 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The vintage shop Antique Sugar was one of the local businesses that took park in the Getty Museum challenge.
The vintage shop Antique Sugar was one of the local businesses that took park in the Getty Museum challenge.
Antique Sugar

The Getty Museum Challenge: Phoenix Edition

Jason Keil | May 4, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Museums may be closed, but that doesn't mean they don't continue to inspire creative minds.

Several weeks ago, the Getty Museum issued a challenge to art lovers worldwide to re-create their permanent collection using items around the house and sharing them online using the hashtag #gettymuseumchallenge. The call went viral, with many here in Phoenix participating.

Our favorites submissions are below. If we missed yours, please share them with us in the comments. Enjoy!

Lichtenstein

Villers, etc.

Picasso

If the model looks familiar, that's because she's Chelsey from Fairy Bones.
If the model looks familiar, that's because she's Chelsey from Fairy Bones.
thatdarnchelsey/Reddit

Degas

Borsos


Fragonard

Liotard, etc.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.