Phoenix will transform into a citywide music festival this weekend

Local cellists Carlito Stewart, far left, and Cameryn Baum, far right, perform aboard a Valley Metro Rail train during Make Music Phoenix in 2025. The 2026 edition of the event takes place Sunday, June 21.

Metro Phoenix is about to transform into a free citywide music festival this weekend, and everyone’s invited.

On Sunday, June 21, Valley residents will pick up instruments at dozens of local venues participating in Make Music Day in Phoenix, an annual celebration of songcraft and music-making.

Free concerts, hands-on workshops and interactive performances will take place at participating museums, libraries and cultural venues across the Valley.

Best of all, you don’t need to be a virtuoso or wunderkind to participate, as Make Music Phoenix events are open to all ages and skill levels.

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Make Music Phoenix participants take part in a community drum circle at Harmon Library in 2025. This year’s celebration returns on Sunday, June 21, with events across metro Phoenix. Make Music Phoenix

Make Music Day is a worldwide celebration that originated in France in 1982 and is held annually on June 21 in honor of the summer solstice. Metro Phoenix is one of more than 100 U.S. communities participating in the event.

This year’s Make Music Day festivities in Phoenix include activities and events at nearly 40 venues across the Valley.

Rosie’s House, a local music education nonprofit, is organizing more than a dozen Make Music Day events in Phoenix.

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Families can explore music experiences at Musical Instrument Museum, partake in Indigenous music and storytelling at Heard Museum or participate in all-ages sound workshops at Phoenix Center for the Arts. Local musicians will even perform on board Valley Metro Rail trains.

Make Music Day events will also take place in other Valley cities on Sunday. Tempe History Museum, for instance, offers the chance to strum ukuleles, while the West Valley Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise hosts a musical instrument petting zoo.

Here’s a complete rundown of Make Music Day 2026 events around metro Phoenix.

Violinist Lys Wainwright performs at Monsoon Market during Make Music Day Phoenix in 2025. Make Music Day

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Make Music Phoenix 2026 events

All events are free and open to all ages.

Arizona Opera, 1636 N. Central Ave.: Performances of “Ivory and Bow,” “Opera for Lunch” and Circle Singing take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Performances of “Ivory and Bow,” “Opera for Lunch” and Circle Singing take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be Kind Community Education Center, 731 Grand Ave.: Family dance classes featuring contemporary, hip-hop and musical theater tunes occur from 2 to 5 p.m.

Family dance classes featuring contemporary, hip-hop and musical theater tunes occur from 2 to 5 p.m. Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. Seventh St.: Sing, play and dance with interactive early childhood music exploration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sing, play and dance with interactive early childhood music exploration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fushicho Daiko Dojo, 925 Grand Ave.: Taiko drumming workshops and performances every 30 minutes from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Taiko drumming workshops and performances every 30 minutes from noon to 1:30 p.m. Greenwood Brewing, 922 N. Fifth St.: Local acoustic duo LuMar performs from 7 to 8 p.m.

Local acoustic duo LuMar performs from 7 to 8 p.m. Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave.: Indigenous music and storytelling by Hopi artist and musician Ryon Polequaptewa and Kiowa, Comanche and Tuscarora singer-songwriter Darryl Tonemah from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indigenous music and storytelling by Hopi artist and musician Ryon Polequaptewa and Kiowa, Comanche and Tuscarora singer-songwriter Darryl Tonemah from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monsoon Market, 3508 N. Seventh St., #140: Phoenix-based calligraffiti artist and musician Mario Garcia will be at the market from noon to 2 p.m.

Phoenix-based calligraffiti artist and musician Mario Garcia will be at the market from noon to 2 p.m. Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.: Family-friendly activities with hands-on music experiences, gallery access and free admission for those who RSVP in advance. Times vary.

Family-friendly activities with hands-on music experiences, gallery access and free admission for those who RSVP in advance. Times vary. Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. Third St.: All-ages interactive music discovery workshops with producers and audio engineers from noon to 2 p.m.

All-ages interactive music discovery workshops with producers and audio engineers from noon to 2 p.m. Phoenix Conservatory of Music, 1316 E. Cheery Lynn Road: A community open mic night takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A community open mic night takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pickers Playground at Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., #1170: DJ Wolvie performs at this indoor retro market from noon to 6 p.m.

DJ Wolvie performs at this indoor retro market from noon to 6 p.m. Rosie’s House, 919 E. Jefferson St.: A kickoff celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of Rosie’s House with free breakfast, family-friendly activities and music by Mariachi Hermanas del Corazón runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

A kickoff celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of Rosie’s House with free breakfast, family-friendly activities and music by Mariachi Hermanas del Corazón runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Spaces of Opportunity, 1200 W. Vineyard Road: A community jam hosted by Conscious Capital Collective takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A community jam hosted by Conscious Capital Collective takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Strip Mall, 3508 N. Seventh St.: DJ Trip Hazard plays an all-vinyl set from 10 a.m. to noon.

DJ Trip Hazard plays an all-vinyl set from 10 a.m. to noon. Thunderbird Arts Center, 1106 E. Grovers Ave.: Activities like rhythm and movement exercises, interactive piano games and make-your-own instrument sessions take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Activities like rhythm and movement exercises, interactive piano games and make-your-own instrument sessions take place from noon to 2 p.m. Valley Metro Rail: Acoustic duo LuMar performs onboard a southbound B Line train departing the 19th Avenue and Camelback Road station at 4 p.m.

Acoustic duo LuMar performs onboard a southbound B Line train departing the 19th Avenue and Camelback Road station at 4 p.m. Xico at Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., #1130: Hands-on music-making, DIY instrument crafts, workshops with Julian G. Davis and live music by Dratini on the Rocks and other local acts from noon to 5 p.m.

Make Music Phoenix participants take part in a hands-on music workshop in 2025. Make Music Phoenix