Free summer concerts return to Chandler. See the lineup

Arizona singer-songwriter Ang Sirena is among the artists featured in Chandler Center for the Arts' free summer concert series.

Provided by Chandler Center for the Arts

With concert tickets costing more than ever these days, Chandler Center for the Arts is offering local music lovers some relief.

The iconic East Valley venue’s free summer concert series returns in July and August with five Friday nights of performances by Ang Sirena, Medio Pinto and other Arizona acts.

Chandler Center for the Arts is closed for renovations until mid-autumn, so the concert series will be held at the Chandler Community Center, 125 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler. The series kicks off on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with performances every Friday night through Aug. 21.

Admission to each show is free, though advance RSVPs are encouraged. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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So who’s taking the stage at Chandler Community Center this summer? The 2026 lineup for Chandler Center for the Arts’ free summer concert series includes a mix of Irish folk, Latin rock, reggae, soul and R&B performances by Arizona artists.

Sirena kicks off the concert series on July 24. The Filipino-American singer-songwriter infuses neo-soul and R&B into her silky sound and has released a few albums since her 2023 debut.

The members of local Irish/Celtic act Stilicho the Band. Provided by Chandler Center for the Arts

Others standout artists playing CCA this summer are Medio Pinto, a local ensemble known for their mix of world music and Latin soul, and southwestern rockers JD Nash and the Rash of Cash.

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Traditional Irish folk act Stilicho the Band, which features more than a dozen musicians, will also perform.

In addition to showcasing local talents, Chandler Center for the Arts’ free summer concerts will include a couple of perks. Patrons take advantage of an exclusive 50% discount on select upcoming CCA performances.

Chandler Center for the Arts’ free summer concert series 2026 lineup

Here’s the full schedule for CCA’s summertime concerts at Chandler Community Center:

Ang Sirena: Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. (neo-soul, alternative R&B)

The Conveyors: Friday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. (regae-rock)

JD Nash and the Rash of Cash: Friday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. (southwestern rock)

Medio Pinto Band: Friday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. (Latin/world music)

Stilicho the Band: Friday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. (traditional Irish/Celtic music)

For more live music in the Valley, check out the Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar.