The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Hey Phoenix, are y'all ready for a good time? This weekend, you can enjoy a few brews with good company at Four Peaks Oktoberfest, commit to a movie marathon at Peoria Film Fest, or spread good vibes at Latino Pride Fest. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Watch out behind you. All Puppet Players

Friday the 13th Parody Musical

Film buffs have spent plenty of time debating the inherent value of the various Friday the 13th franchise reboots. But how’s this for canon-smashing cinematic fare: a parody musical — with puppets. If that doesn’t make you want to run back to Camp Crystal Lake for an evening of bloody humor and gory song-and-dance, you might want to check your internal happiness settings.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Playhouse on the Park at The Central Arts Plaza, 1850 North Central Avenue. The All Puppet Players will hold other performances throughout October, and with tickets just $21 per person (over the age of 17, of course), there’s no reason not to bring everyone you know. Chris Coplan

Explore works by Sama Alshaibi at Northlight Gallery. Sama Alshaibi

‘Person Perception Persona’

Portraiture is all the rage in fine art circles these days. Phoenix art venues are doing their part to add to important conversations about who is portrayed, how they’re portrayed, and who is putting forth the images. Most recently, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art has shown works by Shizu Saldamando, an artist whose work highlights marginalized communities.

Now, you can see photographic portraiture in the free “Person Perception Persona” exhibit at ASU Northlight Gallery at Grant Street Studios, 605 East Grant Street. Featured artists include Sama Alshaibi, Miguel A. Aragón, Richard Avedon, Kwame Brathwaite, Wendy Red Star, Stefan Ruiz, Andy Warhol, and Humanize the Numbers. The latter explores the personal experiences of those directly affected by mass incarceration. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11. Visit ASU Northlight Gallery on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND And the weather is perfect. Alexandra Gaspar

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Halloween isn’t the only occasion this month where one can don costumes and have fun. The various local Oktoberfest celebrations over the next few weeks will be populated by folks clad in lederhosen or other traditional German garb while partaking in a Bavarian bacchanal of beers and brats.

Case in point: the ultra-popular Four Peaks Oktoberfest, which takes over Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, and features three days of music, carnival rides, food vendors, and wiener dog races. A beer garden will serve 20 different German varietals and a mix of Four Peaks brews.

This year’s fest runs from Friday, October 11, to Sunday, October 13, at the park and will feature performances from Black Bottom Lighters, Wyves, Crosstown Players, Banana Gun, and others. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND The Kill Team is part of the 2019 Peoria Film Fest lineup. Peoria Film Fest

Peoria Film Fest

Fall film festival season is upon us, with offerings that include the Peoria Film Fest, which runs from October 10 to 13 at Harkins Theatres Arrowhead Fountains 18, 16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive in Peoria. The lineup includes a trio of Cine Latino options, including The Chambermaid (La Camarista), a Spanish-language film with English subtitles that screens at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11.

Friday’s lineup also includes The Cat and the Moon, Rwanda, and a collection of short films. Single tickets are $12, but you can snag a VIP pass for the full festival for $75. Lynn Trimble

It's going to be a good time. Courtesy of promoters

Latino Pride Fest

Already in its second year, the Latino Pride Fest is a unique celebration of this dynamic community (and a rare chance to travel to Laveen, it would seem). This year’s festivities are packed with performances and appearances by singer-actress Lorena Herrera, DJ Kane, Mariachi Herencia Mexicana, and the Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit, among others. Plus, there’ll be a kids’ corner, a dance tent, local food and drink vendors, and Latino arts and crafts.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds, 7611 South 29th Avenue in Laveen. Tickets are just $15. Chris Coplan

League of Legends

Pro wrestling icon Mick Foley has done it all. He’s a WWE Hall of Famer, a four-time world champ, and a hardcore legend who’s wrestled as three different characters (Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind). He’s also a bestselling author, stand-up comedian, and one helluva nice guy.

Foley fans in the Valley have a chance to interact with him during a meet-and-greet on Saturday, October 12, at Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street in Tempe. It’s part of Cactus League Wrestling’s League of Legends event. Fans can pose for photos or get an autograph from the man they call Mankind.

The meet-and-greet is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the wrestling action is from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s $20 for a photo with Foley, $30 for an autograph, or $40 for both. Tickets to the wrestling event are $15 to $20. An “Ultimate Fan V.I.P.” package is $69 and includes a photo op, autograph, and front-row seat. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Checking out the detail in a Karolina Adams drawing. Lynn Trimble

‘Karolina Adams: Work in Progress’

Imagine your psychological musings laid bare before the public in a collection of drawings that reveal everything from your own self-doubt to your attempts at setting boundaries. That’s just what artist Karolina Adams has been doing for years, with works that playfully address both her inner thoughts and the shared humanity of all who question their thinking, feelings, and actions in the world.

See her exhibit titled “Karolina Adams: Work in Progress” at Vision Gallery, 10 East Chicago Street in Chandler. It’s filled with uncluttered drawings about the emotional challenges and triumphs that permeate everyday life, created using primarily black, white, red, and various shades of gray. The free opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Lynn Trimble

Best. pet. ever. Courtesy of FilmBar

Tammy and the T-Rex

Before Paul Walker went on to fame with the Fast and the Furious franchise and Denise Richards’ career began its sharp tailspin, they made a film together (and reportedly dated). Tammy and the T-Rex tells the story of what happens when a girl (Richards) and boy (Walker) try to keep their young love a- burnin ’ after the latter’s brain is placed into an animatronic dino. It’s not exactly Oscar fare, but was the film’s 1994 release hurt by the fact it was neutered into a PG-13 mess? No. However, the “Gore Cut” promises to reinstate some bloody “dino-carnage” next to all that stomach-churning romance.

Tammy and the T-Rex screens at 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Chris Coplan

Arizona Cardinals

This year might not be the worst season ever for the Arizona Cardinals (since they had that tie game against Detroit), but, unlike the team itself, it’s definitely in the running. As of this writing, the Red Birds are a dismal 1-3-1, which surprisingly isn’t the worst record in the NFL season, thanks to Denver, Miami, Washington, and Cincinnati stinking up the standings.

That said, the Cardinals have the chance to bounce back, notch a few wins, get a little payback, and maybe even make a season of it. Over the next few weeks, Arizona will play teams that are as bad, if not worse, than they are, including facing off with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 13, at State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale. ATL is currently 1-3 and has had just as tough as Larry Fitzgerald and company.

Kick off is at 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $16. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Look for Eternal Noir at the WitchCrafted market. Michelle Sasonov

WitchCrafted Full Moon Market

If your heart beats a little faster on nights you happen to catch the moon looking especially large and orange, mark your calendar for Sunday, October 13. That’s when the next Hunter’s Moon will stop you in your tracks, right about sunset. Head over to the Melrose neighborhood in Phoenix to shop for moon-inspired creations by several local makers and crafters who’ll be participating in the WitchCrafted Full Moon Market.

The free event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on the backyard patio of Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue. Expect an eclectic assortment of objects made with diverse materials including leather, blown glass, metals, and more. Look for books, crystals, and candles, plus tarot readings and original works of art. Visit Thunderbird Lounge PHX on Facebook. Lynn Trimble