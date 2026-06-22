Concerts

Every Celebrity Theatre concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Rick Ross, Chris Isaak and Alice Cooper are headed to Celebrity Theatre's rotating stage in 2026.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 22, 2026
A packed crowd surrounds the rotating stage during a concert at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. The venue will host dozens of concerts in 2026.
Concertgoers fill Celebrity Theatre during a 2023 performance. The iconic Phoenix venue has dozens of concerts scheduled through the end of 2026.

Provided by Celebrity Theatre
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Catching a show at the Celebrity Theatre is one of Phoenix’s most unique concertgoing experiences. The historic 2,650-seat venue’s in-the-round setup and rotating stage sets it apart from other local live music destinations.

Then there’s its vibe. The Celebrity, which debuted in 1963 as the Star Theatre, offers arena-level energy in a mid-sized setting, with legendary artists and high-profile touring acts performing intimate shows. Last year, it was named one of the top 10 independent nt venues in the United States based on ticket demand.

So far in 2026, the Celebrity Theatre has hosted concerts by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Gladys Knight and members of the Eagles of Death Metal performing a David Bowie tribute. More big names are headed to the venue before year’s end, including Rick Ross, Art Garfunkel, Chris Isaak and Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser.

Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at the Celebrity Theatre in 2026.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix at sunset. The historic round venue is hosting concerts by Rick Ross, Chris Isaak, Art Garfunkel and other artists in 2026.
Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix will host concerts by Rick Ross, Chris Isaak, Art Garfunkel and dozens of other artists in 2026.

Provided by Celebrity Theatre

Celebrity Theatre 2026 concert schedule

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks
Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Totally Tubular Festival
Friday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.
with Thomas Dolby and The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tutone

Related

The Dolly Show
Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.

The Stray Cats
Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.
with Pete Bernhard

One Night of Queen
Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Rick Ross, center, brings his Orchestra Tour to Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 7.

Amadeus McCaskill

Related

Rick Ross Orchestra Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
with The Renaissance Orchestra

Código FN and Potro de Sinaloa
Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Arley Pérez Tour 2026
Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Edith Márquez: Eterna e Inolvidable Tour
Sunday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Related

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Lost 80’s Live
Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
with Men Without Hats, Big Country, China Crisis, The Vapors, Icicle Works, B-Movie, Katrina, Dramarama and Musical Youth

Rick Springfield
Sunday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Gerardo Ortiz
Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Related

Alan Parsons Live Project
Saturday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.

W.A.S.P.: 1984 to Headless
Sunday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
with KK’s Priest

Justin Moore
Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Art Garfunkel: What a Wonderful World Celebration Concerts
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Related

Mariachazo Tour 2026
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán

Mark Farner’s American Band
Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
with Molly Hatchet

Chris Isaak performs onstage with a white guitar during a concert. The singer-songwriter is scheduled to play Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 13, 2026.
Chris Isaak is scheduled to play Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 13.

Carl Lender/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Chris Isaak
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Related

Live Dead & Brothers
Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa DZ20: Like Father, Like Son
Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Songs You Remember: Eve 6, Fastball, Blessid Union of Souls and The Click Five
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Related

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating Meat Loaf
Sunday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding concert returns to the Celebrity Theatre in December.

Jim Louvau

The Musical Box
Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Don McLean
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Leonid & Friends
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Psychedelic Furs
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding 2026
Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep New Times free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...