The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Get ready for a good time. This week, you can decompress through drawing during Art Therapy, flow through thanks at Gratitude Flow, or hit the ice with a cute date at CitySkate. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Getting that natural high at Usery Mountain Regional Park. Richard Edwards

Hiking Safety and Preparedness

Sometimes it’s hard to find your happy place during the holidays. Relatives roll into town, shoppers clog the streets, and calorie counts rise. Hiking can help you beat that holiday stress while getting a little time to yourself. But don’t haul off and try it without getting the lay of the land first. Brennan Basler, an interpretive ranger with Usery Mountain Regional Park, can help you with that.

Basler is doing a free presentation on hiking safety and preparedness at Mesa Public Library, 64 East First Street in Mesa. It’s happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. He’ll also share information on local hiking trails and resources that can enhance your hiking adventures. Lynn Trimble

Art imitates life with ASU's production of Cream! ASU

Cream!

Maybe you did your best boo and hiss after the Arizona Supreme Court decided it would be okay for a local studio to refuse to make wedding invitations for LGBTQ couples. Now you can layer your outrage with humor with a play that imagines life for business owners who made a similar decision about wedding cakes.

Spoiler alert: Business plummets, and they decide a reality show is the only way to save the day. See how it all goes down at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22. The ASU School of Film, Dance and Theatre presents Cream! at the Paul G. Galvin Playhouse, 51 East 10th Street in Tempe. Expect a talking wedding cake and tap dancers who dollop whipped cream along their merry way. Tickets are $20. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Checking out the cookbook section at Bookmans in Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Recipe Drop

Swapping recipes was a quaint tradition that went the way of the dinosaurs once the internet gave us cooking websites and videos, but it was a fun way to meet fellow foodies and spice up your culinary repertoire.

Break out your old cookbooks at Bookmans Phoenix, 8034 North 19th Avenue. They’re doing a free Recipe Drop event from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 22. Just show up with some fun recipes, then leave with a few new ones to try at home. It’s an easy way to get fresh food ideas and find new friends who share your passion for home cooking. Lynn Trimble

Tempe Underpants Run

Pants-less events have been the rage for some time. They’re a great way to meet folks and collectively spit in the face of public decency. If you’re looking to channel that same semi-nude energy for a good cause, then you’d best participate in the Tempe Underpants Run. The two-mile journey begins at the park near Tempe Town Lake (west of the train tracks), dips over to the Tempe Center for the Arts, and then winds down back at the park. No word yet on which charity or cause the run is raising money for.

The run begins at 10 a.m. (following coffee and doughnuts) on Friday, November 22. Participants will meet at the south side of Tempe Town Lake — just look for the gaggle of half-naked folks. Chris Coplan

Young Waylon Jennings New Times Archive

‘The Outlaw: A Tribute to Waylon Jennings’

Waylon Jennings may have been born a Texan, but he made Arizona his home. Several local artists are celebrating the musician with a tribute show. “The Outlaw: A Tribute to Waylon Jennings” will feature performances by Jim Bachmann and The Day Drinkers and the August Manley-fronted The Outlaw. It may not exactly be catching him at JD’s back in the day, but Jennings’ music is an essential part of Arizona’s free-wheeling arts lineage.

This free show is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at the Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue in Tempe. Chris Coplan

Strike a pose. Angela Adams

Pet-A-Palooza Day of the Dog Festival

Forget giving every dog its day. Valley pups deserve a two-day party. The Pet-A-Palooza Day of the Dog festival is the pinnacle of canine celebrations. There will be doggy yoga, dock-diving, a puppy stampede, Chihuahua and wiener dog races, and the running of the French and English bulldogs. And there will also be 65 pet-friendly exhibitors. The event is free (not counting the money you’ll likely drop on adopting a baker’s dozen of pups).

Bark on by on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, at 3720 North Marshall Way in Scottsdale. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Beer, beer, and more beer. Amanda Mason

Fall Folly Brew Fest

There’s not a ton of opportunities in the metro Phoenix area to watch the autumn leaves drop. But if you still need your fix of fall colors, you could just head to the Fall Folly Brew Fest. Here, 20-plus vendors will sell beers ranging from rich browns to shimmery yellows, each ale and IPA just as gorgeous as any fallen leaf (and actually refreshing). Aside from tasty suds, the festival promises live music from Kyle Phelan and Hot House Orchids, tug of war, a pie-throwing booth, and goodies from local food trucks like Cousins Maine Lobster and Boca Taqueria. Isn’t fall grand?

The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street in Mesa. It’s $5 to attend, and everyone under 21 gets in free. Chris Coplan

Don't miss this unique chance to explore and uplift Native American culture. Native Art Market

Native Art Market

November is Native American Heritage Month. Luckily, there’s still a chance to explore and uplift the culture with the Native Art Market. This semiregular event offers Native vendors and their families a chance to sell genuine handcrafted clothing, art, jewelry, pottery and sculptures, and more. Plus, there will be food galore and live performances by dancers, storytellers, bands, and DJs.

The market is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, at 9175 East Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale. The event is free. Chris Coplan

Swap and Show

The cool bikers and muscle car bad boys had all summer for their meetups and brazen exhibitions. With fall now upon us, it’s time for the bicyclists to show off. Phoenix Bike Company’s Swap and Show is primarily a chance for folks to ride around on their recumbent or fixie bikes, perusing a selection of vendors and swapping neat biking stories. But if you’re feeling extra competitive, you can enter a ride for judging, with categories ranging from the best original bike and best new BMX to rarest bike and “Just F@cken Cool.” Then, ride off into the sunset like a true champion.

The show goes down from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Desert Rose Steakhouse, 6729 North 57th Drive in Glendale. The event is free, but it’s $5 each to enter up to three bikes. For more information, contact Phoenix Bike Company at 602-413-3801. Chris Coplan

CluedUpp

Are you a fan of the board game Clue but think it suffers from a distinct lack of walking and the outdoors? Then you need to try CluedUpp, a British-based game of “whodunnit” taking place in real life. For this version of the game, teams of six amateur sleuths join forces to crack a mystery around famed British gangsters the Kray twins. All you’ll need is a smartphone and the CluedUpp app, ’60s-themed costumes (though that’s optional), and a groovy team name. May we suggest “Sherlock Phones?”

The case commences at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at a to-be-determined location in downtown Phoenix. It’s $46 per team. Chris Coplan

Phi Phi O’Hara performing as Bellatrix Lestrange during an event at Phoenix Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

Battle of the Boards Drag Show

Do you want to fill your Sunday evening with some glamour and help out a good cause? Then drop the remote and head over to the Battle of the Boards Drag Show. The Phoenix Gay Flag Football League is raising some much-needed money for local LGBTQ student athletes for the Pride Athletic Scholarship. Members of the Phoenix Pride and PGFFL boards, among other participants, will duke it out in an all-out drag show that’s sure to be ferocious and fun.

The show is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at BS West, 7125 East Fifth Avenue in Scottsdale. Chris Coplan

Time to channel your inner storyteller. Joy Young

Crash Slam Storytelling

Ever watched a storytelling event and wished you could be the person doing the talking instead of listening? Phoenix spoken word artist Joy Young can help you find and share your own stories with a workshop called Crash Slam Storytelling. It’s happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe.

You’ll find plenty of inspiration through storytelling circles, identity mapping, and prompts. Young will be discussing what makes a story powerful, and how you can mine your own experiences for stories that resonate with the people who hear them. The workshop costs $50. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Grab your sketchbook and head to Valley Bar. Lynn Trimble

Art Therapy

Maybe you like to slow things down a bit on Monday nights, but your cat is tired of you taking up the whole couch. Give her a chance to sprawl out while you try a night of sketching at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Valley Bar and Michael Carson are presenting Art Therapy on Monday, November 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s $10, and you have to be at least 21 to attend.

A live model will be there, doing a three-hour pose. Bring your own materials, such as paints, charcoal pencils, and a sketch pad. Then, let your creativity loose in a casual community setting where nobody cares how well you draw or paint. It’s all about the act of creating, not the finished product. They’re cool with cat portraits if that’s your thing. Lynn Trimble

Recalling a scene from the concert film Stop Making Sense. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Stop Making Sense Movie Party

It’s been more than a year since David Byrne brought his American Utopia tour to Mesa Arts Center. That means we’re all long overdue for a good dose of the musician best known for fronting the Talking Heads, whose hits include “Psycho Killer,” “Take Me to the River,” and “Burning Down the House.”

Head to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe, to join the Stop Making Sense Movie Party, where you can see the 1984 concert film in all its glory. It’s being screened at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25. You need to be 18 to attend, and tickets are $11.90. Big, boxy suits a la vintage Byrne aren’t required, but they’re encouraged. Lynn Trimble

Feeling grateful. Sutra Studios

Gratitude Flow

The annual Gratitude Flow, hosted by Sutra in the Park, is just outdoor yoga with dozens of strangers. But as the event organizers describe it, the gathering’s also a chance to give thanks and express gratitude. Considering Thanksgiving is now in sight, this seems like a perfect alternative celebration without all those pesky trans fats. The Flow forgoes yoga’s boring chanting in favor of musical performances. All you have to do is show up with a yoga mat, a durable beach towel, a water bottle, and a “spirit for adventure.”

The event is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street. It’s free, though a $5 donation is suggested (and who needs bad karma?). Chris Coplan

EXPAND Checking out the Nile Theater in Mesa. Lynn Trimble

Girls Night Out

The Girls Night Out male revue is rolling into town, just in time to escape all those holiday season demands. Forget your gift list, meal planning, and holiday decorations for one evening. Surround yourself with ripped abs and men who’ve learned a few new dance moves. The Girls Night Out Show tour takes place on Tuesday, November 26, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street in Mesa.

Promoters promise plenty of fantasy fun, with dancers dressed as firemen, knights in shining armor, and more. Expect audience participation, games, and other frivolities. Tickets start at $19.95, but you can pay more for ticket packages with extras like a show T-shirt or cast meet-and-greet opportunity. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Good times at CitySkate. Benjamin Leatherman

CitySkate

Have you ever watched the ice skaters at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City and wished you could join the fun? Those skaters might be eyeing Phoenix right about now and wishing they could bask in a bit of sunshine as another winter season looms. The Valley has its own outdoor skating rink, CitySkate, at CityScape, 1 Washington Street, where $5 from every Wednesday skating ticket goes towards a local charity.

Hit the ice on Wednesday, November 27, when you can choose from two sessions: 5 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 11 p.m. Get your tickets for $15 at the rink. If you love it, go back Friday night and get tickets for the official tree-lighting and a visit from Santa. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Suns

It’s still early enough in the NBA season to believe that the Phoenix Suns have a fighting chance this year. Thanks to a lineup featuring Kelly Oubre Jr., Dragan Bender, and Deandre Ayton and big wins against genuine contenders like the Los Angeles Clippers, fans all over the Valley are already dreaming of a championship. Will those aspirations crash back to Earth as history has taught fans time and again? Or, could this be the team that soars to the top at last?

Either way, the Suns take one step closer when they play the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Chris Coplan