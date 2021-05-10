The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Are you looking for something fun to do this week? We've got plenty of ideas, whether you're a sports nut, a beer connoisseur, a movie buff, or a patron of the arts.

EXPAND Alamo Drafthouse is showing an '80s classic this week. Lynn Trimble

Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, or lets a good glass of bubbly go to waste. Travel back to 1987, the year Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze made movie-goers swoon, as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Tempe puts a Champagne twist on the film Dirty Dancing. You’ll get an Alamo champagne glass and free bubbly pour when you attend the screening for this iconic flick on Monday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $21.09. Lynn Trimble

Get back into the swing of things at The Duce. Jacob Spinney

Swing Night

As more venues reopen, you’ll have more chances to really get back into the swing of things. Over at The Duce, they’re taking the idea more literally than most, continuing their tradition of swing dance nights, when patrons can don their swing-era inspired fashion and learn some new dance moves. The next South Central Swing Night happens on Wednesday, May 12, when lessons start at 7 p.m. and the dancing starts at 8 p.m. There’s a $10 cover. Lynn Trimble

Suns vs. Blazers



As any Phoenix Suns die-hard or fair weather fan might tell you, the team is at the tail end of one of its best seasons ever. Led by all-stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they’ve dominated the NBA’s Pacific Division, run roughshod over most other Western Conference teams, and secured the team’s first postseason berth in more than a decade.

Before taking their well-earned shot at playoff glory later this month, the Suns have to wrap up the season and hopefully nab the top seed in the West. To do so, the purple and orange gang will have to win out its remaining games, including a showdown with the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday, May 13, at Phoenix Suns Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. It won’t be a cakewalk, as the Blazers are a scrappy squad who are also headed for the postseason. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 but tickets are available for $54 to $303 via Ticketmaster. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Beer from THAT Brewery will be paired with dishes from The Vig. Dave Clark

Beer Dinner

The Vig Fillmore welcomes THAT Brewery for a four-course meal with beer pairings at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. Start with an appetizer of whipped goat cheese with a pecan cracker and strawberry powder that will go well with a strawberry blonde. Tempura wild Rocky Point shrimp is next served with a Fossil Creek IPA followed by smoked pork short ribs and an Arizona Trail Ale. For dessert, there's a date cake with a Nebula Goat Milk Caramel Stout. Tickets cost $45. Julie Levin

Lucha Summerfest Want to see some wrestling matches that are far more entertaining and action-packed than the WWE-style smackdowns happening on TV weekly? Post up in the parking lot of Cardenas Ranch Markets, 1602 East Roosevelt Street, on Saturday, May 15, for the Lucha Summerfest. The competitors, masked and otherwise, from local indie promotion Lucha Libre Voz will battle inside the squared circle during the outdoor event. Live music, a lowrider car show, giveaways, vendors, food trucks, and other distractions will be a part of the Summerfest, which gets going at 5 p.m. It’s free to attend. Visit the Lucha Libre Voz website for more information. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND CONDER/dance is bringing Anima to Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Rick Meinecke/Lights View Photo

Anima

See diverse styles of dance performed by rising creatives in Arizona as Tempe-based CONDER/dance presents Anima inside the Pavilion theater at Taliesin West in Scottsdale on Saturday, May 15. Featured choreographers include Emily Laird, Zarina Mendoza, Alicia-Lynn Nascimento Castro, David Olarte, and Amy Symonds. General admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $35. Tickets for a 6:30 p.m. tour of Taliesin West and the performance are $65. Lynn Trimble

Indigo Dye Day

Students still learn about Roy G. Biv in grade school, using the acronym to recall segments of the rainbow that include the vibrant color between violet and blue made using the indigo plant. Try your hand at using indigo dye this week as Sunshine Craft Co, a small business owned by creative Amy Guerrero, presents an Indigo Dye Day at its studio on Saturday, May 15. Staggered start times begin at 9 a.m. and run on the half-hour through 11 a.m. Tickets are $25. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Jennifer Caraway is one of the chefs who will be at the Chopped Champions event. Katherine Davis-Young

Chopped Champions Cooking for Cancer

Four of Arizona's Chopped champions from the Food Network are teaming up for a special event at The Simple Farm on Sunday, May 16, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local cancer charities. The chefs are Adam Allison of Handlebar Diner, Cory Oppold of Atlas Bistro, Jennifer Caraway of the Joy Bus, and Nick LaRosa of Nook Kitchen. Tickets are $150 a person not including tax. You'll receive an email about two days before with the working menu, arrival time, and suggested attire. Julie Levin

The Sunday Drip at Maya

Party people of the Valley, grab your bikinis and board shorts and get ready to dive in. Pool parties have returned to local hotels and other venues after taking last summer off due to the pandemic. To wit: Popular Scottsdale swim spot Maya Dayclub has resumed its regular events, each offering a mix of DJs, drinks, and rowdy fun, around its outdoor pool. That includes its newest weekly party, The Sunday Drip, which includes sets by well-known DJs and electronic dance music artists. This week’s edition on Sunday, May 16, will feature the trio of Kevin Ford, Trevor Dahl, and Matthew Russell (better known a Cheat Codes) dropping electro-pop, future house, and other high-energy sounds. Gates open at noon and the party goes until 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50. Call 480-625-0528 for more info. Benjamin Leatherman