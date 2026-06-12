Arizona Musicfest announces 2026-27 concert lineup. See who’s playing

Actor Bill Murray and German cellist Jan Vogler will bring their "New Worlds" project to Arizona Musicfest during the concert series' 2026-27 season.

Most music festivals in metro Phoenix feature dozens of artists during a single weekend. Arizona Musicfest marches to the beat of its own drum.

Arizona Musicfest features an eclectic mix of genres, from rock and pop to jazz, swing and classical. The annual concert series brings 30 shows to Scottsdale venues like Highlands Church and La Casa de Cristo Church during its six-month season.

The Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 lineup was announced this week, and includes a star-studded list of names. Oscar-nominated actor Bill Murray, who brings his “New Worlds” project with German cellist Jan Vogler to Scottsdale, tops the list.

Jeremy Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward and Tony-winning vocalists Audra McDonald and Joshua Henry are also scheduled to perform.

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Tickets for Arizona Musicfest’s 2026-27 season, which runs from October to May, go on sale to the public on July 20. Here’s a complete rundown of every concert announced.

Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 concert lineup

“Man of La Mancha”

Friday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 25; performance times vary

Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.

Revisiting Creedence

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

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Frankie Moreno: Elvis for a Day

Monday, Nov. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Festival Chorus: American Voices

Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.

Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

The Sixties Show

Friday, Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

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Human Nature: Christmas, Motown & More

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Neil Berg’s The ’70s Part 2

Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Jeremy Jordan

Thursday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Gil Shaham & Akira Eguchi: Beethoven Sonatas

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale

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Gravity: Three Wicked Voices feat. Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker

Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Audra McDonald

Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

World On a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway feat. Kate Kortum and David Marino

Monday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth is scheduled to perform at Highlands Church in Scottsdale on Feb. 5. Gian Andrea di Stefano

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Kristin Chenoweth

Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

New Worlds: Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends

Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

An Evening with Broadway’s Joshua Henry

Monday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Going Bacharach

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

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Festival Orchestra: A Beethoven Celebration

Sunday, Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Honoring the bicentenary of the legendary composer’s death

Festival Orchestra: Hollywood and the Sea

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Cinematic & symphonic synergy

Festival Orchestra: Orchestra “Inside Out”

Friday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Classical magnificence and modern creativity

Festival Orchestra: Dvorak & Prokofiev

Sunday, Feb. 28, 3:00 p.m.

The finale of Festival Orchestra Week

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Daniel Emmet: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Lark, Roman & Meyer

Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Scott Bradlee and his Postmodern Jukebox Braverijah Gregg

Postmodern Jukebox: The Future is Vintage World Tour

Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

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Michael Feinstein: Hooray for Hollywood

Thursday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

The Boulevards

Saturday, March 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

The Doo Wop Project

Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Justin Hayward: The Voice of The Moody Blues

Sunday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

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The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Saturday, April 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

“South Pacific“

Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25; performance times vary

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

How to buy Arizona Musicfest 2026-27 tickets

Tickets to all Arizona Musicfest shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at azmusicfest.org. Donors can purchase tickets now. Prices vary by performance.