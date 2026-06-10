Every concert announced at The Van Buren in 2026 (so far)

Concertgoers watch a live performance inside The Van Buren, one of downtown Phoenix's most popular concert venues.

The Van Buren is not only one of downtown Phoenix’s most popular concert destinations, its also a vibe.

The 20,000-square-foot venue at Third Avenue and Van Buren Street occupies the historic Phoenix Motor Company building, which was revamped into a stylish live music and nightlife hub in 2017

Over the last decade, The Van Buren has served up rock, hip-hop, Latin and EDM shows multiple nights of the week inside its 1,800-person main room. This year alone, the venue has already hosted gigs by DEVO, Snow Tha Product and The Strumbellas.

The rest of The Van Buren’s 2026 concert calendar is just as stacked. T.I., Passion Pit, JPEGMAFIA, Madeon and Band of Horses are among the artists scheduled to perform at the venue. Here’s every concert announced so far for 2026.

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T.I. performs during a live appearance in 2019. The Grammy-winning rapper is scheduled to bring his King Succession Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on July 8. Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty

The Van Buren 2026 concert schedule

The Altons: Show You Love Tour

Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.

with Introverted Funk

Rx Bandits: And The Battle Begun 20th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.

with Maps & Atlases

Related Rush is back and dazzling fans on new Fifty Something Tour

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Toadies: The Charmer Tour

Wednesday, June 17, 7 p.m.

with Local H and Sparta

3BallMTY

Thursday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Audrey Hobert: The Staircase to Stardom Tour

Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

Jessica Audiffred

Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Related Looking back at Rush as their new tour begins

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idobi Radio Summer School

Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m.

with Chase Petra, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play and Honey Revenge

Electric feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party

Friday, June 26, 2026 • 9:30 PM

Bop to the Top

Saturday, June 27, 9 p.m.

Dance Gavin Dance

Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

with Wolf & Bear, Horse the Band and Novelists

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Kail Lowry: Fatherless Behavior Tour

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.

T.I.: The King Succession Tour

Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m.

with Domani and King Harris

42 Dugg and Babyface Ray: 4 the Trenches Tour

Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m.

with Skilla Baby and Peezy

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Friday, July 10, 8 p.m.

with Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band

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Club 90’s Presents: BTS Night

Saturday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.

Live From Laurel Canyon

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Chris Travis

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Louie TheSinger

Wednesday, July 22, 8 p.m.

Related Goldrush Music Festival in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

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Gasolina Reggaetón Party

Saturday, July 25, 9 p.m.

Flyleaf and Lacey Sturm: 20th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Chance Peña

Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m.

The Marvelous Miss Gender feat. Bosco

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Related Gin Blossoms will play the Arizona State Fair in October

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The Pretty Reckless: Dear God Tour

Sunday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.

with Paris Jackson and doug.

John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour

Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

Passion Pit: The Pretty Penny Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m.

with Arden Jones

Calle 24: Eterno Tour

Thursday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.

Related The only thing better than the music at the Phoenix Pitbull concert was the fans

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Poppy is scheduled to bring the Constantly Nowhere Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Aug. 8. Sam McGuire

Poppy: Constantly Nowhere Tour

Saturday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Siddhartha: Tu y Yo y Tour

Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Jutes: Smile You’re on Tour

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

with In Color and wilt

Related Gracie Abrams announces world tour with Glendale stop

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The Sword

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

with Red Fang and Spoon Benders

Steel Pulse: Reggae Against Racism Tour

Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

with Eli-Mac

Charles Wesley Godwin: The Christian Name Tour

Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

with Colby Acuff

BossMan Dlow

Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

with Yung Miami and Bally Baby

Related Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix announces 2026 lineup

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Nine Vicious: A Tour

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.

Little Stranger

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.

with Tropidelic, Jarv and Damn Skippy

Atmosphere & Friends

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:45 p.m.

with The Pharcyde, DJ Abilities, Abstract Rude and Plain Ole Bill

Hulvey: Could Be Tonight Tour

Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

with indie tribe and Kijan Boone

Related Phoenix Symphony closes season with Kendrick Lamar classical mashup

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Oliver Tree: Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World’s First World Tour

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

Anees

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Black Veil Brides: Vindicatour US 2026

Thursday, Aug. 27, 6:35 p.m.

with Caskets, Archers and Holy Wars

Channel Tres: The Enigma Tour

Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.

with Yamagucci

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Kamelot: Dark Asylum World Tour

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

with Visions of Atlantis and Frozen Crown

Thievery Corporation

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Airborne Toxic Event: The Way Home 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Slayyyter: Wor$T Girl in the World Tour

Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

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Peter Hook and the Light: North American Tour 2026

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

MUNA is scheduled to bring its Gets So Hot Tour to The Van Buren in Phoenix on Sept. 17. Live Nation

MUNA: Gets So Hot Tour

Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Starbomb: Probably The Only Tour Ever

Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

with Epic Rap Battles of History

Related Niall Horan Phoenix concert set for spring 2027

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Paris Paloma: The Fatal Flaw Tour

Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

The Midnight: Time Machines

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

Kelela: New Avatar Live

Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Bilmuri: Kinda Hard Tour

Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

with Knuckle Puck

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French Police

Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.

with Social Order

Sammy Rae and the Friends

Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

with Melt

JPEGMAFIA: the Experimental Rap Tour

Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

with redveil and matt proxy

Julieta Venegas: Norteña US Tour 2026

Monday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Related Morrissey announces Tempe concert in fall 2026

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Tinlicker: North America Tour 2026

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:45 p.m.

Palace: USA & Canada Tour 2026

Thursday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m.

Cavetown: Running With Scissors Tour

Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

with Chloe Moriondo

President: North American Campaign 2026

Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

with Cenobia and Showing Teeth

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Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg

Monday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.

with Crowbar, Left to Suffer and Deteriorot

Madeon: Victory Live Tour

Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Nekrogoblikon

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

with Aborted and Signs of the Swarm and Party Cannon

Switchfoot: Forever Now Tour

Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

with Anberlin

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Basement

Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

with Momma, Big Boy and Febuary

Boy Harsher

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

with True Blue and Kassie Krut

Thee Sinseers: Love Stories Tour

Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

with The Charities

Daniel Sloss: Bitter Tour

Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

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Alvaro Diaz

Monday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

6LACK

Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

with Eem Triplin

Whethan: Warehouse.wavs Tour

Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

RØZ: Se Esta Haciendo Tarde

Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

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Periphery: A Pale White Dot US Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.

with Ne Obliviscaris, Greyhaven and Ando San

DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary

Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

with Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire

Band of Horses

Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

El Tri

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

Matt Hansen: The Orchid Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Whitechapel: 20th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

with Chelsea Grin, The Acacia Strain and Netherwalker

Nimino: Keep Me Awake Tour

Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.