Concerts

Get 4 for $99 concert tickets with Live Nation summer sale

$25 tickets to Wu-Tang Clan, Mötley Crüe, UFEST, Thomas Rhett and many more? Yes, please.
By Jennifer GoldbergJune 17, 2026
Motley Crue is coming to Phoenix in September.

Ross Halfin
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We know: Concert tickets are expensive. So when a promotion comes along to see shows on the cheap, we pay attention.

Wednesday morning, Live Nation announced a new sale as part of its Summer of Live promotion that gets music fans four lawn tickets for $99 to a selection of Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre shows.

How big of a sale is it? Well, it varies. Many of the included shows have lawn tickets currently listed at $35, but others are as much as $60.

The sale begins today, Wednesday, June 17, on the promotion’s website. Select a participating show, look for the ticket type labeled Lawn 4-Pack, add the offer to your cart and proceed to checkout. The $99 price includes fees but not taxes.

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The Lawn Four-Pack offer is available for the following shows: 

  • July 15, Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
  • July 29, Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress
  • Aug. 7, Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with Mariah The Scientist
  • Aug. 9, John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour: The Greatest Hits
  • Aug. 15, Ne-Yo and Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026
  • Aug. 21, Train: Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
  • Sept. 12, 98KUPD Presents UFEST 2026 featuring Godsmack — The Rise of Rock World Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
  • Sept. 16, Mötley Crüe — The Return of the Carnival of Sins with Tesla and Extreme
  • Sept. 24, Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
  • Sept. 30, Roxette 40th Anniversary Tour 2026 with Taylor Dayne and Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets
  • Oct. 1, Babymetal World Tour 2026 with Halestorm and Violent Vira
  • Oct. 4, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • Oct. 5, Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe
  • Oct. 9, $uicideboy$ Present Grey Day Tour 2026 with Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray and $lim Gucci
  • Oct. 10, Thomas Rhett: The Soundtrack to Life Tour with ERNEST and Emily Ann Roberts
  • Oct. 13, Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour with Seether and special guests Hoobastank and Hinder
  • Oct. 15, Logic and G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Part II
  • Oct. 20, Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour with Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign and Austin Millz
  • Nov. 5, Dan + Shay: The Young Tour with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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