Concerts

Arizona Musicfest announces 2026-27 concert lineup. See who’s playing

Bill Murray, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald are among the stars coming to Arizona Musicfest's 2026-27 season.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 12, 2026
Bill Murray and German cellist Jan Vogler pose for a promotional photo ahead of their Arizona Musicfest appearance in Scottsdale.
Actor Bill Murray and German cellist Jan Vogler will bring their "New Worlds" project to Arizona Musicfest during the concert series' 2026-27 season.

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Most music festivals in metro Phoenix feature dozens of artists during a single weekend. Arizona Musicfest marches to the beat of its own drum.

Arizona Musicfest features an eclectic mix of genres, from rock and pop to jazz, swing and classical. The annual concert series brings 30 shows to Scottsdale venues like Highlands Church and La Casa de Cristo Church during its six-month season.

The Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 lineup was announced this week, and includes a star-studded list of names. Oscar-nominated actor Bill Murray, who brings his “New Worlds” project with German cellist Jan Vogler to Scottsdale, tops the list.

Jeremy Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward and Tony-winning vocalists Audra McDonald and Joshua Henry are also scheduled to perform.

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Editor's Picks

Tickets for Arizona Musicfest’s 2026-27 season, which runs from October to May, go on sale to the public on July 20. Here’s a complete rundown of every concert announced.

Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 concert lineup

Man of La Mancha”
Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25; performance times vary
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.

Revisiting Creedence
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Related

Frankie Moreno: Elvis for a Day
Monday, Nov. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Festival Chorus: American Voices
Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

The Sixties Show
Friday, Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Related

Human Nature: Christmas, Motown & More
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Neil Berg’s The ’70s Part 2
Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Jeremy Jordan
Thursday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Gil Shaham & Akira Eguchi: Beethoven Sonatas
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.
La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale

Related

Gravity: Three Wicked Voices feat. Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker
Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Audra McDonald
Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

World On a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway feat. Kate Kortum and David Marino
Monday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth is scheduled to perform at Highlands Church in Scottsdale on Feb. 5.

Gian Andrea di Stefano

Related

Kristin Chenoweth
Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends
Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

An Evening with Broadway’s Joshua Henry
Monday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Going Bacharach
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Related

Festival Orchestra: A Beethoven Celebration
Sunday, Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m.
Honoring the bicentenary of the legendary composer’s death

Festival Orchestra: Hollywood and the Sea
Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Cinematic & symphonic synergy

Festival Orchestra: Orchestra “Inside Out”
Friday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Classical magnificence and modern creativity

Festival Orchestra: Dvorak & Prokofiev
Sunday, Feb. 28, 3:00 p.m.
The finale of Festival Orchestra Week

Related

Daniel Emmet: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Lark, Roman & Meyer
Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Scott Bradlee and his Postmodern Jukebox

Braverijah Gregg

Postmodern Jukebox: The Future is Vintage World Tour
Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Related

Michael Feinstein: Hooray for Hollywood
Thursday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

The Boulevards
Saturday, March 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

The Doo Wop Project
Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Justin Hayward: The Voice of The Moody Blues
Sunday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Related

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Saturday, April 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

South Pacific
Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25; performance times vary
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

How to buy Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 tickets

Tickets to all Arizona Musicfest shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at azmusicfest.org. Donors can purchase tickets now. Prices vary by performance.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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