Phoenix will transform into a citywide music festival this weekend

Audio By Carbonatix
Metro Phoenix is about to transform into a free citywide music festival this weekend, and everyone’s invited.
On Sunday, June 21, Valley residents will pick up instruments at dozens of local venues participating in Make Music Day in Phoenix, an annual celebration of songcraft and music-making.
Free concerts, hands-on workshops and interactive performances will take place at participating museums, libraries and cultural venues across the Valley.
Best of all, you don’t need to be a virtuoso or wunderkind to participate, as Make Music Phoenix events are open to all ages and skill levels.
Make Music Day is a worldwide celebration that originated in France in 1982 and is held annually on June 21 in honor of the summer solstice. Metro Phoenix is one of more than 100 U.S. communities participating in the event.
This year’s Make Music Day festivities in Phoenix include activities and events at nearly 40 venues across the Valley.
Rosie’s House, a local music education nonprofit, is organizing more than a dozen Make Music Day events in Phoenix.
Families can explore music experiences at Musical Instrument Museum, partake in Indigenous music and storytelling at Heard Museum or participate in all-ages sound workshops at Phoenix Center for the Arts. Local musicians will even perform on board Valley Metro Rail trains.
Make Music Day events will also take place in other Valley cities on Sunday. Tempe History Museum, for instance, offers the chance to strum ukuleles, while the West Valley Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise hosts a musical instrument petting zoo.
Here’s a complete rundown of Make Music Day 2026 events around metro Phoenix.
Make Music Phoenix 2026 events
All events are free and open to all ages.
- Arizona Opera, 1636 N. Central Ave.: Performances of “Ivory and Bow,” “Opera for Lunch” and Circle Singing take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Be Kind Community Education Center, 731 Grand Ave.: Family dance classes featuring contemporary, hip-hop and musical theater tunes occur from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. Seventh St.: Sing, play and dance with interactive early childhood music exploration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fushicho Daiko Dojo, 925 Grand Ave.: Taiko drumming workshops and performances every 30 minutes from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Greenwood Brewing, 922 N. Fifth St.: Local acoustic duo LuMar performs from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave.: Indigenous music and storytelling by Hopi artist and musician Ryon Polequaptewa and Kiowa, Comanche and Tuscarora singer-songwriter Darryl Tonemah from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monsoon Market, 3508 N. Seventh St., #140: Phoenix-based calligraffiti artist and musician Mario Garcia will be at the market from noon to 2 p.m.
- Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.: Family-friendly activities with hands-on music experiences, gallery access and free admission for those who RSVP in advance. Times vary.
- Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. Third St.: All-ages interactive music discovery workshops with producers and audio engineers from noon to 2 p.m.
- Phoenix Conservatory of Music, 1316 E. Cheery Lynn Road: A community open mic night takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Pickers Playground at Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., #1170: DJ Wolvie performs at this indoor retro market from noon to 6 p.m.
- Rosie’s House, 919 E. Jefferson St.: A kickoff celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of Rosie’s House with free breakfast, family-friendly activities and music by Mariachi Hermanas del Corazón runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Spaces of Opportunity, 1200 W. Vineyard Road: A community jam hosted by Conscious Capital Collective takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Strip Mall, 3508 N. Seventh St.: DJ Trip Hazard plays an all-vinyl set from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Thunderbird Arts Center, 1106 E. Grovers Ave.: Activities like rhythm and movement exercises, interactive piano games and make-your-own instrument sessions take place from noon to 2 p.m.
- Valley Metro Rail: Acoustic duo LuMar performs onboard a southbound B Line train departing the 19th Avenue and Camelback Road station at 4 p.m.
- Xico at Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St., #1130: Hands-on music-making, DIY instrument crafts, workshops with Julian G. Davis and live music by Dratini on the Rocks and other local acts from noon to 5 p.m.
- Arizona Broadway Theater, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria: Local troupe The 602 Stage performs a musical theater revue from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 W. Monroe Ave., Buckeye: The Onomatopoeia Orchestra presents an interactive, experimental musical performance from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Cafecito Coffee House, 9353 W. Van Buren St., #2, Tolleson: Vocalist and pianist Ella Girard performs at 11 a.m. and DJ Piña plays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Civic Center Library, 11350 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale: Brio Music Studio presents a student showcase from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Desert Diamond Casino, 9431 W. Northern Ave., Glendale: The Nite Life Band performs in the Winner’s Sports Bar from 7 to 11 p.m.
- El Mirage Senior Center, 14010 N. El Mirage Road, El Mirage: PJ Skates performs pop songs and musical theater tunes from noon to 1 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Alex Franco from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Gilbert Historical Museum, 10 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert: Local musicians can take the stage during Making Music at the Museum from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Glendale Foothills Library: 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale: The Phoenix Old Time Music Society hosts a traditional music jam from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Irish Wolfhound, 16811 N. Litchfield Road, #102, Surprise: The Good Old Days Band performs from 8 to 10 p.m.
- La Perla, 5723 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale: Deborah Dominguez performs at noon, followed by The Frequency Principle at 2 p.m., The Davis-Maynard Duo at 3 p.m. and Kai Young at 4 p.m.
- Las Cazuelas, 210 N. Avondale Blvd., #104, Avondale: Smooth jazz guitarist Jay Soto performs from 11 a.m. to noon, with the T-Town Trio from noon to 2 p.m.
- Peoria Public Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria: Open mic in the Willow Room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Roma23, 9118 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson: Bluegrass folk singer-songwriter Ed R. performs from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Sam Garcia Library, 495 E. Western Ave., Avondale: Local pianist Eric Fish plays from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Sierra Winds, 17300 N. 88th Ave., Peoria: The Hometown Heroes Barbershop Quartet performs from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Tap Savvy, 13000 W. Indian School Road, Suite A-6, Litchfield Park: Local vocalist Michael Cacanindin sings pop songs from 5 to 6 p.m.
- Tap2 Taproom, 745 N. 114th Ave., #101, Avondale: Guitarist Carlos Garibaldi and singer Sarina Hernandez perform from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, Tempe: The “Uke Therapy” workshop from noon to 3 p.m. offers the chance for reflection, mindfulness and learning how to strum a ukulele.
- Tolleson Senior Center, 9555 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson: The Jimmy Davis Music Student Showcase runs from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a revue of songs from “The Wizard of Oz” musical.
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Surprise, 17540 N. Avenue of the Arts, Surprise: Kenny and Lanelle present their Boom! Piano and Percussion participatory music performance from 1 to 2 p.m.
- West Valley Arts Council HQ Gallery, 10125 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City: A musical instrument petting zoo takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a drum jam from noon to 1 p.m.
- Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Lee Perreira performs blues-infused tunes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.