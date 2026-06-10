Concerts

Every concert announced at The Van Buren in 2026 (so far)

Band of Horses, Black Veil Brides and Madeon are among the acts coming to the downtown Phoenix venue.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 10, 2026
A packed crowd watches a live performance inside The Van Buren concert venue in downtown Phoenix.
Concertgoers watch a live performance inside The Van Buren, one of downtown Phoenix's most popular concert venues.

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The Van Buren is not only one of downtown Phoenix’s most popular concert destinations, its also a vibe.

The 20,000-square-foot venue at Third Avenue and Van Buren Street occupies the historic Phoenix Motor Company building, which was revamped into a stylish live music and nightlife hub in 2017

Over the last decade, The Van Buren has served up rock, hip-hop, Latin and EDM shows multiple nights of the week inside its 1,800-person main room. This year alone, the venue has already hosted gigs by DEVO, Snow Tha Product and The Strumbellas.

The rest of The Van Buren’s 2026 concert calendar is just as stacked. T.I., Passion Pit, JPEGMAFIA, Madeon and Band of Horses are among the artists scheduled to perform at the venue. Here’s every concert announced so far for 2026.

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Rapper T.I. performs with a microphone during a live appearance in 2019. He is scheduled to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix in 2026.
T.I. performs during a live appearance in 2019. The Grammy-winning rapper is scheduled to bring his King Succession Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on July 8.

Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty

The Van Buren 2026 concert schedule

The Altons: Show You Love Tour
Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.
with Introverted Funk

Rx Bandits: And The Battle Begun 20th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.
with Maps & Atlases

Related

Toadies: The Charmer Tour
Wednesday, June 17, 7 p.m.
with Local H and Sparta

3BallMTY
Thursday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Audrey Hobert: The Staircase to Stardom Tour
Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

Jessica Audiffred
Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Related

idobi Radio Summer School
Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m.
with Chase Petra, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play and Honey Revenge

Electric feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party
Friday, June 26, 2026 • 9:30 PM

Bop to the Top
Saturday, June 27, 9 p.m.

Dance Gavin Dance
Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.
with Wolf & Bear, Horse the Band and Novelists

Related

Kail Lowry: Fatherless Behavior Tour
Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.

T.I.: The King Succession Tour
Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m.
with Domani and King Harris

42 Dugg and Babyface Ray: 4 the Trenches Tour
Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m.
with Skilla Baby and Peezy

Kurt Vile and the Violators
Friday, July 10, 8 p.m.
with Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band

Related

Club 90’s Presents: BTS Night
Saturday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.

Live From Laurel Canyon
Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Chris Travis
Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Louie TheSinger
Wednesday, July 22, 8 p.m.

Related

Gasolina Reggaetón Party
Saturday, July 25, 9 p.m.

Flyleaf and Lacey Sturm: 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Chance Peña
Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m.

The Marvelous Miss Gender feat. Bosco
Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Related

The Pretty Reckless: Dear God Tour
Sunday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.
with Paris Jackson and doug.

John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

Passion Pit: The Pretty Penny Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m.
with Arden Jones

Calle 24: Eterno Tour
Thursday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.

Related

Poppy is scheduled to bring the Constantly Nowhere Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Aug. 8.

Sam McGuire

Poppy: Constantly Nowhere Tour
Saturday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Siddhartha: Tu y Yo y Tour
Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Jutes: Smile You’re on Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.
with In Color and wilt

Related

The Sword
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
with Red Fang and Spoon Benders

Steel Pulse: Reggae Against Racism Tour
Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
with Eli-Mac

Charles Wesley Godwin: The Christian Name Tour
Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.
with Colby Acuff

BossMan Dlow
Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
with Yung Miami and Bally Baby

Related

Nine Vicious: A Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.

Little Stranger
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
with Tropidelic, Jarv and Damn Skippy

Atmosphere & Friends
Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:45 p.m.
with The Pharcyde, DJ Abilities, Abstract Rude and Plain Ole Bill

Hulvey: Could Be Tonight Tour
Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
with indie tribe and Kijan Boone

Related

Oliver Tree: Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World’s First World Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

Anees
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Black Veil Brides: Vindicatour US 2026
Thursday, Aug. 27, 6:35 p.m.
with Caskets, Archers and Holy Wars

Channel Tres: The Enigma Tour
Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.
with Yamagucci

Related

Kamelot: Dark Asylum World Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
with Visions of Atlantis and Frozen Crown

Thievery Corporation
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Airborne Toxic Event: The Way Home 20 Year Anniversary Tour
Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Slayyyter: Wor$T Girl in the World Tour
Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Related

Peter Hook and the Light: North American Tour 2026
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Members of MUNA pose for a promotional portrait. The indie pop band is scheduled to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix in 2026.
MUNA is scheduled to bring its Gets So Hot Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Sept. 17.

Live Nation

MUNA: Gets So Hot Tour
Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Starbomb: Probably The Only Tour Ever
Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
with Epic Rap Battles of History

Related

Paris Paloma: The Fatal Flaw Tour
Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

The Midnight: Time Machines
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

Kelela: New Avatar Live
Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Bilmuri: Kinda Hard Tour
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
with Knuckle Puck

Related

French Police
Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
with Social Order

Sammy Rae and the Friends
Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
with Melt

JPEGMAFIA: the Experimental Rap Tour
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
with redveil and matt proxy

Julieta Venegas: Norteña US Tour 2026
Monday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Related

Tinlicker: North America Tour 2026
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:45 p.m.

Palace: USA & Canada Tour 2026
Thursday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m.

Cavetown: Running With Scissors Tour
Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
with Chloe Moriondo

President: North American Campaign 2026
Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
with Cenobia and Showing Teeth

Related

Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg
Monday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
with Crowbar, Left to Suffer and Deteriorot

Madeon: Victory Live Tour
Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Nekrogoblikon
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with Aborted and Signs of the Swarm and Party Cannon

Switchfoot: Forever Now Tour
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
with Anberlin

Related

Basement
Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
with Momma, Big Boy and Febuary

Boy Harsher
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
with True Blue and Kassie Krut

Thee Sinseers: Love Stories Tour
Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
with The Charities

Daniel Sloss: Bitter Tour
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

Related

Alvaro Diaz
Monday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

6LACK
Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
with Eem Triplin

Whethan: Warehouse.wavs Tour
Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

RØZ: Se Esta Haciendo Tarde
Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Related

Periphery: A Pale White Dot US Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.
with Ne Obliviscaris, Greyhaven and Ando San

DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary
Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire

Band of Horses
Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

El Tri
Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

Matt Hansen: The Orchid Tour
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Whitechapel: 20th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
with Chelsea Grin, The Acacia Strain and Netherwalker

Nimino: Keep Me Awake Tour
Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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