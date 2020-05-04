The Getty Museum Challenge: Phoenix Edition

Museums may be closed, but that doesn't mean they don't continue to inspire creative minds.
Several weeks ago, the Getty Museum issued a challenge to art lovers worldwide to re-create their permanent collection using items around the house and sharing them online using the hashtag #gettymuseumchallenge. The call went viral, with many here in Phoenix participating.
Our favorites submissions are below. If we missed yours, please share them with us in the comments. Enjoy!
Lichtenstein
Villers, etc.
Picasso
Degas
Borsos
