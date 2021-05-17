The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

There's plenty to do in Phoenix this week, including a wine and plant night, a classic film screening, and a record sale, so pick something to do and get out and have a little fun.

Take a Hike

More than two dozen artists inspired by hiking trails in Arizona and beyond are showing prints, photographs, and paintings in Chandler as part of a free exhibit called “Take a Hike.” It’s on view at Vision Gallery, 10 East Chicago Street in Chandler, and The Gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts, where the hours on Monday, May 17, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a great way to explore art beyond the beaten path of First Friday art walks, and learn more about Chandler’s creative scene, which includes several works of public art within walking distance of both galleries. Featured artists include Jen Urso, whose larger body of work includes an augmented reality experience inspired by the urban landscape, and a new project exploring the impacts of COVID-19. Lynn Trimble

Goodnight Phoenix

Tough times abound, but there’s still local love to share over at Lawn Gnome Publishing in Roosevelt Row, where they’ve got an open mic night designed to celebrate the human condition and elevate new voices through live patio performance of acoustic music, storytelling, comedy, poetry, and more. The next Goodnight Phoenix open mic night happens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at 912 North Fifth Street. Check the event page for details on how to sign up to perform in the space, which will provide two mics and a PA. Lawn Gnome will curate up to 12 performers, who’ll each have six minutes on stage. The event is free, but space is limited, so it’s a good idea to register online before you go. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Many of the exterior shots in Psycho were actually filmed in Phoenix. © 1960 Paramount

Hitchcock Double Feature

Phoenicians have long taken pride in the fact that downtown Phoenix gets a brief cameo in the opening scene for Psycho, the 1960 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, which drew controversy at the time as one of the first modern slasher flicks. FilmBar is screening Psycho at its Roosevelt Row movie house at 815 North Second Street on Wednesday, May 19, as part of a double header that also includes Rear Window. The 1954 classic stars Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly, whose characters learn the hard way the perils of peering obsessively through neighbors’ windows. The double feature kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12. Lynn Trimble

Lou Ferrigno Signing

Long before Marc Ruffalo smashed his way across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Hulk, bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno played the green Goliath on the small screen. Back in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he starred as Bruce Banner’s famed alter ego in the television version of The Incredible Hulk, which aired for five seasons on CBS. This weekend, you can meet the actor during a signing appearance from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at Surprise Comics, 14763 West Cactus Road in Surprise. Signatures are $60 to $100 each while photo op prices are $40 for a selfie with Ferrigno, $100 for group shots, and $60 for a video shout-out. Benjamin Leatherman

This week, you can sip wine and give succulents a good home. Evie Carpenter

Wine and Design

If you’re better at tipping a red wine bottle than using your green thumb, you’ll be happy to learn that there’s a place where you can up your gardening skills while enjoying a little wine time. The Arizona Flower Market, 2050 South 16th Street, #105, is holding a Wine and Design pottery painting party (for the age 21 and up set) from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. You bring your favorite wine, and they’ll take care of light snacks and supplies like pots, paints, and succulents to create your own custom succulent garden. You’ll discover strategies for arranging succulents, and get tips for keeping your potted masterpiece beautiful and healthy. Tickets are $60. Lynn Trimble

Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross is an equal opportunity offender. Over the last few decades, the infamous insult comic has dispensed sick burns and scandalous, soul-crushing zingers to celebrities and non-celebrities alike, both on stage and over the airwaves during numerous Comedy Central roasts. This weekend, the “Roast Master General” takes over CB Live, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, for nightly sets from Friday, May 21, to Sunday, May 23. Tickets are $30 and performance times vary. Visit CB Live’s website for his full schedule. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Feeling the vinyl record love. Desi Scarpone

Vinyl Record Show

It’s been several years since owner Desi Scarpone launched a record swap meet in the parking lot of Uncle Aldo’s Attic, inspired by swaps that occur more frequently on the California music scene. It moved to a bigger space in 2019, but didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19 precautions. Now, he’s bringing an East Valley/Scottsdale Record Swap Meet to the American Legion #44 at 7145 North Second Street in Scottsdale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. Tickets are $5 (or free for the age 16 and under crowd). Expect albums and 45s in diverse genres, including classic rock, heavy metal, vintage punk, and jazz — plus tapes, CDs, and music collectibles. They’ll even have a DJ spinning tunes and music video screenings. Lynn Trimble

Trill Anniversary



Central Phoenix hip-hop emporium Trill, 1817 East Indian School Road, is celebrating its two-year anniversary at its current location with a weekend-long celebration featuring artist appearances, live music, vendors, and more. Everything kicks off on Saturday, May 22, with an in-store performance by Super Natural, Ras Kass, and El Da Sensei of the Artifacts, as well as food from Dom's Barbecue. The following day on Sunday, May 23, will include a hip-hop swap meet and DJ sets by Lord Finesse, Breakbeat Lou, and Supreme La Rock. Local artist Adam “Dumperfoo” Dumper of The Blunt Club will appear both days. Hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. and admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman