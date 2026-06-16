Arizona State Fair adds Becky G, The Offspring to 2026 concert lineup

Latin pop star Becky G is scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Friday, Oct. 9, as part of the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series.

The Arizona State Fair 2026 concert lineup just got bigger.

On Monday, fair officials announced that pop star Becky G and punk/alt-rock band The Offspring are joining the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series.

The two acts join a growing list of artists scheduled to perform during this year’s Arizona State Fair, which runs weekends from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.

Becky G will play the fair on Friday, Oct. 9. The Offspring are scheduled to perform on Friday, Oct. 16.

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Both concerts start at 7 p.m. inside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum and won’t feature opening acts.

It’s the first time The Offspring, best known for a string of ‘‘’90s rock hits, has played the Arizona State Fair.

Becky G, the Grammy-nominated pop singer behind such multiplatinum singles as “Shower” and “Mayores,” previously performed at the fair back in 2019 and 2023.

The Offspring performing at a 2025 concert in Phoenix. The rock band makes its Arizona State Fair debut in October. Neil Schwartz Photography

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Arizona State Fair 2026 concert lineup

State fair concerts featuring marquee artists have been shaking the walls of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the fairgrounds since the 1960s.

The rosters of legendary artists and bands who have played the fair over the decades is both enormous and legendary. Names like Bob Dylan, Nirvana, Green Day, Korn, Snoop Dogg and Johnny Cash have taken the state inside the Coliseum over the decades.

Earlier this month, state fair officials began announcing the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series lineup.

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Tempe rock icons Gin Blossoms are scheduled to perform on Friday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $58.09 to $107.53. Country music recording artist Russell Dickerson will play the fair on Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $53.97 to $92.08.

Additional concert announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

When do Arizona State Fair concert tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Gin Blossoms and Russell Dickerson are already available through the Arizona State Fair website.

Tickets for Becky G and The Offspring go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday via azstatefair.com/concerts. A presale for subscribers to the Fair Fandom newsletter begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reserved-seat upgrades are available for all four concerts. Each concert ticket also includes admission to the Arizona State Fair.