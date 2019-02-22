The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Y'all ready for the weekend? This weekend, you can take an entertaining ride during Light Rail Plays, geek out at Coffin Comics Fiend Festival, or explore all things Japanese at Arizona Matsuri Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Continue Reading

Light Rail Plays

Waiting for the light rail to arrive can be a tedious experience, so you pop in some earbuds and crank up the volume on your smartphone, right? This weekend, leave your headphones in your pocket and enjoy some real culture while riding public transportation. The Light Rail Plays, a series of five-minute performances written and performed by members of Rising Youth Theatre, will focus on the college town of Tempe.

The metaphorical curtain rises at 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Tempe Transit Center, 200 East Fifth Street in Tempe, with other performances scheduled until Sunday, February 24. This is a free event, but the audience is encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. For more information, visit risingyouththeatre.org. Jason Keil



EXPAND Brian Pulido Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons

Coffin Comics Fiend Festival

Brian Pulido has an affinity for all things twisted, spooky, and scary. Throughout his 28-year career, the artist, comic creator, and Valley resident has created hordes of freaky, fantastical, and fiendish characters like Evil Ernie, Lady Death, and Purgatori, much to the delight of comics fans everywhere.

Those same folks will flock to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, 200 North Centennial Way in Mesa, for this weekend’s Coffin Comics Fiend Festival. The event, which runs from Friday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24, is being put on by Pulido’s indie comic book company, Coffin Comics. There will be three days of panels, programming, artists, and activities, all of which are connected to Coffin Comics and its characters. Creator guests include Joel Gomez, Monte Moore, Mike DeBalfo, Jason Jensen, Jesse Wichmann, and Dan Mendoza.

Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $40 per person. See ladydeathuniverse.com for more info. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND Feeling the lit love. Piper Center for Creative Writing

Desert Nights, Rising Stars Writers Conference

There’s good news for lovers of all things literary. The Desert Nights, Rising Stars Writers Conference on ASU’s Tempe campus includes a two-day literary fair that’s free and open to the public. Head to Old Main, 400 East Tyler Mall, to explore the first day’s offerings between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The lineup includes readings, talks by literary professionals, and vendor displays. You’ll see some familiar faces there, from Wasted Ink Zine Distro to Phoenix Art Museum, but you’ll also encounter fresh voices to expand your literary landscape. Get there by 11:30 a.m. to hear readings by graduate students in ASU’s creative writing program. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Visit piper.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Hanif Abdurraqib Kate Sweeney

Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest

There is a band that changed your life. For writer Hanif Abdurraqib, that group was A Tribe Called Quest. For the poet and essayist’s third book, titled Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest, he delves into how the hip-hop collective fits into the larger societal picture of music, fandom, and our nation as a whole, as well as how their work affected him on a personal level through his own stories and keen cultural observations.

Abdurraqib will be visiting Phoenix to discuss and sign copies of his latest work. The reading begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. For more information, visit changinghands.com. Jason Keil



Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Coronado High School has notched a few claims to fame during its 58 years of existence. Its original building were designed by famed architect Ralph Haver. Major league catcher Lou Marson, Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela, and soap opera actress Beth Maitland are all Coronado alumni. And scenes from the 1999 CBS telefilm And Baby Will Fall will filmed there.

Oh, yeah, it was also famously used in a little movie called Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, an accomplishment that will forever be etched in local lore. The 1989 film, which was largely filmed in the Valley, was transformed into San Dimas High School and became the stomping grounds of the sci-fi comedy’s titular slackers.

Coronado High will celebrate its inclusion in cinematic history on Friday, February 22, with a 30th anniversary outdoor screening of the movie on its football field, which is located at 7501 East Virginia Avenue in Scottsdale. The film starts at 7 p.m. and both admission and popcorn will be free. In case of rain, the screening may be moved to the school's auditorium. Call 480-484-6800. Benjamin Leatherman



Looking great at the Arizona Matsuri Festival. Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Matsuri Festival

Pay a visit to Historic Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street, in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, February 23, or Sunday, February 24, during this year’s Arizona Matsuri Festival. Anything and everything related to Japanese culture will fill the square and its surrounding area, including Japan-inspired displays, games, and traditional art work. There will also be live entertainment ranging from taiko drumming to martial arts demonstrations on four stages, an Arizona-inspired haiku competition, a cosplay contest, and more than 60 vendors. Patrons can also enjoy a repast of Japanese eats (including ramen, yakitori, and takoyaki) and a beer and sake garden.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Visit azmatsuri.org for complete details. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND All in for vegan food. Phoenix Vegan Food Festival

PHX Vegan Food Festival

There’s more to life than kale, you know. Surround yourself with eclectic vegan food during this year’s two-day PHX Vegan Food Festival, happening at Hance Park, 1202 North Third Street. It kicks off on Saturday, February 23, with a day of live entertainment on three stages, cooking demonstrations and presentations, children’s activities, and more than 100 vendors sharing the vegan love. Tickets are $25 for one-day general admission. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you want to get in earlier, or enjoy both days, consider VIP or two-day tickets. Either way, you’ll get to sample tasty vegan bites, then head home inspired to create your own vegan fare. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Walking through open gallery doors at ASU School of Art. Lynn Trimble

ASU Open Door

Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at the ASU campus in Tempe? Get a glimpse during ASU Open Door, taking place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 23. It’s a free event for community members, who can check out everything from science to art. Head over if you want to explore campus art, dance, or theater spaces. Other highlights will include mural-painting, zine-making, face-painting, screen-printing, music-making, improvisation, and other creative pursuits with ASU faculty, alumni, and students. There’s also an art exhibit, featuring works in diverse media by graduate art students. Visit opendoor.asu.edu/tempe. Lynn Trimble



Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

American Indian boarding schools were established with the intention of assimilating indigenous students into American culture. Children were forcibly removed from their families, given American names, and taught a curriculum intended to replace their way of life with Christianity. The Heard Museum is reinstalling its compelling exhibit about these tragic institutions, along with presenting a symposium titled Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories. Presenters and educators will discuss what was learned from this shameful chapter of American history.

The presentation is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at 2301 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org. Jason Keil



EXPAND Patton Oswalt Courtesy of Sub-Pop Records

Patton Oswalt

As the followers of his feed already know, Patton Oswalt is great at Twitter. Several weeks ago, the comedian showed he’s also mastered the art of being a human being. According to SFGate.com, an internet troll who served in Vietnam poked fun at the Young Adult star for an anti-Trump tweet. Thirty minutes later, Oswalt then rallied his fans to donate to the veteran’s GoFundMe page to assist with some pricey medical bills and contributed $2,000 himself. If you like some feels with your funny, then catch Oswalt when he visits Phoenix.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $38.50 to $65. For more information, visit comericatheatre.com. Jason Keil



Silent Disco Night

Silent Disco Night starts with you putting on a pair of wireless headphones that light up. The color of the cans corresponds with the channel you are listening to. Three DJs will control each of the stations. They’ll know if anyone on the dance floor is listening to their broadcast grooves by the of the color of the headphones. The DJs behind the Radio Phoenix show Basement Tapes will battle each other to find music that will get you moving or take your headphones off and make a new friend.

Check out the hooks while the DJs revolve it from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, February 22, at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 East Grant Street. Tickets are $35, which benefits the museum. For more information, visit gwcmccaz.wordpress.com. Jason Keil



Time to explore the Coronado 'hood. Katie Johnson

Coronado Historically Modern Home Tour

Curious community members will converge on the Coronado neighborhood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 24. That’s when the Coronado Historically Modern Home Tour happens. Head to Coronado Park, 1717 North 12th Street, to take it all in. Tickets for the home tour are $20 (or $15 until February 23), and kids under 12 are free. The tour includes 10 historic homes, plus an old-time soda fountain. Anyone can enjoy the free street fair and live entertainment at the park. Dozens of local vendors will be on hand, selling everything from food to artworks. In other words, it’s a great time to get neighborly. Visit thecoronadoneighborhood.com. Lynn Trimble