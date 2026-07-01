Get your tickets. These are July’s hottest concerts in Phoenix

Hilary Duff is scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on July 3.

Hilary Duff is returning to Phoenix for her first concert in nearly 19 years when the pop star brings the Lucky Me Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, July 3.

It’s not the only major tour coming to the Valley this month. July’s biggest concerts in Phoenix also feature Don Toliver, Evanescence, Grupo Frontera, Death Cab for Cutie, Darius Rucker and dozens of other artists performing at local music venues.

Homegrown artists also take center stage in July. Gilbert’s Lindsey Stirling plays Arizona Financial Theatre on July 28, while folk-punk act AJJ opens for Streetlight Manifesto at Marquee Theatre in Tempe on June 10.

Here’s a rundown of July’s hottest concerts around metro Phoenix.

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Don Toliver performs in Phoenix this month. Ticketmaster

July 2026 concerts in Phoenix (in chronological order)

Don Toliver: Bringing the Octane Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday, July 1. SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B open.

Tony Jupiter: Playing Valley Bar on Thursday, July 2, on the Clown Syndrome Tour. Phoenix bands Rangoo, Practically People and Mannequins provide support.

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Hilary Duff: Bringing the Lucky Me Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, July 3. La Roux and Jade LeMac open.

Meduza: Headlining the Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Saturday, July 4.

Bob Schneider: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Wednesday, July 8. The singer-songwriter is performing solo.

T.I.: Bringing the The King Succession Tour to The Van Buren on Wednesday, July 8. Fellow rappers Domani and King Harris open.

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Los Texmaniacs: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Thursday, July 9. It’s the first time the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex favorites are performing in Phoenix.

42 Dugg and Babyface Ray: Bringing the 4 The Trenches Tour to The Van Buren on Thursday, July 9. Skilla Baby and Peezy open.

Kurt Vile and the Violators: Playing The Van Buren on Friday, July 10. The indie rock favorite is touring behind his latest album.

Streetlight Manifesto: Bringing The Presence of the Past Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Friday, July 10. Phoenix-born folk-punk band AJJ opens.

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Corrosion of Conformity: Playing the Nile Theater in Mesa on Friday, July 10. Whores and Crobot open.

Joji: Bringing the Solaris Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, July 10. The hitmaker and singer-songwriter returns to Phoenix for his biggest local show yet.

Frankie J: Playing the Nile Theater in Mesa on Saturday, July 11. Krystall Poppin opens.

Gerald Albright: Playing two shows at the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, July 12. The Grammy-nominated saxophonist blends jazz, R&B and soul.

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Inara George: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Tuesday, July 14. The Bird and the Bee singer-songwriter performs a solo show.

The Word Alive: Bringing The Deceiver & Dark Matter Anniversary Tour to the Nile Theater in Mesa on Saturday, July 18. The Phoenix metalcore band celebrates two landmark albums.

Young the Giant: Bringing the Victory Garden Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Tuesday, July 14. Cold War Kids open.

Early 2000s rock radio favorites Evanescence. Nick Fancher

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Evanescence: Bringing the 2026 World Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 15. Spiritbox and Nova Twins open.

Jasiah and Nascar Aloe: Playing Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Wednesday, July 15. The rappers co-headline an all-ages show.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Thursday, July 16. The Grammy-nominated pianist blends Afro-Cuban jazz with global influences.

Totally Tubular Festival: Bringing ’80s hitmakers Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls, Bow Wow Wow, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tuntone to Celebrity Theatre on Friday, July 17.

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Daniel Caesar: Bringing the Son of Spergy Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday, July 16. Faye Webster opens.

Cory Henry: Playing two shows at the Musical Instrument Museum on Friday, July 17. The Grammy-winning keyboardist blends jazz, funk and gospel into an intoxicating and evocative sound.

Keiko Matsui: Playing two shows at the Musical Instrument Museum on Saturday, July 18. The acclaimed pianist returns with her signature contemporary jazz sound.

Chris Travis: Playing The Van Buren on Saturday, July 18. The Memphis rapper brings his underground hip-hop catalog to Phoenix.

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Stanley Jordan: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, July 19. The acclaimed guitarist is known for his innovative two-handed tapping technique.

Suki Waterhouse: Bringing the Loveland Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday, July 22. The singer-songwriter and actress is touring behind her latest album.

Brian Stokes Mitchell: Playing two shows at the Musical Instrument Museum on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23. The Tony Award winner performs songs from throughout his career.

Louie TheSinger: Playing The Van Buren on Wednesday, July 22. The Texas country artist is touring behind his latest releases.

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Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker. David McClister

Darius Rucker: Bringing the Songs of Summer Tour 2026 to Arizona Financial Theatre on Thursday, July 23. The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman performs hits from both phases of his career.

Eslabon Armado: Bringing the Amor Nocturno tour to The Van Buren on Friday, July 24. The regional Mexican stars continue their chart-topping run.

CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso: Bringing the Free Spirits World Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, July 24. The Argentine duo blends hip-hop, rock, funk and electronic music.

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Ella Mai: Bringing the Do You Still Love Me? Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Saturday, July 25. Ama and Girlfriend open.

Piñata Protest: Playing the Nile Underground in Mesa on Saturday, July 25. Mike and the Molotovs, Ass Wipe Junkies and Whiskey Famine open.

The Stray Cats: Playing Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, July 25. Pete Bernhard opens.

Six Feet Under: Playing the Nile Theater in Mesa on Saturday, July 25. Kataklysm, Wormhole and Six Million Dead open.

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Upon A Burning Body and Norma Jean: Playing the Nile Theater in Mesa on Sunday, July 26. The Exiled Martyr opens.

Avery*Sunshine: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, July 26. The singer-songwriter blends R&B, soul and jazz.

California Guitar Trio: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Monday, July 27. The trio performs everything from progressive rock to classical music.

The Fray: Bringing the Summer of Light Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Monday, July 27. Dashboard Confessional opens.

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Arizona native Lindsey Stirling returns home on July 28. Heather Koepp

Lindsey Stirling: Bringing the Duality Untamed Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Tuesday, July 28. The violinist returns with her signature blend of music, dance and visual spectacle.

Andy McKee: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Tuesday, July 28. The fingerstyle guitar virtuoso performs a solo show.

Story of the Year and Silverstein: Bringing the Camp Screamo Tour to Marquee Theatre on Tuesday, July 28. The co-headlining bill celebrates two post-hardcore favorites.

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Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm: Bringing the 20th Anniversary Tour to The Van Buren on Tuesday, July 28. The original lineup reunites to celebrate the band’s debut album.

Motionless In White: Bringing The Sweat and Blood Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 29. Dayseeker, The Plot in You and Amira Elfeky open.

Chance Peña: Playing The Van Buren on Wednesday, July 29. The folk-pop singer-songwriter continues his breakthrough tour.

The Fixx: Playing Marquee Theatre on Wednesday, July 29. The British new wave veterans return with decades of hits.

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Crying Uncle: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Thursday, July 30. The award-winning bluegrass group features brothers Miles and Teo Quale.

Kirk Whalum: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Friday, July 31. The Grammy-winning saxophonist is known for his work in jazz, gospel and R&B.

Grupo Frontera: Playing Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, July 31. The regional Mexican stars close out the month with one of July’s biggest concerts.

Death Cab for Cutie: Bringing the I Built You A Tower World Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, July 31. Nation of Language opens.