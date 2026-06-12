Arizona Musicfest announces 2026-27 concert lineup. See who’s playing

Audio By Carbonatix
Most music festivals in metro Phoenix feature dozens of artists during a single weekend. Arizona Musicfest marches to the beat of its own drum.
Arizona Musicfest features an eclectic mix of genres, from rock and pop to jazz, swing and classical. The annual concert series brings 30 shows to Scottsdale venues like Highlands Church and La Casa de Cristo Church during its six-month season.
The Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 lineup was announced this week, and includes a star-studded list of names. Oscar-nominated actor Bill Murray, who brings his “New Worlds” project with German cellist Jan Vogler to Scottsdale, tops the list.
Jeremy Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward and Tony-winning vocalists Audra McDonald and Joshua Henry are also scheduled to perform.
Tickets for Arizona Musicfest’s 2026-27 season, which runs from October to May, go on sale to the public on July 20. Here’s a complete rundown of every concert announced.
Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 concert lineup
“Man of La Mancha”
Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25; performance times vary
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.
Revisiting Creedence
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Frankie Moreno: Elvis for a Day
Monday, Nov. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Festival Chorus: American Voices
Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
The Sixties Show
Friday, Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Human Nature: Christmas, Motown & More
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Neil Berg’s The ’70s Part 2
Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Jeremy Jordan
Thursday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Gil Shaham & Akira Eguchi: Beethoven Sonatas
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.
La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale
Gravity: Three Wicked Voices feat. Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker
Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Audra McDonald
Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
World On a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway feat. Kate Kortum and David Marino
Monday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Kristin Chenoweth
Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends
Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
An Evening with Broadway’s Joshua Henry
Monday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Going Bacharach
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Festival Orchestra: A Beethoven Celebration
Sunday, Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m.
Honoring the bicentenary of the legendary composer’s death
Festival Orchestra: Hollywood and the Sea
Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Cinematic & symphonic synergy
Festival Orchestra: Orchestra “Inside Out”
Friday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Classical magnificence and modern creativity
Festival Orchestra: Dvorak & Prokofiev
Sunday, Feb. 28, 3:00 p.m.
The finale of Festival Orchestra Week
Daniel Emmet: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Lark, Roman & Meyer
Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Postmodern Jukebox: The Future is Vintage World Tour
Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Michael Feinstein: Hooray for Hollywood
Thursday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
The Boulevards
Saturday, March 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
The Doo Wop Project
Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Justin Hayward: The Voice of The Moody Blues
Sunday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Saturday, April 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
“South Pacific“
Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25; performance times vary
Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
How to buy Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 tickets
Tickets to all Arizona Musicfest shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at azmusicfest.org. Donors can purchase tickets now. Prices vary by performance.