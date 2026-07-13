Public Enemy is latest addition to Arizona State Fair concert lineup

Two Arizona Public Enemy concerts in one year? As Chuck D. might say, bring the noise.

After a searing set in February at Tempe’s Innings Festival, the legendary hip-hop group will return to metro Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 24, to perform as part of the Arizona State Fair’s concert series.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. inside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum with no opening act.

Public Enemy joins a growing lineup of artists set to perform at the 2026 Arizona State Fair, which runs weekends from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.

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Previously announced Coliseum Concert Series performers include alt-rockers Gin Blossoms on Friday, Oct. 2, R&B/pop star Becky G on Friday, Oct. 9 and punk favorites The Offspring on Friday Oct. 16.

Few hip-hop acts are as iconic as Public Enemy. Fronted by Chuck D. and Flavor Flav, the group has performed since the early ‘80s and has spent decades mixing politically charged lyrics with fierce bests on classic tracks like “Fight the Power,” “Bring the Noise” and “Welcome to the Terrordome.”

Public Enemy’s upcoming concert marks the first time the iconic hip-hop act has performed at the Arizona State Fair and their latest in a series of Valley gigs. It also continues a decades-long history of Valley performances.

Over the years, Public Enemy has played venues large and small across metro Phoenix, from arenas and stadium shows to concert halls Tempe’s Marquee Theatre. The group also famously staged an impromptu performance at the long-running local hip-hop event The Blunt Club back in 2006.

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Public Enemy performs at Innings Festival on Feb. 22, 2026. Jim Louvau

When do Arizona State Fair concert tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Gin Blossoms and Russell Dickerson are already available through azstatefair.com/concerts.

Tickets for Public Enemy at the fair go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through azstatefair.com/concerts. A presale for subscribers to the Fair Fandom newsletter begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Reserved-seat upgrades are available for all four concerts. Each concert ticket also includes admission to the Arizona State Fair.