

You can see local productions of The Vagina Monologues in English and Spanish at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. The English performance starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. Tickets are $10.

Lynn Trimble

Build your little heart out. Tempe Public Library

LEGO Build Party



Maybe you’ve dreamed of having a room filled with LEGO building blocks, where you could spend endless hours creating whatever bold designs come to mind. Odds are, you ended up going with something more practical at home.

Never fear, because Tempe Public Library has you covered. They’ve got big containers full of LEGOs, and they’re encouraging families to play together during the Family LEGO Lab for all ages, which happens from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at 3500 South Rural Road in Tempe. It’s a chance to promote cognitive, emotional, and motor development through play. Try to avoid the whole “my design is more badass than your design” thing because the kids will be watching. Lynn Trimble

Bark-n-Roll. 32 Shea



Rockabilly for Dogs Charity Show



Don’t let the slicked-back hair and love of muscle cars fool you: Rockabilly folk are still true pillars of the community. Case in point: the Rockabilly for Dogs charity show, which is raising money for the local Lucky Dog Rescue. In addition to adoptable dogs on hand, the day features performances by The Octanes, The Booze Bombs, and Whiskey Kiss, among others, as well as appearances the Devoted Dolls and comedian Travis Thurman. There will also be vendors galore, a classic car show, and a raffle. With some luck, you just might see an adorable doggy in a sweet leather jacket.

The 21-and-over event is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road. Tickets are $15 at the door and include one raffle ticket. Chris Coplan



Howler the Coyote gives a fan a hug. Benjamin Leatherman

Arizona Coyotes v. New York Islanders

Here’s a fun fact about the Arizona Coyotes: They won more games away than at home in December. While those figures shifted more recently, they’re generally performing better outside the confines of Gila River Arena. Does that mean they can’t win at home? Of course not. (Though a five-game losing streak in early February might indicate they can’t win at all. Zing!) Instead, it means they might need to step up their efforts as a squad. Perhaps they can pretend that every game takes place in the Midwest or Northeast?

The Coyotes’ get another shot to win at home as they host the New York Islanders at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale. Chris Coplan

: Look for Jeff Zischke's sculpture at WestWorld. Lynn Trimble

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show



Maybe you think car shows, golf games, and Spring training when you think of Scottsdale this time of year. The city is also a haven for horse lovers. The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns to WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, from February 13 to 23. Head over on Tuesday, February 18, if you want to check out the horse shows at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., or 1 p.m.

The event is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and admission is $10. It’s Military Appreciation Day at the show, so bring proper credentials if you qualify for free admission. Tuesday’s lineup also includes barn tours and up-close encounters with horses during select hours in the Family Fun Zone. Lynn Trimble

Exploring the "Weave" exhibit. Lynn Trimble

'Weave'



The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts long has excelled at pulling together diverse threads within the community to create eclectic exhibits that highlight talented artists based in Arizona. Now, they’re showing works that elevate construction and creation, in a group show called “Weave.” See the free exhibit at 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

Highlights include Velma Kee Craig’s flag featuring stripes and a QR code and Sam Fresquez’s braid featuring buttons from the sides of mariachi pants. You’ll also find Deborah Sperber’s take on Mona Lisa, created with a spool of thread, plus several Denise Yaghmourian works made with thread, thread, and eyelets. The exhibit continues through May 16. Lynn Trimble