Dial Up Festival is coming to metro Phoenix this fall. See the full lineup

Rapper Nelly is scheduled to headline Dial Up Festival at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler on Nov. 21.

Fans of Y2K-era hits in metro Phoenix have a new throwback music festival to add to their concert calendars this fall.

Dial Up Festival, a multi-city touring event that celebrates late ’90s and early 2000s crossover artists, comes to Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler on Nov. 21 with Nelly and Sugar Ray headlining.

The inaugural festival, which launches in Castaic, California, on Nov. 7, is fueled by rock, hip-hop, alternative and punk artists who dominated MTV and radio airplay during the turn of the millennium.

The lineup for the Dial Up Festival in Chandler also includes Alien Ant Farm, Smash Mouth, Warren G, Paul Wall, Unwritten Law and other hitmakers from the pre-streaming era.

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Alien Ant Farm is among the artists scheduled to perform at Dial Up Festival at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler on Nov. 21. K Baldes

Other stops on the festival’s inaugural three-city tour will feature bands like Lit and Buckcherry, whose hits were inescapable in the early 2000s.

Additional acts will be announced in the coming months.

The Dial Up Festival, which is being produced by Texas-based promoter CODA Entertainment, is built around nostalgia for the heyday of AIM, “TRL” and flip phones.

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Each stop will include curated themed bars, specialty cocktails, vendors, interactive games, photo ops and immersive experiences inspired by the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Festival-goers are also encouraged to embrace the theme and dress in fashion from the era. Bonus points if you want to bust out with some JNCO jeans, a trucker hat or frosted tips.

How much are Dial Up Festival tickets in Chandler?

Tickets for the Dial Up Festival in Chandler are available at dialupfest.com.

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General admission tickets cost $83.80 per person with fees included.

Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

VIP tickets for the Dial Up Festival start at $187.19 with fees.

VIP packages include a commemorative laminate, express entry, a dedicated main stage viewing area, access to an exclusive lounge with seating and other perks.

Gates open at 1 p.m. at the Dial Up Festival in Chandler. Performances will run until 10 p.m.