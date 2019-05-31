The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Need plans? You're in luck. This weekend, you can check out local authors' work at Arizona Story Fest and Authors Showcase, give back to the community during State Forty-Eight Impact Day, or relax with a glass of wine at Summer Jazz and Wine in the Garden. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Arizona Diamondbacks

If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, you know the New York Mets disintegrated after Thanos’ snap (not a spoiler, it's in the trailer). If the boys from Queens can’t survive the click of a CGI villain’s digits, then how are they going to defeat the Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks? The team is still surprising analysts despite some injuries. Christian Walker and David Peralta can't save the world, but they're not going down without a fight.

The first pitch goes out at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. There will be additional games through Sunday, June 2. Tickets are $39-$375. Jason Keil

EXPAND Look for work by Abe Zucca at Tempe Art a Gogh-Gogh. Abe Zucca

Tempe Art a Gogh-Gogh

One of the Valley’s best underground art happenings returns at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31. If you’re age 21 or up, head over to Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe. That’s where Tempe Art a Gogh-Gogh brings together all sorts of creatives, from visual artists to musicians, for a night of interactive art experiences. Friday’s lineup includes new art installations by Abe Zucca and Melissa Waddell, MDMN, Steve Wesby, and Purdy Lites. But look for The Deadbeat Cousins, Audrey Heartburn, DJ Kings, SupaVaiza, and much more. It’s a fabulous last Friday alternative to typical First Friday fare. Lynn Trimble





First Draft Book Bar

Changing Hands introduced the concept of drinking alcohol at a bookstore when it opened the doors of its Uptown Phoenix location five years ago. The First Draft Book Bar has been a hit with bookworms ever since. To mark the occasion, the store has a number of fun activities planned, including coloring, vintage typewriter demonstrations, free beer and wine samples, and poetry on-demand by Phoenix’s poet laureate, Rosemarie Dombrowski.

Raise your glass for a toast from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event. Jason Keil

The Little Mermaid

As Sebastian the Crab so eloquently put it in “Under the Sea,” the human world is a mess. So float on over to Kiwanis Community Park to watch the Disney classic The Little Mermaid and forget all your troubles. In addition to seeing one of the greatest animated movies of all time, the Tempe Play Mobile and food trucks will be on site with treats, sports equipment, and games for you and your family to enjoy before the movie starts.

It’s hotter under the water starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at 5500 South Mill Avenue in Tempe. This is a free, family-friendly event. Jason Keil

EXPAND Some children's books are well worth an adult read. Lynn Trimble

Pajama Time

Some days, it's a battle just to get the kids out of their pajamas. If you're tired of fighting the good fight, Changing Hands has you covered. Grab your kiddos and head over to the Phoenix store, 300 West Camelback Road, at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31. That’s when Pajama Time with Mr. Tom gets started, which means the kids can rock their pajamas and claim it’s all for the sake of promoting literacy. Stop by the commons area on your way home, if you want to enjoy some grown-up treats and join the locally owned business in celebrating its fifth anniversary. Both events are free.. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Chelsea Handler and two pups. Courtesy of LiveNation Entertainment

Sit Down Comedy Tour

With a name like Chelsea Handler’s Sit Down Comedy Tour, it should be apparent to fans of the comedian that this will be a little more than the usual chit-chat for the former late-night talk show host. Attendees will receive a copy of her first memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, which chronicles her pivot towards activism and self-sufficiency after the election of Donald Trump. The journey is fraught with frustration and tears, but there will also be stories about dog poop, and that’s always hilarious.

The snark begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $35-$88.50. Jason Keil

EXPAND Dr. Travis May, faculty from South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute. KJZZ Staff

Arizona Story Fest and Authors Showcase

Do you like a good story? Local NPR affiliate KJZZ and South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute will be hosting a number of authors for the Arizona Story Fest and Authors Showcase. Local writers will be selling and talking about their work. Then some of the best raconteurs in the Valley will take the Main Storyteller Stage to spin captivating yarns throughout the afternoon.

Find inspiration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Mesa Convention Center Building C, 201 North Center Street in Mesa. The Arizona Storyfest and Author Showcase are free, but it is $10 to attend the Main Storyteller Stage. Proceeds benefit Sun Sounds of Arizona, an organization providing access to audio for those unable to read or hold print material. Jason Keil

EXPAND Feels great to give back. KJZZ Staff

State Forty-Eight Impact Day

If you’re looking for a great way to help the hungry children in Arizona, you can donate a few hours of your time at the United Food Bank for State Forty-Eight Impact Day. The organization and the fashion brand are teaming up to build 4,800 emergency food bags consisting of pasta, rice, beans, and other healthy food items. DJayT3 will provide the musical accompaniment. Volunteers receive food and an exclusive State Forty-Eight and United Food Bank collaboration sticker.

The first shift builds bags from 9 a.m. to noon. The second shift finishes the job from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at 245 South Nina Drive in Mesa. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Medicine Drum Building Ceremony

A Medicine Drum Building Ceremony isn’t just about putting together a percussive instrument. Partners Andrew Ecker and Monica Patton believe the construction of this tool can be a meditative experience that can empower and connect a community. The ritual begins with a hike to the petroglyphs on North Mountain. After assembling your drum, there will be a special ceremony to help you redirect your energy in a positive, healing way.

This event runs from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12945 North Seventh Street. Tickets are $158.34 for an Elk Hide Drum and $210.70 for a Buffalo Hide Drum. Jason Keil

Fire extinguisher not included. Cassidy Routh

'The Planet Is Burning'

Just in case you didn’t hear this piece of television news over the roar of upset Game of Thrones fans on Twitter, the Comedy Central series Broad City came to an end after five seasons. The stars of the show, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, are gearing up for other projects, with Glazer hitting the road for her The Planet Is Burning tour. Her set will touch on topics similar to her hit show, including relationships and sexuality.

There are two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, with an additional show at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $37-$52. Jason Keil

Summer Jazz and Wine in the Garden

Wind down from a busy week with wine and jazz amid serene landscapes of rocks, plants, and water as the Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, presents a Summer Jazz and Wine in the Garden event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. You can stroll the garden’s lovely paths, enjoy watching koi swimming in the pond, take beautiful snapshots of plants and sculptural artworks, and listen to live music. They’ll also have happy hour prices on wine, Sapporo beer, and sake. General admission is $7, which includes one wine sample ticket (for the age 21 and up set). Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Add a little more green to your diet. Southwest Gardener

Learn to Grow Microgreens & Sprouts

Maybe you don’t have a green thumb, or spend all your time growing beautiful succulents or flowers. But you might enjoy growing microgreens and sprouts, which can spruce up your living space and boost your salad options. Local grower Gregory Ware is teaching a class called Learn to Grown Microgreens & Sprouts at Southwest Gardener, 300 West Camelback Road. It’s happening at noon on Sunday, June 2. Ware will be sharing tips and techniques for the best herbs and veggies to grow, plus safe and clean growing methods. You’ll even leave the class with fun supplies, including a tray for microgreens, sprout jar, and seeds for getting started. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Time for a trim. Beth Mercado/Oddly Creative Media Services

Haircuts for Humans

The Second Annual Haircuts for Humans isn’t just about getting a style or a trim. Crystal Britt, the event’s founder, says she was inspired by her transgender child to put on the fundraiser for the Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization. She wanted to give back to the community by providing the transformational tools necessary to ease the transition for trans and gender non-conforming people and their families. There will also be makeup demonstrations, a musical performance by Becky Dalke, and storytelling by the Drag Story Hour. “I want people to feel affirmed, accepted, comfortable and welcomed,” Britt says.

The fundraiser goes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Public Image, 333 East Roosevelt Street, #114. A donation of $20 is recommended. Jason Keil