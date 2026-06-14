Musician Oliver Tree is dead at 32, was set to play Phoenix this summer

News broke Sunday morning that eccentric and experimental musician, comedian, producer and filmmaker Oliver Tree, 32, has died.

Born Oliver Tree Nickell, he is one of six people dead after two helicopters collided in Rio de Janeiro on June 14.

The Associated Press reported that police said that Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash. Also, Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Tree was just two weeks into his massive The World’s First World Tour, which was set to stop at The Van Buren on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The tour was announced with more than 70 dates around the globe in 30 countries, all to promote his fourth album, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly,” which was released on April 24.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The Aug. 25 Phoenix concert would have been Tree’s fourth performance in the Valley. His earlier shows were Oct. 1, 2019, with Tommy Cash and NVDES at The Van Buren; Aug. 10, 2022, with JAWNY and Huddy at Arizona Financial Theatre; and March 30, 2024, at PHXLIGHTS: Supernova at Phoenix International Raceway.

Tree’s last concert was on June 6 at Studio Stage in São Paulo, Brazil. The venue paid tribute to the artist on its Instagram account:

“Today we received the news of Oliver Tree’s passing. We had the honor to welcome him on our stage and cherish forever the energy, talent and joy he brought to the Studio Stage. Our condolences to the family, friends, team and fans around the world. May your music, your legacy … continue to inspire generations.

“Rest in peace, Oliver.”

As of Sunday afternoon, there was no mention of Tree’s death on The Van Buren website, and tickets were still available for sale on Ticketmaster. Ticketholders are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for a refund.