Every Chase Field concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Fans fill the floor at Chase Field in Phoenix during the November Nights music festival in 2024. The stadium's 2026 concert calendar includes major tours.

Chase Field isn’t just for baseball. Whenever the Arizona Diamondbacks aren’t taking the field for baseball action, the 48,633-seat venue in downtown Phoenix is home to stadium-sized concerts and music festivals.

First opened in 1998 as Bank One Ballpark, the stadium at Jefferson and Seventh streets has hosted plenty of iconic artists and legendary bands.

Over the past 28 years, Green Day, Joan Jett, Elton John, Bad Bunny, Kenny Chesney, Black Sabbath and P!nk have each brought their tours to Chase Field. Postgame concerts put on by the Diamondbacks have featured names like Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Smash Mouth, The All American Rejects and Switchfoot.

Chase Field is also home to Hondo Rodeo Fest, the annual three-day event mixing country music performances with professional rodeo competition.

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Chase Field in downtown Phoenix hosts Arizona Diamondbacks games, major concert tours and other large-scale events throughout the year. Alan Stark/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

Concerts at Chase Field match the scale of the stadium itself. Sprawling crowds and enormous stage productions make for an epic atmosphere unlike most other music venues in the Valley, and not just because there’s a swimming pool inside.

Chase Field’s 2026 concert schedule includes a mix of postgame performances, big-ticket tours and festivals. My Chemical Romance is bringing its Black Parade tour in September while regional Mexican act Fuerza Rigda packs the place in July and Hondo Rodeo Fest returns this fall.

Here’s the full schedule for Chase Field with every show announced at the stadium this year.

advertisement advertisement

My Chemical Romance brings The Black Parade tour to Chase Field on Sept. 6, 2026. Claire Marie Vogel

Chase Field 2026 concert schedule

Fuerza Regida: This is Our Dream Stadium Tour 2026

Sunday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Jhayco postgame concert

Friday, Aug. 7, following the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game at 6:40 p.m.

advertisement

Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m.

with Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda

Faith & Family Night: Matthew West postgame concert

Friday, Aug. 21, following the Diamondbacks vs. Reds game at 6:40 p.m.

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 2026

Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

with Jimmy Eat World

The Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026

Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.

with Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd