Every Celebrity Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Audio By Carbonatix
Catching a show at the Celebrity Theatre is one of Phoenix’s most unique concertgoing experiences. The historic 2,650-seat venue’s in-the-round setup and rotating stage sets it apart from other local live music destinations.
Then there’s its vibe. The Celebrity, which debuted in 1963 as the Star Theatre, offers arena-level energy in a mid-sized setting, with legendary artists and high-profile touring acts performing intimate shows. Last year, it was named one of the top 10 independent nt venues in the United States based on ticket demand.
So far in 2026, the Celebrity Theatre has hosted concerts by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Gladys Knight and members of the Eagles of Death Metal performing a David Bowie tribute. More big names are headed to the venue before year’s end, including Rick Ross, Art Garfunkel, Chris Isaak and Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser.
Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at the Celebrity Theatre in 2026.
Celebrity Theatre 2026 concert schedule
Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Totally Tubular Festival
Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Thomas Dolby and The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tutone
The Dolly Show
Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.
The Stray Cats
Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.
with Pete Bernhard
One Night of Queen
Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Rick Ross Orchestra Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
with The Renaissance Orchestra
Código FN and Potro de Sinaloa
Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Arley Pérez Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.
Edith Márquez: Eterna e Inolvidable Tour
Sunday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Lost 80’s Live
Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
with Men Without Hats, Big Country, China Crisis, The Vapors, Icicle Works, B-Movie, Katrina, Dramarama and Musical Youth
Rick Springfield
Sunday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Gerardo Ortiz
Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Alan Parsons Live Project
Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.
W.A.S.P.: 1984 to Headless
Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
with KK’s Priest
Justin Moore
Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
Art Garfunkel: What a Wonderful World Celebration Concerts
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Mariachazo Tour 2026
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán
Mark Farner’s American Band
Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
with Molly Hatchet
Chris Isaak
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
Live Dead & Brothers
Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Dweezil Zappa DZ20: Like Father, Like Son
Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Songs You Remember: Eve 6, Fastball, Blessid Union of Souls and The Click Five
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.
TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Celebrating Meat Loaf
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
The Musical Box
Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Don McLean
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
Leonid & Friends
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
The Psychedelic Furs
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding 2026
Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.