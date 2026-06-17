Get 4 for $99 concert tickets with Live Nation summer sale

Motley Crue is coming to Phoenix in September.

We know: Concert tickets are expensive. So when a promotion comes along to see shows on the cheap, we pay attention.

Wednesday morning, Live Nation announced a new sale as part of its Summer of Live promotion that gets music fans four lawn tickets for $99 to a selection of Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre shows.

How big of a sale is it? Well, it varies. Many of the included shows have lawn tickets currently listed at $35, but others are as much as $60.

The sale begins today, Wednesday, June 17, on the promotion’s website. Select a participating show, look for the ticket type labeled Lawn 4-Pack, add the offer to your cart and proceed to checkout. The $99 price includes fees but not taxes.

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The Lawn Four-Pack offer is available for the following shows: