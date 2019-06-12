The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

It's time to make plans. This week, you can celebrate Pride Month during One Night Only, check out custom automobiles and motorcycles at Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show, or channel your energy during Lunar Flow Full Moon Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Scene from Phoenix Theatre Company's take on the musical Once.

Once

A musician plays gigs in the local pub at night, but pays the bills with an uninspiring day job. It’s a familiar tale, but it gets a fresh twist in the musical Once, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2012. Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 North Central Avenue, will perform the musical with a cast that includes Kyle Sorrell as Guy and Michelle Chin as Girl. They’re the characters whose emotional baggage takes the musical to beautiful heights, elevating the transformative power of music and unexpected encounters along the way. Check it out on Thursday, June 13, when the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $56. While you’re there, take a peek at the entryway that’s being transformed to honor famed director Steven Spielberg, or explore cocktail and bite options at the company’s bar and bistro. Lynn Trimble

Cozy little spot to enjoy some poetry at The Lost Leaf.

Phoenix Poetry Slam

It’s been nearly 50 years since Phoebe Snow sang “Poetry Man,” revealing one of pop’s most distinct voices of her generation. It’s still a moving reminder of poetry’s power amid quiet moments and community gatherings. Take a foray into the local poetry scene with Lawn Gnome Publishing, which is presenting a free Phoenix Poetry Slam for the age 21-plus set at The Lost Leaf, 914 North Fifth Street, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. You’ll see 15 poets compete in three rounds judged by randomly selected audience members. And you can linger to enjoy drinks or increase your circle of literary friends. Stay after for ’80s and ’90s dance music by Thump Daze, or explore art by local creatives exhibited inside the bohemian staple of the local culture scene. Visit Lawn Gnome Publishing on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

Scene from the film Mad Max: Fury Road.

Max Mad: Fury Road

Try a little thought experiment if you feel like the age of Trump is taking its toll. Read the following description for the 2015 sci-fi fantasy film Mad Max: Fury Road posted on the FilmBar website, taking note of how eerily familiar it feels nowadays: “An apocalyptic story set in the furthest reaches of our planet, a stark desert landscape there humanity is broken, and almost everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life.” Uncanny, right? FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, is screening the film at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Tickets are $9.95, which includes a post-film discussion with ASU faculty member Matthew Sandoval, an expert in race and democracy (and former art critic) who’ll also share a bit about the film’s political and social context before the film rolls. Lynn Trimble

Star Wars Trilogy

The subject of family dysfunction and its effects on a galaxy far, far away is explored in the original Star Wars trilogy. The movies, marketed as science-fiction films, explored the emotional and physical damage that father Darth Vader inflicted on his twin children. All three of these ground-breaking dramas are playing this weekend on Roosevelt Row.

A New Hope starts at 7 and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, with The Empire Strikes Back screening at 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Return of the Jedishowing at 5 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Single screening tickets are $25 and a weekend pass is $60. Jason Keil

Check out this Erika Jaynes mural when you're in downtown Mesa.

Second Friday

The Mesa Film Festival is gearing up for its inaugural edition in October by bringing a film focus to the Second Friday festivities in downtown Mesa on Friday, June 14. Along with checking out the three films being screened, you can stroll through downtown Mesa to check out live music, dozens of artisan booths, food trucks, and more. Look for Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush at 6:30 p.m. and Jackie Chan’s 36 Crazy Fists at 8:30 p.m. on the patio at 101 West Main Street. Or hit the Sliver Lot, 219 West Main Street, for The Goonies at 8 p.m. They’re all free, but it’s a bring-your-own-blanket or beach chair affair. Lynn Trimble

Tan France talk about his new memoir at the Orpheum Theatre.

Tan France

Tan France, star of the Netflix series Queer Eye, has a story to tell. It’s about growing up gay in a South Asian family living in South Yorkshire, England, where most of his neighbors weren’t people of color, let alone LGBT. He’s written a memoir that recounts his struggles with identity, family expectations, and more. He’ll be sharing details from Naturally Tan: A Memoir, presented by Changing Hands Bookstore, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Get one ticket for $36.40 or two for $42.40. Each includes a single, signed copy of France’s memoir, where you’ll find out how he found true love with a Mormon cowboy. Lynn Trimble

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Like a little cumbia fusion music with your live wrestling? Head to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, for Lucha Libre Wrestling, happening at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. The lineup includes wrestling luminaries Red Miracle and Lord Drako, along with several additional wrestlers from Hammerstone to Awesome Andy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and your announcer for the evening will be Scott Johnson. Live music is by Las Calakas. General admission tickets start at $12, and you’ll be standing rather than sitting for this spectacle, because early birds already snatched up all those fancy ringside seats. Lynn Trimble

Celebrating Pride Month with One Community.

One Night Only

One Community Foundation is celebrating Pride Month at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, where presenters will be sharing stories about the influence of LGBTQ friends, family, and community members on their lives during an event called One Night Only. The 6:30 to 10 p.m. gathering on Friday, June 14, includes live music by The Instant Classics, drinks, appetizers, and an auction of fun items to benefit One Community programs. One Community is a coalition of individuals, businesses, and organizations that promotes diversity, inclusion, and equality in Arizona. Tickets are $75, which means you’ll want to wear your fancy cocktail attire. Lynn Trimble

See this Alison King work in the "Timeless" exhibit.

'Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless'

Want to see a new spin on designs by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright? Head to Taliesin West, his one-time winter home located at 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale. That’s where the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the San Francisco- and New York-based Spoke Art Gallery are presenting an exhibition titled “Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless.” The show features works by 10 artists from various countries, who bring fresh eyes to Wright’s designs while taking inspiration from 1930s-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) artworks. See the free exhibit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Featured artists include Phoenix’s own Alison King. Visit franklloydwright.org. Lynn Trimble

Drumming performance during a Juneteenth celebration in Tempe.

Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom

There’s more work to be done for social justice and civil rights in America, but that doesn’t mean people can’t celebrate milestones along the way, including the abolition of slavery in the aftermath of the Civil War. A holiday called Juneteenth, which was started in Texas back in June 1865 and continues to this day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom festival is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue. The free event includes music, dance, spoken-word performance, a kids’ zone, and food vendors. Hit up Tempe Public Library right next door before you leave if you want to find related books to read with your family. Lynn Trimble

Bloomin’ Beerfest

Ulysses, written by Irish author James Joyce, is considered to be one of the greatest novels of all time. To celebrate the groundbreaking book, stop by the Irish Cultural Center for their 13th annual Bloomin’ Beerfest, named for the masterpiece’s protagonist. Come dressed in your favorite period garb, listen to readings from the 700-plus-page book, and listen to authentic Irish music throughout the evening.

The celebration goes from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at 1106 North Central Avenue. Tickets prices range from $5 to $10 for kids and $12 to $15 for nondrinkers. If you’re going to throw a few back, tickets range from $30 to $40, which includes a souvenir Bloomsday tasting cup and 16 beer tastings. Jason Keil

Earn Your Booze

Earn Your Booze

Drinking that weak 90-calorie beer isn’t going to help you lose weight, but exercising will. The philosophy behind Earn Your Booze is putting in the work so you can enjoy your alcohol without guilt. Lustre is hosting a series of workouts to start your weekend off right through the summer. This week, trainer Kenyatta Banks will be at the rooftop bar to get you in shape for the drink specials available when your workout is through.

Check-in for the workout at 9:30 a.m. and start earning that cocktail at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at 2 East Jefferson Street. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Culture Fitness and Fashion Expo

Culture Fitness and Fashion Expo

Are you getting bored with your gym routine? At the second annual Culture Fitness and Fashion Expo, you can check out demonstrations at over 200 vendor booths featuring the latest workout equipment and clothing trends to help you shake things up. In addition, there will be a number of specials guests, including influencer Ashley Horner, amputee lifter KC Mitchell (better known as “That One Leg Monster”), and Davy Michael, who was recently a contestant on the NBC competition showThe Titan Games.

Find your strength from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Phoenix Convention Center South Building, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $22 to $27, with discounts for military and children. Jason Keil

Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show

With the mercury starting to rise, it’s getting too hot to have an outdoor car show in Phoenix. Thankfully, In the Streets magazine has car enthusiasts covered this Father’s Day weekend. The fifth annual Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show is bringing the best custom automobiles, motorcycles, lowriders, and bicycles indoors. There will also be live music, demonstrations, a charity auction, and the Miss Custom AZ Pinup contest.

Rev your engines from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Phoenix Convention Center Hall Four, 100 North Third Street. Tickets are $15 to $20, with free admission for children ages 12 and under. Jason Keil

Paul Calle's son Chris with some of his dad's artwork at SMoW.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

Most dads like experiences more than objects when it comes to Father’s Day gifts, which makes Father’s Day a great time to enjoy some museum time with your dad. Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way, is offering dads free admission on Father’s Day, June 16, when museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Typically, admission is $15, but everyone in Dad’s party gets in for half-price. If your dad’s a space geek, be sure to check out the astronaut portraits painted by Paul Calle, who spent time with the Apollo 11 crew before their famous flight. Museum offerings also include photographs by Barry M. Goldwater and works by cowboy artist and author William James. Lynn Trimble

Lunar Flow Full Moon Festival

If astrology is your sort of thing, then the rising of the full moon holds a special meaning for you. Sutra Studios is holding the Lunar Flow Full Moon Festival to help you channel that energy into something positive for yourself. There will be sage ceremonies to cleanse your aura, a candlelit yoga flow class, and guided meditation accompanied by music that will change your state of mind. If you are looking to up your yoga game, there will also be vendors, raffles, and giveaways to help you get in the groove.

Feel soothed and restored from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at 1029 North First Street. Tickets are $30 to $35. Jason Keil

Hot Mic

Hot Mic

Local comedian Matt Micheletti is hosting Hot Mic, the debut of a different kind of open mic night at Crescent Ballroom. To get on stage to show your worth, put your name in the bucket to be drawn for the evening’s lineup. Micheletti says there will also be guest comics from throughout the Southwest and California to help tickle your funny bone. Will you die onstage or have them rolling in the aisles? There is only one way to find out.

Prove you’re hilarious from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at 308 North Second Avenue. This 21-and-over event is free. Jason Keil

Spend some creative time with local artists.

Mixed Media Happy Hour

What happens when creatives gather over cocktails and conversation? Sometimes it’s connections that give everyone more power to change the cultural landscape. Give it a try during the next Mixed Media Happy Hour, presented by the Artlink organization that’s working to increase connections between artists, businesses, and the larger community. The free gathering is open to all, and it’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, inside the Living Room on the second level of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, 2 East Jefferson Street. It’s a chance to connect with local artists and learn about Artlink programs while you enjoy free sips and appetizers. Lynn Trimble