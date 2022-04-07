The D-Backs Are the Cheapest Game Day Experience in Baseball, a New Study Says

It's Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and fans are getting ready to head to the stadium to kick off the season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. And if you're going to the game at Chase Field tonight, a new study says that you'll have the cheapest game day experience in the league.
Based on research done by time2play.com
, an online gambling website, the D-backs not only have the lowest average ticket price ($21.38), but the cost of a ticket, two beers, a hot dog, and parking is the best in baseball at $46.13.
The most expensive baseball experiences aren't much of a shocker: the Chicago Cubs are the priciest ($110.17 for a ticket, two beers, hot dog, and parking), followed by the New York Yankees ($102.70) and the Boston Red Sox (101.36).
In addition to the analysis of stadium prices, the study also included the results of a poll of more than 1,000 baseball fans.
The poll found that 74 percent of respondents plan on going to a MLB game this season. Of the 26 percent who do not plan to attend, 37 percent are still staying away from the stadium because of the pandemic.
Tickets to Opening Day at Chase Field are still available and can be found here
.