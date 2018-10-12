The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Ready for the weekend? You can explore Greek culture at Phoenix Greek Festival, dance it out at National Samba Queen & King Contest, or get spooked at Dismember the Alamo. For more things to do, visit
Phoenix Greek Festival
Turns out, there’s a single event where you can indulge your passions for food, dance, music, architecture, and history. It’s the Phoenix Greek Festival, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Community Center, 1973 East Maryland Avenue. For just $3, you can explore Greek culture, food, and history. Try your hand at Greek folk dancing, tour the cathedral that blends elements of Byzantine and Southwestern aesthetics, and
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
Desert Electric
Best Of Phoenix A’Fare
Our publication’s 40th Annual Best of Phoenix issue has finally arrived, so it’s time to celebrate “Illustrated Phoenix” with a colorful gala. Featuring libations and delectables from over 40 Valley restaurants and bars, Phoenix New Times’ Best Of Phoenix A’Fare is your chance to experience the finest food and drink our city has to offer. Entertainment will be provided by local DJ HartBreaks. The doors are open from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets are $45 to $65 with proceeds benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For more information, visit bestofphoenixafare.com. Jason Keil
Marc Maron
If you are a regular listener of Marc Maron’s podcast WTF, then you already know he’s coming to Phoenix to work on new material. But with the Netflix show GLOW renewed for a third season and rumors circulating that he’s been cast in the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie, the comedian might not be able to fit stand-up into his schedule anytime soon. Be sure to carve out some time to listen to Maron riff on how success has softened the man once known for his aggressiveness. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at StandUp Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum For more information, visit phoenix.standuplive.com. Jason Keil
BARKtoberfest
“This day has gone to the dogs!” That’s what you’ll be saying on Saturday, October 13, after you hit the free BARKtoberfest celebration happening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gilbert Town Hall, 50 East Civic Center Drive. The lineup includes costume and best trick contests, arts and crafts, shopping, live entertainment, a dog wash, agility course, and Dogvinci. Bring cash for food truck fare, souvenirs, and some activities. The event, presented by Friends for Life Animal Rescue, also includes pet adoptions. Monies raised go towards helping homeless dogs and cats. And you won’t find a better place for maxing out the cute factor on your Instagram page. Lynn Trimble
Dismember the Alamo
Dismember the Alamo works like this: you arrive at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Tempe to watch four horror movies. The twist is you have no idea what you are about to see until the lights go down and the projector starts. Intrigued? You should be. Victor Moreno of Cult Classics AZ will be the curator and the master of scare-a-monies for this spooky event, which includes trivia, giveaways, and all sorts of murderous mirth to startle the life out of you.
The delightful frights begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at 1140 East Baseline Road. Tickets are $32.44 for all four films. There will not be tickets sold for individual movies. For more information, visit drafthouse.com. Jason Keil
National Samba Queen & King Contest
Rio de Janeiro meets Phoenix in the fifth annual National Samba Queen & King Contest. Billed as the only event of its kind in the United States, the best ballroom dancers from around the world will compete in the Valley. They will be evaluated on musicality, energy, presentation, technique, and authenticity to see if they are worthy to take home the top prize. There will also be semi-pro and group competitions. Additionally, there will be a number of workshops available at various locations throughout the weekend so you can see if the samba moves you.
The judging begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit sambaeventaz.com. Jason Keil
Podcasting 101: How To Turn A Great Idea Into A Great Podcast
Podcasting has begun to take off in Phoenix. There are local culture shows, exquisitely made radio plays, and hard-hitting journalism programs coming out of the Valley and into your smartphone. If you have a concept for a podcast, bring it to Podcasting 101: How To Turn A Great Idea Into A Great Podcast. You will learn how to transform your thoughts into compelling radio from local radio veterans Sarah Ventre, Annika Cline, and Dario Miranda. No studio required. Press play from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. This workshop is $15. For more information, visit changinghands.com. Jason Keil
The Seventh Seal
Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo
Don’t let the scaffolding fool you: Kobalt remains open for business as Park Central Mall continues its seemingly endless renovations, so there’s no need to drive to a casino on the edge of town. Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo is still happening every Monday night. Snatch your dauber and have local queens Olivia Gardens and Barbara Seville call out your numbers. Laughs are guaranteed and prizes will be provided by Off Chute Too. Spin the wheel and grab some balls on Monday, October 15, at 3110 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit kobaltbarphoenix.com. Jason Keil
“The 15th, 19th and 26th: Get Out the Vote”
Beekeeping for Beginners
“Rhinos, Rickshaws, and Revolutions”
Through years spent traveling to more than 90 countries, award-winning photographer Ami Vitale discovered that her interests are evolving, yet connected by a single principle: To understand humanity, you must also understand nature. Early on, she trained her lens on people impacted by conflict and war in places like Kosovo and Kashmir. More recently, she’s focused on the push to reintroduce animals including white rhinos and pandas into the wild, which often involve the efforts of indigenous people. Hear her talk about her photographic journey, during a National Geographic Live!
“The Search For Life In The Universe”
Neil deGrasse Tyson has made astrophysics accessible and — dare we say it? — cool. Because of his efforts to bury the stigma associated with his field, the head of the Hayden Planetarium is often asked for his opinion on topics far removed from the formation of galaxies, including when basketball star LeBron James should retire from the NBA. The scientist arrives in Phoenix with a bang; his presentation “The Search For Life In The Universe” will focus on our quest to find planets that can support human life. The journey to the final frontier begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $35 to $80. For more information, visit comericatheatre.com. Jason Keil
“Multidentity”
How people form, then perform, their identities
Sajjad Shah and Iman Mahoui: Muslims of the World
Three years ago, businessman Sajjad Shah started the Instagram account Muslims of the World (@muslimsoftheworld1). It features powerful stories and images meant to raise awareness of the struggles of those in the Islamic faith. Shah and college student Iman Mahoul complied the posts into an inspirational bestselling book of the same name. Shah will be presenting it at Changing Hands Phoenix. The event will also include spoken-word poetry by Fatima Shendy.
See things from a different point of view beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, at 300 West Camelback Road. This is a free event and there will be copies of the book available for purchase. This is being billed as a black-tie event. For more information, visit changinghands.com.? Jason Keil
