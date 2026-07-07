Concerts

Every Chase Field concert announced for 2026 (so far)

Postgame concerts, stadium tours and a country music festival fill Chase Field's 2026 calendar.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 7, 2026
Fans cheer and hold up their phones during the November Nights music festival at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix in 2024.
Fans fill the floor at Chase Field in Phoenix during the November Nights music festival in 2024. The stadium's 2026 concert calendar includes major tours.

Neil Schwartz Photography
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Chase Field isn’t just for baseball. Whenever the Arizona Diamondbacks aren’t taking the field for baseball action, the 48,633-seat venue in downtown Phoenix is home to stadium-sized concerts and music festivals.

First opened in 1998 as Bank One Ballpark, the stadium at Jefferson and Seventh streets has hosted plenty of iconic artists and legendary bands.

Over the past 28 years, Green Day, Joan Jett, Elton John, Bad Bunny, Kenny Chesney, Black Sabbath and P!nk have each brought their tours to Chase Field. Postgame concerts put on by the Diamondbacks have featured names like Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Smash Mouth, The All American Rejects and Switchfoot.

Chase Field is also home to Hondo Rodeo Fest, the annual three-day event mixing country music performances with professional rodeo competition.

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Chase Field is illuminated at night in downtown Phoenix. The stadium hosts Arizona Diamondbacks games, concerts and other major events.
Chase Field in downtown Phoenix hosts Arizona Diamondbacks games, major concert tours and other large-scale events throughout the year.

Alan Stark/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

Concerts at Chase Field match the scale of the stadium itself. Sprawling crowds and enormous stage productions make for an epic atmosphere unlike most other music venues in the Valley, and not just because there’s a swimming pool inside.

Chase Field’s 2026 concert schedule includes a mix of postgame performances, big-ticket tours and festivals. My Chemical Romance is bringing its Black Parade tour in September while regional Mexican act Fuerza Rigda packs the place in July and Hondo Rodeo Fest returns this fall.

Here’s the full schedule for Chase Field with every show announced at the stadium this year.

Related

My Chemical Romance brings The Black Parade tour to Chase Field on Sept. 6, 2026.

Claire Marie Vogel

Chase Field 2026 concert schedule

Fuerza Regida: This is Our Dream Stadium Tour 2026
Sunday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Jhayco postgame concert
Friday, Aug. 7, following the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game at 6:40 p.m.

Related

Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m.
with Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda

Faith & Family Night: Matthew West postgame concert
Friday, Aug. 21, following the Diamondbacks vs. Reds game at 6:40 p.m.

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade 2026
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
with Jimmy Eat World

The Hondo Rodeo Fest 2026
Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.
with Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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