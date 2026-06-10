Every concert announced at The Van Buren in 2026 (so far)

Audio By Carbonatix
The Van Buren is not only one of downtown Phoenix’s most popular concert destinations, its also a vibe.
The 20,000-square-foot venue at Third Avenue and Van Buren Street occupies the historic Phoenix Motor Company building, which was revamped into a stylish live music and nightlife hub in 2017
Over the last decade, The Van Buren has served up rock, hip-hop, Latin and EDM shows multiple nights of the week inside its 1,800-person main room. This year alone, the venue has already hosted gigs by DEVO, Snow Tha Product and The Strumbellas.
The rest of The Van Buren’s 2026 concert calendar is just as stacked. T.I., Passion Pit, JPEGMAFIA, Madeon and Band of Horses are among the artists scheduled to perform at the venue. Here’s every concert announced so far for 2026.
The Van Buren 2026 concert schedule
The Altons: Show You Love Tour
Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.
with Introverted Funk
Rx Bandits: And The Battle Begun 20th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.
with Maps & Atlases
Toadies: The Charmer Tour
Wednesday, June 17, 7 p.m.
with Local H and Sparta
3BallMTY
Thursday, June 18, 8 p.m.
Audrey Hobert: The Staircase to Stardom Tour
Friday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.
Jessica Audiffred
Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m.
idobi Radio Summer School
Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m.
with Chase Petra, South Arcade, Winona Fighter, Games We Play and Honey Revenge
Electric feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party
Friday, June 26, 2026 • 9:30 PM
Bop to the Top
Saturday, June 27, 9 p.m.
Dance Gavin Dance
Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.
with Wolf & Bear, Horse the Band and Novelists
Kail Lowry: Fatherless Behavior Tour
Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.
T.I.: The King Succession Tour
Wednesday, July 8, 8 p.m.
with Domani and King Harris
42 Dugg and Babyface Ray: 4 the Trenches Tour
Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m.
with Skilla Baby and Peezy
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Friday, July 10, 8 p.m.
with Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band
Club 90’s Presents: BTS Night
Saturday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.
Live From Laurel Canyon
Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.
Chris Travis
Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Louie TheSinger
Wednesday, July 22, 8 p.m.
Gasolina Reggaetón Party
Saturday, July 25, 9 p.m.
Flyleaf and Lacey Sturm: 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, July 28, 7 p.m.
Chance Peña
Wednesday, July 29, 8 p.m.
The Marvelous Miss Gender feat. Bosco
Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.
The Pretty Reckless: Dear God Tour
Sunday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.
with Paris Jackson and doug.
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
Passion Pit: The Pretty Penny Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m.
with Arden Jones
Calle 24: Eterno Tour
Thursday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.
Poppy: Constantly Nowhere Tour
Saturday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Siddhartha: Tu y Yo y Tour
Sunday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.
Jutes: Smile You’re on Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.
with In Color and wilt
The Sword
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
with Red Fang and Spoon Benders
Steel Pulse: Reggae Against Racism Tour
Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
with Eli-Mac
Charles Wesley Godwin: The Christian Name Tour
Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.
with Colby Acuff
BossMan Dlow
Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
with Yung Miami and Bally Baby
Nine Vicious: A Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
Little Stranger
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
with Tropidelic, Jarv and Damn Skippy
Atmosphere & Friends
Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:45 p.m.
with The Pharcyde, DJ Abilities, Abstract Rude and Plain Ole Bill
Hulvey: Could Be Tonight Tour
Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
with indie tribe and Kijan Boone
Oliver Tree: Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World’s First World Tour
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.
Anees
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.
Black Veil Brides: Vindicatour US 2026
Thursday, Aug. 27, 6:35 p.m.
with Caskets, Archers and Holy Wars
Channel Tres: The Enigma Tour
Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m.
with Yamagucci
Kamelot: Dark Asylum World Tour
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
with Visions of Atlantis and Frozen Crown
Thievery Corporation
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
The Airborne Toxic Event: The Way Home 20 Year Anniversary Tour
Sunday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Slayyyter: Wor$T Girl in the World Tour
Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.
Peter Hook and the Light: North American Tour 2026
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
MUNA: Gets So Hot Tour
Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
Starbomb: Probably The Only Tour Ever
Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
with Epic Rap Battles of History
Paris Paloma: The Fatal Flaw Tour
Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
The Midnight: Time Machines
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
Kelela: New Avatar Live
Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
Bilmuri: Kinda Hard Tour
Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
with Knuckle Puck
French Police
Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
with Social Order
Sammy Rae and the Friends
Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
with Melt
JPEGMAFIA: the Experimental Rap Tour
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
with redveil and matt proxy
Julieta Venegas: Norteña US Tour 2026
Monday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
Tinlicker: North America Tour 2026
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:45 p.m.
Palace: USA & Canada Tour 2026
Thursday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m.
Cavetown: Running With Scissors Tour
Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
with Chloe Moriondo
President: North American Campaign 2026
Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
with Cenobia and Showing Teeth
Dying Fetus and Sanguisugabogg
Monday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
with Crowbar, Left to Suffer and Deteriorot
Madeon: Victory Live Tour
Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
Nekrogoblikon
Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
with Aborted and Signs of the Swarm and Party Cannon
Switchfoot: Forever Now Tour
Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
with Anberlin
Basement
Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
with Momma, Big Boy and Febuary
Boy Harsher
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
with True Blue and Kassie Krut
Thee Sinseers: Love Stories Tour
Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
with The Charities
Daniel Sloss: Bitter Tour
Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Alvaro Diaz
Monday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
6LACK
Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
with Eem Triplin
Whethan: Warehouse.wavs Tour
Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
RØZ: Se Esta Haciendo Tarde
Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Periphery: A Pale White Dot US Tour
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.
with Ne Obliviscaris, Greyhaven and Ando San
DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary
Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire
Band of Horses
Monday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
El Tri
Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
Matt Hansen: The Orchid Tour
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Whitechapel: 20th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
with Chelsea Grin, The Acacia Strain and Netherwalker
Nimino: Keep Me Awake Tour
Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.