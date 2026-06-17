Get 4 for $99 concert tickets with Live Nation summer sale

Audio By Carbonatix
We know: Concert tickets are expensive. So when a promotion comes along to see shows on the cheap, we pay attention.
Wednesday morning, Live Nation announced a new sale as part of its Summer of Live promotion that gets music fans four lawn tickets for $99 to a selection of Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre shows.
How big of a sale is it? Well, it varies. Many of the included shows have lawn tickets currently listed at $35, but others are as much as $60.
The sale begins today, Wednesday, June 17, on the promotion’s website. Select a participating show, look for the ticket type labeled Lawn 4-Pack, add the offer to your cart and proceed to checkout. The $99 price includes fees but not taxes.
The Lawn Four-Pack offer is available for the following shows:
- July 15, Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
- July 29, Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress
- Aug. 7, Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with Mariah The Scientist
- Aug. 9, John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour: The Greatest Hits
- Aug. 15, Ne-Yo and Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026
- Aug. 21, Train: Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
- Sept. 12, 98KUPD Presents UFEST 2026 featuring Godsmack — The Rise of Rock World Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
- Sept. 16, Mötley Crüe — The Return of the Carnival of Sins with Tesla and Extreme
- Sept. 24, Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
- Sept. 30, Roxette 40th Anniversary Tour 2026 with Taylor Dayne and Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets
- Oct. 1, Babymetal World Tour 2026 with Halestorm and Violent Vira
- Oct. 4, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Oct. 5, Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe
- Oct. 9, $uicideboy$ Present Grey Day Tour 2026 with Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray and $lim Gucci
- Oct. 10, Thomas Rhett: The Soundtrack to Life Tour with ERNEST and Emily Ann Roberts
- Oct. 13, Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour with Seether and special guests Hoobastank and Hinder
- Oct. 15, Logic and G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Part II
- Oct. 20, Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour with Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign and Austin Millz
- Nov. 5, Dan + Shay: The Young Tour with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross