Every Celebrity Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Concertgoers fill Celebrity Theatre during a 2023 performance. The iconic Phoenix venue has dozens of concerts scheduled through the end of 2026.

Catching a show at the Celebrity Theatre is one of Phoenix’s most unique concertgoing experiences. The historic 2,650-seat venue’s in-the-round setup and rotating stage sets it apart from other local live music destinations.

Then there’s its vibe. The Celebrity, which debuted in 1963 as the Star Theatre, offers arena-level energy in a mid-sized setting, with legendary artists and high-profile touring acts performing intimate shows. Last year, it was named one of the top 10 independent nt venues in the United States based on ticket demand.

So far in 2026, the Celebrity Theatre has hosted concerts by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Gladys Knight and members of the Eagles of Death Metal performing a David Bowie tribute. More big names are headed to the venue before year’s end, including Rick Ross, Art Garfunkel, Chris Isaak and Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser.

Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at the Celebrity Theatre in 2026.

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Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix will host concerts by Rick Ross, Chris Isaak, Art Garfunkel and dozens of other artists in 2026. Provided by Celebrity Theatre

Celebrity Theatre 2026 concert schedule

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks

Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Totally Tubular Festival

Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.

with Thomas Dolby and The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tutone

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The Dolly Show

Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.

The Stray Cats

Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

with Pete Bernhard

One Night of Queen

Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Rick Ross, center, brings his Orchestra Tour to Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 7. Amadeus McCaskill

Related Metric brought all the feelings to their Phoenix concert

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Rick Ross Orchestra Tour 2026

Friday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

with The Renaissance Orchestra

Código FN and Potro de Sinaloa

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Arley Pérez Tour 2026

Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Edith Márquez: Eterna e Inolvidable Tour

Sunday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Related The idobi Radio Summer School Tour is ready to heat up Phoenix

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Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Lost 80’s Live

Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

with Men Without Hats, Big Country, China Crisis, The Vapors, Icicle Works, B-Movie, Katrina, Dramarama and Musical Youth

Rick Springfield

Sunday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Gerardo Ortiz

Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

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Alan Parsons Live Project

Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.

W.A.S.P.: 1984 to Headless

Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

with KK’s Priest

Justin Moore

Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Art Garfunkel: What a Wonderful World Celebration Concerts

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

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Mariachazo Tour 2026

Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán

Mark Farner’s American Band

Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

with Molly Hatchet

Chris Isaak is scheduled to play Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 13. Carl Lender/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Chris Isaak

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

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Live Dead & Brothers

Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa DZ20: Like Father, Like Son

Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Songs You Remember: Eve 6, Fastball, Blessid Union of Souls and The Click Five

Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

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Joanne Shaw Taylor

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating Meat Loaf

Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding concert returns to the Celebrity Theatre in December. Jim Louvau

The Musical Box

Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Related Toadies frontman talks old wounds and new music ahead of Phoenix show

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Don McLean

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Leonid & Friends

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Psychedelic Furs

Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding 2026

Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.